ComicBook
Major Pokemon Leaker Shut Down After Taunting Nintendo
A major source of Pokemon leaks was shut down earlier this week on Twitter due to sharing numerous images of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet early. Centro Leaks, the "leaks account" for the Latin American site Centro Pokemon, was pulled off Twitter earlier this week after it had shared leaked images from Pokemon Scarlet, which was obtained prior to the game's release. Centro shared images ranging from various unrevealed Pokemon to details about new moves and abilities, as well the "final bosses" for several storylines in the game. It's noted that Centro's suspension came after the account dared Nintendo in several tweets to take action, at one point telling the video game giant with a significant legal staff to "Let's play."
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Teams Up The Devils, Power And Denji
Chainsaw Man is revving through the first season of its highly anticipated anime release, and one hilarious cosplay has given Denji and Power a surprising makeover! The anime for Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga has kicked off a whole new wave of attention for the franchise as fans are beginning to see just how differently its main characters might act from central figures in other action series. Denji and Power have had a very curious dynamic that fans have seen develop over the episodes thus far as they seem pretty similar at their core, but really couldn't be more different.
Warzone 2 befuddles players by requiring the Modern Warfare 2 launcher
Pre-loads have already proven confusing
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
Modern Warfare 2 players will have 'unfair advantage' in Warzone 2.0
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players will be benefitting from an exclusive experience point boost in Warzone 2.0 until the latter end of 2023, which is essentially an 11 month incentive to buy the newest entry in the series to keep up with the competition. Those stunning sales might...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
We're rounding up all the latest PS5 restock updates as soon as they come in, so that you have a daily action plan for chasing stock.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Embraces Winter With Aki-Approved Mittens
Chainsaw Man has become a hit not just thanks to the Chainsaw Devil Denji, but thanks to the eclectic cast that has joined him in giving the Studio MAPPA anime adaptation. While Power hit the scene as another devil, specifically the Blood Fiend, the Shonen protagonist has a human ally in Aki, the sword-wielding hunter that has made some detrimental deals with devils. Now, the popular anime franchise is preparing to release adorable mittens that focus on Aki's strongest devilish ally, that we've seen so far.
ComicBook
Dr Disrespect Trashes Call of Duty: Warzone 2's New Mode
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 just released, but Dr Disrespect is already ringing the alarm bells about one of the game's new modes. In a recent Tweet, the streamer said the "new gimmicky DMZ mode is already dead" and that "nobody wants to play that 6th grade design." When questioned by fellow streamer Dr. Lupo about these comments, Dr Disrespect went on a tangent about all the reasons he thinks the mode has "no chance after week 1," including its skill-based matchmaking, AI opponents, lack of footstep audio, and lack of ranked playlist.
wegotthiscovered.com
A ridiculous comic book adaptation starring Chris Evans’ girlfriend smashes into the Netflix top 10
Sometimes a concept sounds so strange and off the wall you’re convinced it’s a fake movie shown before Tropic Thunder or a movie the gang would watch in an episode of Seinfeld. Other times it’s actually one of Netflix’s biggest releases. Warrior Nun has fought through...
ComicBook
PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
Disney Follows Netflix in Making a Dumb Move (It's Worse for the Mouse)
When Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report began its move from mailing DVDs to offering streaming video, it had something no competitor offered. You could watch an array of movies and television shows on demand. That was something that previously was only possible if you bought a film or television series on DVD (or VHS).
ComicBook
Pokemon Go Offers Free Items Following Zorua Problems
Pokemon Go developer Niantic has released a free bundle in the game's shop as a way of apologizing to players for issues surrounding the debut of Zorua. The Pokemon was introduced during last month's Shuppet Spotlight Hour, when it would appear in the field as the player's partner Pokemon; upon capture, it would reveal itself to be Zorua. However, a glitch in the game made it so that it would retain the partner Pokemon's stats and attacks. As a result, Niantic imposed restrictions until a fix could be implemented, including preventing its use in Go Battle League. The fix is now live, and these restrictions have been lifted.
ComicBook
Top-Rated PS4 Game from 2020 Drops to Just $10
A PlayStation 4 game from 2020 which just so happens to be one of the best games to come to the PlayStation platform this year is on sale now for only $10. What's more, the game even comes with some extra content, too, since it's the "Definitive Edition" of the original. The game in question is a Dragon Quest title called Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive – Definitive Edition, a game which normally goes for $39.99.
ComicBook
How Sonic Frontiers Might Have Revealed a Sonic Adventure Remake
While Sonic Frontiers represents a dramatic shift for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, it's not the first time Sega has radically changed the formula. In 1998, Sonic Adventure released for the Dreamcast, bringing the hedgehog into 3D for the very first time. To this day, Sonic Adventure and its sequel remain two of the most beloved Sonic games. Given that, it doesn't seem like a stretch to imagine Sega remaking the game for modern audiences, and a new rumor suggests the company could be doing just that! Warning: spoilers for the storyline in Sonic Frontiers are ahead!
epicstream.com
Star Wars: Lucasfilm Confirms Live-Action Adaptation Plans for Fan-Favorite Story
The future of the Star Wars universe remains a huge mystery to a lot of fans and if you've been following the franchise post-Skywalker saga, you're very much aware that Disney and Lucasfilm have shifted their focus momentarily to stories taking place in different eras from the past. Well, it...
ComicBook
Popular Star Wars Game Going Completely Free Soon
A popular Star Wars video game that is only a couple of years old is soon going to be completely free to download and play. In recent months, we've already seen numerous Star Wars games from the past get drastically marked down as part of extensive sales. And while these low prices have been very much appreciated, one PC platform is now going to be handing out a notable Star Wars title to players for nothing at all.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Finally Adding 2021's Most Controversial Game
What is arguably the most controversial game that launched in 2021 will finally be making its way to Xbox Game Pass. Over the past few months, numerous titles that launched last year have slowly been coming to the Xbox subscription service. Some of these games in question have included Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, FIFA 22, and Deathloop, to name a few. And while most of these projects that came to Game Pass were quite well-received, this new addition might not be met with as much excitement.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Update Confirms Winter Soldier Release Date
Marvel's Avengers will officially get the Winter Soldier later this year when Bucky Barnes comes to the game as the newest playable hero on November 29th, the Marvel's Avengers creators said this week. The Winter Soldier will be part of the 2.7 Update which also includes another fight against MODOK. In the more traditional content expected with these sorts of updates, the Marvel's Avengers team said that the 2.7 Update will also include some adjustments for the game's heroes that are already available with more details to be revealed closer to the update's release.
