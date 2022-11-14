Read full article on original website
West Virginia school up for auction
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one. The old Lost Creek Elementary School at 72 College St. is going to auction next month through Kaufman Auctions, which is based in Bridgeport. It […]
New ‘Morgantown 311’ app to aid the community
The City of Morgantown developed a new app for the community to stay informed, report issues and request services from the city.
Why is the I-79 split in Fairmont still there?
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that the lane split on Interstate 79 southbound in White Hall will be removed next week.
WTRF
Wheeling City Council considers “complicated” Market Street block ordinance
Wheeling City Councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum released the following statement Wednesday on council’s consideration of the Market Street block ordinance for building renovation. “The 1400 block project represents an important convening of public and private partners dedicated to preserving and improving these critical buildings in our downtown. Unfortunately, in years...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Morgantown, West Virginia
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Morgantown for couples based on major travel sites, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Plan a romantic getaway in West Virginia’s capital, Morgantown. The city has so much to offer for couples looking to make their...
Outbuilding destroyed in Clarksburg fire
Firefighters in Clarksburg extinguished a small outbuilding that was on fire late Tuesday night.
WDTV
Author publishes mystery novel based in West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Storm Young is a new author and published her 2nd book this month. It’s called “The Final Secret: A West Virginia Mystery.”. She started writing it right after she published her first book. Young said it was a very long process, but worth every...
Power outage planned for parts of Mon County
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 158 Mon Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage next week. The post said that on Nov. 22, residents and businesses in the Blue Horizen, Dew Avenue and Ramp Hollow area of Pursglove in Monongalia County will not have […]
WTOV 9
Follansbee honors DeStefano with bench
FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. — The City of Follansbee recognized longtime city manager John DeStefano on Monday with a brand-new bench placed in his honor outside of Follansbee City Hall. DeStefano passed away in January 2021 after a bout with COVID-19. He was born and raised in the city and served...
$99k to go to Appalachian extreme weather research
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) have announced that $99,938 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will go to Appalachian extreme weather research at West Virginia University.
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
While campus may be growing quiet as students leave to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families around the country, there is still a lot to do in Morgantown. Here are our top recommendations of what to do this weekend. Whether that's getting into the holiday spirit, enjoying nature or exploring some of the arts the city has to offer.
WDTV
Fairmont State to hold winter commencement this weekend
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University has set a time and date for its 153rd Commencement Ceremony. Graduates will be honored this Saturday, Nov. 19 in the Feaster Center in two ceremonies. The first ceremony will be at 10 a.m. and recognize the College of Business & Aviation and...
WDTV
Local food pantry looking for donations for holiday season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shepherd’s Corner has been helping feed the people of Bridgeport and Harrison County for decades. This year, the pantry is continuing its mission, but it is finding it harder to do so. Reverend Jim Lang is Co-Director of Shepherd’s Corner. He says with food prices...
wajr.com
Mon County Republicans deconstruct 2022 campaign
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Republican party is pleased with the mid term election performance of the party and candidates. On WAJR’s “Talk of the Town,” party chairman Ethan Moore says they employed a targeted campaign with a consistent message. “We targeted 1,000 key households...
Wheeling Park High School now under code yellow after social media rumors
UPDATE 11/17 12:10- Wheeling Park is dismissing early on Thursday. Busses will be picking up students at 1:00 PM. UPDATE 11/17 11:56 AM- Ohio County Schools says Wheeling Park is now under code yellow and will be for the remainder of the day. Officials say they found no credible threat to the students and staff. […]
Start preparing for power outages and frozen roads
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Yesterday’s snowfall was a wake-up call that winter isn’t waiting to make itself known. But it’s also a chance to consider how a more severe storm could affect our ability to leave the house—or even turn on the lights. Marshall County’s Emergency Management Director Tom Hart says it can show up […]
West Virginia couple charged with cruelty after severely injured sheep, other animals found on property
A Randolph County couple is facing multiple counts of animal cruelty charges after deputies say one or both of them failed to provide sustenance, shelter and/or medical care to several dogs, a kitten and a severely injured sheep.
WDTV
Clarksburg native to appear in new episode of Blue Bloods
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -On November 18, Clarksburg native and West Virginia University alumna Emily Shaffer, would be making a guest appearance on Blue Bloods. Shaffer’s acting career started in the mountain state and brought her to New York City. She had appeared on several other shows, including The Good...
2 dogs die in Wheeling fire
The Wheeling Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred in the Woodsdale neighborhood of the city early Thursday morning. Around 12:10 a.m., WFD says they were dispatched to 16 Springhaven Road for an initial a report of smoke inside an apartment building. When firefighters arrived, they said they located a fire in the kitchen […]
wajr.com
Manhunt for Mon County murder suspect continues
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A murder suspect remains at-large as Monongalia County Sheriff’s officials continue their search. Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown, is accused of killing Jamey Lynn Corbin, 47, of Fairmont. Corbin’s body was found by deputies in a single-car accident at 4:10 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies found the vehicle at the intersection of Greenbag Road and Lucky Lane where they determined that Corbin was the driver of the vehicle but the accident did not cause his death.
