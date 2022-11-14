ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Stray Bullet Shot Through Front Door Injures 9-Year-Old Child In Glen Burnie: Police

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
police light Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

Authorities say that a 9-year-old child was hospitalized in Maryland on Sunday morning after being struck by a bullet that went through a door.

In Anne Arundel County, a 9-year-old gunshot victim was brought in at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, to the emergency room of the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie for treatment and evaluation.

According to the child’s parent, he was struck by a projectile that entered through the front door of their home in the 300 block of Lindera Court in Glen Burnie.

The victim was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Northern District detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them by calling (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line (410) 222-4700.

