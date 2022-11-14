ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Aztec

San Diego State is ill-prepared for an on-campus shooting

San Diego State isn’t prepared for an active shooter situation. In fact, most college campuses across the nation aren’t. That’s terrifying considering the Gun Violence Archive has recorded at least 581 mass shootings in the U.S. alone this year as of Nov. 4. The archive has also recorded over 35,000 gun-related deaths in the country this year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Aztec

Midterm Election Results in California

Nov. 8 marked Election Day for the Golden State, which saw its usual blue wave as Gavin Newsom was reelected as governor of California for the third time in a row. In addition, Alex Padilla kept his place in the U.S. Senate. Voter turnout in San Diego was 45.9%, compared to 33.5% in the state of California. Padilla won the vote by 59.8%.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Aztec

American Marketing Association hosts ‘Professional Networking Night’ Career Fair

The American Marketing Association (AMA) hosted their semi-annual career fair, “Professional Networking Night,” on Nov. 8 at Montezuma Hall. Over 125 people and eight companies attended the event, including Amazon and Aldi, were present. Free headshots were offered to attendees. Snacks and desserts were provided, as well as tables for students and professionals to mingle.
SAN DIEGO, CA

