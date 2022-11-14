Pokemon Go developer Niantic has released a free bundle in the game's shop as a way of apologizing to players for issues surrounding the debut of Zorua. The Pokemon was introduced during last month's Shuppet Spotlight Hour, when it would appear in the field as the player's partner Pokemon; upon capture, it would reveal itself to be Zorua. However, a glitch in the game made it so that it would retain the partner Pokemon's stats and attacks. As a result, Niantic imposed restrictions until a fix could be implemented, including preventing its use in Go Battle League. The fix is now live, and these restrictions have been lifted.

