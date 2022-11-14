Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
WHYY
What’s working? Tyrique Glasgow’s Young Chances Foundation presses on with violence prevention plan
This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer...
billypenn.com
The Philadelphia School Board spent thousands on a glossy report that left out community voices and offered nearly nothing new | Opinion
It’s been a month since the transition team selected by new Philadelphia School Superintendent Tony Watlington presented its 29-page report to the Philadelphia Board of Education. In the report, Watlington and his consultants repeatedly cited the need for more transparency and public engagement. Yet the parents, educators and community...
Philly pauses review of school facilities — again — to align with superintendent’s plan
Philadelphia’s school district will stop work on its facilities plan until after it has a new 5-year strategic plan, Superintendent Tony Watlington said Thursday. Watlington, who came to Philly from North Carolina in June, began work on his roadmap earlier this month, which he promises will be “aggressive” and lead to dramatic academic improvements for district students.
Proposal to rollback residency requirement for Philly city workers aims to reduce vacancies
Like many employers, the city of Philadelphia is struggling to fill vacant positions. Within city government, there’s still thousands of openings left unfilled. A bill introduced by Council Member Helen Gym aims to reduce those vacancies by reversing the residency restrictions imposed two years ago. Her measure would give newly hired workers six months to establish residency in the city after being hired.
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBERS GYM INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO FILL VACANCIES, IMPROVE BASIC CITY SERVICES
PHILADELPHIA — Today, Councilmember Helen Gym (At-Large) introduced legislation to revise residency requirements for the city’s civil service positions to accelerate recruitment capabilities and improve the city’s delivery of basic services. The update will require every civil service employee to establish residency within the City of Philadelphia within six months of their appointment. The legislation earned the backing of the City’s major municipal unions.
buckscountyherald.com
CR Board president asked to resign after alleged misogynistic comments about math
Council Rock School Board President Ed Salamon is being asked to apologize and resign after he made alleged misogynistic comments regarding girls and math at a recent meeting of the board’s education committee. Salamon said the comments are being misconstrued. The district has received about 20 emails criticizing the...
Philadelphia nonprofit gives kids free laptops to help unleash inner artist
A Philadelphia nonprofit has created a special youth art show, where kids can win big before their work is even judged. Taller Puertorriqueño, a nonprofit dedicated to art and culture in Philadelphia’s Latinx community, is giving 50 kids laptops.
Montgomery County residents sleep on courthouse steps to make homelessness more ‘visible’ and push for solutions
On Wednesday evening, some Montgomery County residents swapped their warm homes for the bitter cold. Residents pitched tents and slept on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse to make homelessness in the area more visible, and push for solutions. Mike Kingsley, shelter and outreach coordinator for the Norristown Hospitality...
Philadelphia Democrat leadership slammed after city lands in Mexico anti-drug campaign: 'Shame of the nation'
Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Jennifer Stefano joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss Mexican anti-drug PSAs featuring open drug use on the streets of Philadelphia.
Philadelphia event to support next generation of Black doctors
The Medical Society of Eastern Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia nonprofit, is engaging in part of a national push to get more Black doctors in the health care system to help work against racial disparities.
WHYY
Chadds Ford teen empowers kids, by providing space where youth voices matter
“I just see it all as activism— youth activism,” says Isabella Hanson, founder of the “I Matter” Poetry and Art Competition. The Kennett Square High School Senior started the program in 2020 after the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. A writer and poet, Hanson says she was shocked by what she saw her peers posting on social media about the tragic killings by police.
Supermarket mogul Jeff Brown enters Philadelphia mayor's race
Grocery store magnate Jeff Brown joins Derek Green, Cherelle Parker, Maria Quinones Sanchez, Allan Domb and Rebecca Rhynhart as a candidate for mayor of Philadelphia.
The Foundation for Delaware County Announces Boeing Grant
Families receive affordable stable housing through programs like HOPE.Image via The Foundation for Delaware County. The Foundation for Delaware County announces that the Housing Opportunities Program for Equity (HOPE) has received a $100,000 grant from Boeing Philadelphia.
Public Safety Enforcement Officers: Philly allowed to expand use of civilians in police department
A historic agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police and Philadelphia will allow the city to expand the use of civilians within the police department.
WHYY
‘An injustice’: 2 years after Tropical Storm Isaias, Eastwick residents still recovering without federal aid
On a cloudy Saturday morning, volunteers gathered on a block of three-story, brick rowhomes in Philadelphia’s Eastwick neighborhood. They brought power tools, t-shirts with their names written on them, and donuts. Brian Buhman, an operations manager with Team Rubicon — a nonprofit that sends volunteers out to help with...
Philadelphia grocer, businessman Jeff Brown announces run for mayor
Jeff Brown is the founder and previously served as Chairman, and CEO of Brown's Super Stores, Inc., a twelve-store supermarket chain trading under the ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer supermarket brands.
thedp.com
Students express safety concerns in local Wawa stores following recent store closures
After two Wawa convenience stores in Philadelphia have closed within the past month due to security issues, some Penn students say they are concerned about safety in Philadelphia retail spaces. In October, Wawa announced that it will shut down two of its stores in Center City — one on 12th...
Results of Philly’s citizen science heat mapping study expected this spring
Philadelphia participated in a citizen science heat mapping project this summer — along with over a dozen other communities across the country. Three months later, some preliminary results are in. Fifty Philadelphians drove around the city with heat and air quality sensors attached to their cars one day in...
abc27.com
Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bike lane safety bill that included a provision to appoint a special prosecutor in Philadelphia for attacks on SEPTA trains. House Bill 140‘s sponsor Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) says the bill would’ve allowed communities to create protected bike...
Washington Examiner
Bad things happen in Philadelphia, and the Mexican government is exploiting it
A former president once said, "Bad things happen in Philadelphia." He was given grief for it, but he was right. Now, things are so bad that the Mexican government is using the city as an example of death and destruction. A government campaign to deter Mexican residents from abusing drugs used scenes from Philadelphia to show the horrors of drug use.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 1