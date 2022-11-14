Read full article on original website
SDSU men’s soccer honors five seniors in season finale at home against UCLA
In what was a bittersweet end to their 2022 season, the San Diego State men’s soccer team lost 2-1 on their senior night in a brisk Friday night at home against the UCLA Bruins. SDSU waved goodbye to five seniors, sending them off by honoring them with many of the players’ family and friends in attendance.
MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Women’s Basketball hosts two games before the Thanksgiving break
Every week The Daily Aztec will help San Diego State University fans get ready for the upcoming sports schedule with the Midweek Preview. Here is the calendar of Aztec athletics events for this week, all event times are in Pacific Standard Time:. Thursday, Nov. 17. Swim and Dive at SMU...
San Diego State is ill-prepared for an on-campus shooting
San Diego State isn’t prepared for an active shooter situation. In fact, most college campuses across the nation aren’t. That’s terrifying considering the Gun Violence Archive has recorded at least 581 mass shootings in the U.S. alone this year as of Nov. 4. The archive has also recorded over 35,000 gun-related deaths in the country this year.
Midterm Election Results in California
Nov. 8 marked Election Day for the Golden State, which saw its usual blue wave as Gavin Newsom was reelected as governor of California for the third time in a row. In addition, Alex Padilla kept his place in the U.S. Senate. Voter turnout in San Diego was 45.9%, compared to 33.5% in the state of California. Padilla won the vote by 59.8%.
American Marketing Association hosts ‘Professional Networking Night’ Career Fair
The American Marketing Association (AMA) hosted their semi-annual career fair, “Professional Networking Night,” on Nov. 8 at Montezuma Hall. Over 125 people and eight companies attended the event, including Amazon and Aldi, were present. Free headshots were offered to attendees. Snacks and desserts were provided, as well as tables for students and professionals to mingle.
