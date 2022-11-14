ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

KTLO

MHHS girls fall to Mammoth Spring on 1st night of Highland Classic

The first night of the Highland Classic ended with the first loss of the season for the Mountain Home High School girls’ basketball team. Matt Sharp has the details. The Lady Bombers wrapped up the night by getting edged out by Mammoth Spring 51-48. Mountain Home’s 2-0 advantage was one of just two leads they had throughout the contest. The Lady Bears led for the remainder of a high-scoring opening quarter for both teams. The Lady Bombers continued to stay with Mammoth Spring and went into the locker room down four at halftime. Mountain Home got the lead back in the second half, but it didn’t last long. Once the Lady Bears went back on top, they stayed there. The Lady Bombers continued to keep it close, never trailing by more than eight, but Mammoth Spring went on to post the three-point win.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Ables, Stewart preview Shop with a Cop Fishing Derby

A new fishing tournament to benefit a local program for the holidays is two days away. The inaugural Shop with a Cop Fishing Derby is scheduled for Friday at Bull Shoals Lake Boat Dock. Mountain Home School Resource Officer Zach Ables and Eric Stewart of Clay Maxey Chevrolet are future...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Cotter City Council discusses ARDOT Transportation Alternatives bids Thursday

The Cotter City Council will hold its regular scheduled meeting Thursday night at 6 in the Cotter City Hall Council Chamber. Items on the agenda to be discussed are consideration of bids for Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) for Big Spring Park sidewalks and consideration for additional funding in the 2023 budget for ARDOT TAP Trails program.
COTTER, AR
KTLO

Bus tracking system on agenda for MHPS School Board Thursday

The Mountain Home School Board will hold its regular November meeting Thursday evening at 6 at the District Administration Building. The agenda includes discussion of a bus tracking system that would allow MHPS parents to track their children’s busses as they travel their daily routes. The system would also allow parents to know when the bus was approaching to ensure their child was at the bus stop on time.
KTLO

ASUMH Celebration of Lights lighting ceremony Sunday evening

Sunday evening on the campus of ASU-Mountain Home, a lighting ceremony for the second annual Coulter Celebration of Lights will be held for sponsors, volunteers and participants of a 5K run/walk, hosted by the Alumni Association. ASU-Mountain Home’s Development Officer Molly Morgan and Alumni Association member Brooke Barnes Grissum, spoke...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

UPDATE: Marion County Library to remain closed

The Marion County library will remain closed until the facility is repaired. The facility closed Monday to the public due to a plumbing issue that caused flooding. Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot for updates as they become available.
MARION COUNTY, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
ARKANSAS STATE

