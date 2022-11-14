ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

WATCH: Consumer protection experts provide holiday shopping tips

MADISON, Wis. — As we get closer to the holiday season, the state’s top consumer protection agency has some advice before you start your holiday shopping. Watch the segment from News 3 Now This Morning above. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
MADISON, WI
In the 608: Sun Prairie to host 2nd Annual Job Fair Wednesday

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce is spearheading the 2nd Annual Greater Sun Prairie Area Job Fair on Wednesday, November 15. It’s happening from 1 to 6 p.m at the Hilton Garden Inn. The Chamber has more than 40 employers registered, including all their...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Groups celebrate National Apprenticeship Week

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Groups across south-central Wisconsin are celebrating National Apprenticeship Week. In Rock County, the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board and Blackhawk Technical College teamed up to host an event aimed at teaching business members and educators how to build a workforce pipeline through youth and registered apprenticeship programs.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Madison Starbucks workers join national strike effort

MADISON, Wis. — Starbucks workers in Madison went on strike Thursday, joining workers from more than 100 stores around the country in a national attempt to get the coffee giant to recognize widespread unionization efforts within its stores. Lee Marfyak, a shift supervisor at the Starbucks on Madison’s Capitol...
MADISON, WI
Local law enforcement to hold free car seat check in early December

WINDSOR, Wis. — Two local law enforcement groups are partnering with local health care providers next month to provide free car seat checks for area parents. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, four out of five car seats aren’t installed or used properly. In addition to that, car crashes are the primary cause of injury and death for kids up to the age of 14.
WINDSOR, WI
UW Health marks milestone kidney transplant

MADISON, Wis. — The UW Health Transplant Center says it recently reached a milestone few transplant centers in the country have reached, transplanting its 12,000th kidney. It’s a notable accomplishment due to the size of UW Health’s program compared to others that have reached the milestone, according to Dr. Dixon Kaufman, the medical director for the UW Health Transplant Center.
MADISON, WI
AAA: Thanksgiving travel will be near pre-pandemic levels this year

MIDDLETON, Wis. — AAA expects Thanksgiving travel to approach pre-pandemic levels this year. The organization is forecasting 1.1 million Wisconsinites will travel next week. Nationwide, the group expects 54.6 million Americans will travel during Thanksgiving week; of those, 48.7 million will travel by car and just over 4.5 million will travel by plane.
WISCONSIN STATE
Evansville man killed in Rock County crash identified

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials have identified the Evansville man killed in a crash near Janesville over the weekend. Bradley Shoemaker, 66, died at a hospital from injuries he suffered in a crash late Sunday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and County Highway H. According to the...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Madison police officer arrested for battery, domestic abuse

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — Court records show Madison police officer Cary House was arrested and charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor battery earlier this month, with modifiers of domestic abuse. On November 7, court records say Columbia County sheriff deputies responded to a home in Columbia County for a...
MADISON, WI
Driver killed in rural Dane County crash identified

OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a crash in the town of Oregon over the weekend. Richard Wille, 56, of Arena, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of County Highway MM and Rome Corners Road Saturday afternoon. Preliminary results show Wille died from injuries he suffered in the crash.
DANE COUNTY, WI

