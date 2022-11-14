Read full article on original website
Eli1
3d ago
I think Hogan and Baker should run as an Independent ticket. they'd get so many moderate votes from, both, Dems and Reps and a ton of independent votes! Definitely my vote!
Reply(3)
3
joe2473
3d ago
Love Charlie Baker or hate him. He is 100% right. Plain and simple.
Reply(6)
17
