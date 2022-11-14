Read full article on original website
WATCH: Consumer protection experts provide holiday shopping tips
MADISON, Wis. — As we get closer to the holiday season, the state’s top consumer protection agency has some advice before you start your holiday shopping. Watch the segment from News 3 Now This Morning above. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
UW-Whitewater students volunteer in nursing homes to bring smiles to residents
MILTON, Wis. — For the 47th year in a row, students from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater are volunteering in a nursing home visitation program to bring smiles to residents. A handful of students from the university spent part of Tuesday with residents at the Milton Senior Living Center. They...
In the 608: Sun Prairie to host 2nd Annual Job Fair Wednesday
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce is spearheading the 2nd Annual Greater Sun Prairie Area Job Fair on Wednesday, November 15. It’s happening from 1 to 6 p.m at the Hilton Garden Inn. The Chamber has more than 40 employers registered, including all their...
Groups celebrate National Apprenticeship Week
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Groups across south-central Wisconsin are celebrating National Apprenticeship Week. In Rock County, the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board and Blackhawk Technical College teamed up to host an event aimed at teaching business members and educators how to build a workforce pipeline through youth and registered apprenticeship programs.
State of Downtown report shows fall in crime, rise in office space vacancy
MADISON, Wis. — The number of crimes committed in downtown Madison continues to fall, and the number of office space vacancies is rising, according to a new report from Downtown Madison, Inc. The group released its State of Downtown report on Wednesday, giving deeper insight into where the city...
Respiratory illnesses increasing in southern Wisconsin ahead of Thanksgiving
MADISON, Wis. – Respiratory illnesses have spiked across southern Wisconsin in the last month, medical experts say. Adult RSV cases are 10 times higher than last year, and respiratory ER visits in Rock County alone are up 35%. “All three of these viruses (COVID, RSV, Flu) we have seen...
Madison Starbucks workers join national strike effort
MADISON, Wis. — Starbucks workers in Madison went on strike Thursday, joining workers from more than 100 stores around the country in a national attempt to get the coffee giant to recognize widespread unionization efforts within its stores. Lee Marfyak, a shift supervisor at the Starbucks on Madison’s Capitol...
Local law enforcement to hold free car seat check in early December
WINDSOR, Wis. — Two local law enforcement groups are partnering with local health care providers next month to provide free car seat checks for area parents. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, four out of five car seats aren’t installed or used properly. In addition to that, car crashes are the primary cause of injury and death for kids up to the age of 14.
UW Health marks milestone kidney transplant
MADISON, Wis. — The UW Health Transplant Center says it recently reached a milestone few transplant centers in the country have reached, transplanting its 12,000th kidney. It’s a notable accomplishment due to the size of UW Health’s program compared to others that have reached the milestone, according to Dr. Dixon Kaufman, the medical director for the UW Health Transplant Center.
“Things might’ve been different’: Monroe mom has ‘Got Your Back’ through suicide prevention app
MONROE, WIS. — There’s no one fix to ending depression and anxiety. Teri Ellefson knows this but she refuses to give up hope. After the death of her son by suicide, she’s using an app to make an impact. In the decade since the Green County mom...
Local law enforcement: When winter weather outside gets frightful, make sure driving isn’t
MADISON, Wis. — With the first snowfall comes less visibility and slippery conditions, and despite it coming every year, local law enforcement officials said there are always drivers out there that need to be reminded that road behavior has to change with the seasons. “(It’s) generally a thing that...
AAA: Thanksgiving travel will be near pre-pandemic levels this year
MIDDLETON, Wis. — AAA expects Thanksgiving travel to approach pre-pandemic levels this year. The organization is forecasting 1.1 million Wisconsinites will travel next week. Nationwide, the group expects 54.6 million Americans will travel during Thanksgiving week; of those, 48.7 million will travel by car and just over 4.5 million will travel by plane.
Madison Public Market project still alive after council approves TIF district funding as part of budget
MADISON, Wis. — Members of Madison’s Common Council passed the latest city budget after two days of lengthy meetings and debate, including an amendment that provides a lifeline to the long-planned Madison Public Market project. The amendment opens the door to more funding for the Public Market proposal...
Evansville man killed in Rock County crash identified
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials have identified the Evansville man killed in a crash near Janesville over the weekend. Bradley Shoemaker, 66, died at a hospital from injuries he suffered in a crash late Sunday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and County Highway H. According to the...
Portion of S. Brearly Street to close for 2 weeks amid BRT prep work
MADISON, Wis. — A portion of South Brearly Street will be closed for the next two weeks as city engineering staff make changes to the existing curbs and pavement in the area. City officials said crews will be working on the roadway at East Washington Avenue for roughly two...
Madison police officer arrested for battery, domestic abuse
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — Court records show Madison police officer Cary House was arrested and charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor battery earlier this month, with modifiers of domestic abuse. On November 7, court records say Columbia County sheriff deputies responded to a home in Columbia County for a...
MMSD refuses to reinstate fired principal after ‘inappropriate’ comments on voicemail, records show
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District is refusing to reinstate former Sennett Middle School Principal Dr. Jeffrey Copeland, who was fired on September 26 after an internal investigation. According to records obtained by News 3 Now and first reported on by the Cap Times last week, Copeland’s...
Driver killed in rural Dane County crash identified
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a crash in the town of Oregon over the weekend. Richard Wille, 56, of Arena, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of County Highway MM and Rome Corners Road Saturday afternoon. Preliminary results show Wille died from injuries he suffered in the crash.
UW Health urgent care, ER wait times growing amid influx of patients with respiratory illnesses
MADISON, Wis. — Emergency departments and urgent care units in the Madison area are seeing long wait times due to an influx of patients who’ve contracted various respiratory illnesses. Officials with UW Health said Tuesday that while they’re able to meet the community’s needs, but want to make...
Mercyhealth, Blackhawk Technical College announce new scholarship for students studying health fields
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Mercyhealth and Blackhawk Technical College have announced a new scholarship program to help students studying fields that will lead them to jobs in the healthcare industry. The Mercyhealth Making Lives Better Scholarship will cover tuition, fees and books for students at Blackhawk Technical College studying in...
