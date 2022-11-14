The first night of the Highland Classic ended with the first loss of the season for the Mountain Home High School girls’ basketball team. Matt Sharp has the details. The Lady Bombers wrapped up the night by getting edged out by Mammoth Spring 51-48. Mountain Home’s 2-0 advantage was one of just two leads they had throughout the contest. The Lady Bears led for the remainder of a high-scoring opening quarter for both teams. The Lady Bombers continued to stay with Mammoth Spring and went into the locker room down four at halftime. Mountain Home got the lead back in the second half, but it didn’t last long. Once the Lady Bears went back on top, they stayed there. The Lady Bombers continued to keep it close, never trailing by more than eight, but Mammoth Spring went on to post the three-point win.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO