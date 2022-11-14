ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia school up for auction

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
LOST CREEK, WV
WTRF

Wheeling City Council considers “complicated” Market Street block ordinance

Wheeling City Councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum released the following statement Wednesday on council’s consideration of the Market Street block ordinance for building renovation. “The 1400 block project represents an important convening of public and private partners dedicated to preserving and improving these critical buildings in our downtown. Unfortunately, in years...
WHEELING, WV
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Morgantown, West Virginia

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Morgantown for couples based on major travel sites, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Plan a romantic getaway in West Virginia’s capital, Morgantown. The city has so much to offer for couples looking to make their...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Author publishes mystery novel based in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Storm Young is a new author and published her 2nd book this month. It’s called “The Final Secret: A West Virginia Mystery.”. She started writing it right after she published her first book. Young said it was a very long process, but worth every...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Power outage planned for parts of Mon County

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 158 Mon Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage next week. The post said that on Nov. 22, residents and businesses in the Blue Horizen, Dew Avenue and Ramp Hollow area of Pursglove in Monongalia County will not have […]
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Follansbee honors DeStefano with bench

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. — The City of Follansbee recognized longtime city manager John DeStefano on Monday with a brand-new bench placed in his honor outside of Follansbee City Hall. DeStefano passed away in January 2021 after a bout with COVID-19. He was born and raised in the city and served...
FOLLANSBEE, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend

While campus may be growing quiet as students leave to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families around the country, there is still a lot to do in Morgantown. Here are our top recommendations of what to do this weekend. Whether that's getting into the holiday spirit, enjoying nature or exploring some of the arts the city has to offer.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Fairmont State to hold winter commencement this weekend

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University has set a time and date for its 153rd Commencement Ceremony. Graduates will be honored this Saturday, Nov. 19 in the Feaster Center in two ceremonies. The first ceremony will be at 10 a.m. and recognize the College of Business & Aviation and...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Local food pantry looking for donations for holiday season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shepherd’s Corner has been helping feed the people of Bridgeport and Harrison County for decades. This year, the pantry is continuing its mission, but it is finding it harder to do so. Reverend Jim Lang is Co-Director of Shepherd’s Corner. He says with food prices...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wajr.com

Mon County Republicans deconstruct 2022 campaign

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Republican party is pleased with the mid term election performance of the party and candidates. On WAJR’s “Talk of the Town,” party chairman Ethan Moore says they employed a targeted campaign with a consistent message. “We targeted 1,000 key households...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park High School now under code yellow after social media rumors

UPDATE 11/17 12:10- Wheeling Park is dismissing early on Thursday. Busses will be picking up students at 1:00 PM. UPDATE 11/17 11:56 AM- Ohio County Schools says Wheeling Park is now under code yellow and will be for the remainder of the day. Officials say they found no credible threat to the students and staff. […]
WTRF- 7News

Start preparing for power outages and frozen roads

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Yesterday’s snowfall was a wake-up call that winter isn’t waiting to make itself known. But it’s also a chance to consider how a more severe storm could affect our ability to leave the house—or even turn on the lights. Marshall County’s Emergency Management Director Tom Hart says it can show up […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg native to appear in new episode of Blue Bloods

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -On November 18, Clarksburg native and West Virginia University alumna Emily Shaffer, would be making a guest appearance on Blue Bloods. Shaffer’s acting career started in the mountain state and brought her to New York City. She had appeared on several other shows, including The Good...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

2 dogs die in Wheeling fire

The Wheeling Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred in the Woodsdale neighborhood of the city early Thursday morning. Around 12:10 a.m., WFD says they were dispatched to 16 Springhaven Road for an initial a report of smoke inside an apartment building. When firefighters arrived, they said they located a fire in the kitchen […]
wajr.com

Manhunt for Mon County murder suspect continues

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A murder suspect remains at-large as Monongalia County Sheriff’s officials continue their search. Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown, is accused of killing Jamey Lynn Corbin, 47, of Fairmont. Corbin’s body was found by deputies in a single-car accident at 4:10 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies found the vehicle at the intersection of Greenbag Road and Lucky Lane where they determined that Corbin was the driver of the vehicle but the accident did not cause his death.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy