Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Thursday basketball schedule includes MH freshman girls playing for NWA Classic title
Basketball makes up much of the local Thursday schedule and includes the Mountain Home freshman girls competing for the championship of the Northwest Arkansas Classic. The Junior Lady Bombers meet Springdale Central at 6:45 on the campus of Heritage High School in Rogers. Elsewhere on the junior high level, Viola...
KTLO
Wednesday basketball results include MH freshman girls winning in NWA Classic semifinals
The Mountain Home freshman girls’ basketball team was able to advance to the championship game of the Northwest Arkansas Classic at Rogers. The Junior Lady Bombers defeated Harrison 48-34 on Wednesday. Jayla Yonkers led Mountain Home with 18 points. The Junior Lady Bombers improve to 4-0 on the season.
KTLO
MHHS swim teams to compete at Pocahontas
The Mountain Home High School swim teams will return to the road on Thursday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will compete in a meet at Pocahontas. The start time is scheduled for 5:30.
KTLO
Wednesday basketball schedule includes MH freshman boys continuing NWA Classic
Basketball makes up the local Wednesday schedule and includes Mountain Home’s freshman boys continuing action in the Northwest Arkansas Classic at Fayetteville. The Junior Bombers will meet the host Junior Tigers at 6:45. On the high school level, the Arvest Bank Tournament continues at Flippin with games on the...
KTLO
MHHS girls fall to Mammoth Spring on 1st night of Highland Classic
The first night of the Highland Classic ended with the first loss of the season for the Mountain Home High School girls’ basketball team. Matt Sharp has the details. The Lady Bombers wrapped up the night by getting edged out by Mammoth Spring 51-48. Mountain Home’s 2-0 advantage was one of just two leads they had throughout the contest. The Lady Bears led for the remainder of a high-scoring opening quarter for both teams. The Lady Bombers continued to stay with Mammoth Spring and went into the locker room down four at halftime. Mountain Home got the lead back in the second half, but it didn’t last long. Once the Lady Bears went back on top, they stayed there. The Lady Bombers continued to keep it close, never trailing by more than eight, but Mammoth Spring went on to post the three-point win.
KTLO
Monday basketball results include MHCA, Cotter boys falling in Arvest Bank Tournament
The Arvest Bank Tournament continued on Monday with four games. On the boys’ side, Mountain Home Christian Academy lost to Alpena 76-39, and Cotter fell to Jasper 59-43. In the girls’ games, Yellville-Summit defeated Jasper 57-48, and Mountain View lost to Bergman 68-38. Izard County was swept by...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock sees coldest morning since March
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While the first two weeks of November featured well above average, and even record-breaking temperatures, conditions have started to cool down in a hurry. For the last five days temperatures have been around 10°+ below average, and Thursday morning lows were the coldest so far....
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy snow falls on the Harrison, Ark. area Monday night
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - KY3 captured the snow falling Monday night in Harrison. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of northern Arkansas. Up to two inches of snow is possible in higher elevations. Travel hazards should be minimal.
KTLO
Boil order issued for Mtn. View Waterworks; Fish, Fiddle remains in effect
The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a boil order for a portion of Mountain View Waterworks in Stone County. The order was issued Wednesday evening for the customers along Ledgers Road and those on Heritage Oaks and JW Lane due to a water line break. A boil water remains...
KYTV
Green Forest, Ark. leaders, explain why storms sirens did not sound during recent tornado
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - At the Green Forest City Council meeting Monday, multiple residents spoke about concerns with the tornado siren system not sounding during a tornado on November 4. The National Weather Services confirmed the storm as an EF-1 and dealt significant property damage but did cause any...
KTLO
Ables, Stewart preview Shop with a Cop Fishing Derby
A new fishing tournament to benefit a local program for the holidays is two days away. The inaugural Shop with a Cop Fishing Derby is scheduled for Friday at Bull Shoals Lake Boat Dock. Mountain Home School Resource Officer Zach Ables and Eric Stewart of Clay Maxey Chevrolet are future...
KTLO
Mountain Home Personnel Committee meets Tuesday afternoon
The Mountain Home Personnel Committee will meet Tuesday afternoon at 4 in the Municipal Building Council Chambers to discuss a proposed change to the position classification table.
KTLO
Dale R. Smith, 84, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old Dale R. Smith of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Dale Smith died Tuesday in Yellville.
KTLO
Cotter City Council discusses ARDOT Transportation Alternatives bids Thursday
The Cotter City Council will hold its regular scheduled meeting Thursday night at 6 in the Cotter City Hall Council Chamber. Items on the agenda to be discussed are consideration of bids for Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) for Big Spring Park sidewalks and consideration for additional funding in the 2023 budget for ARDOT TAP Trails program.
KTLO
Bus tracking system on agenda for MHPS School Board Thursday
The Mountain Home School Board will hold its regular November meeting Thursday evening at 6 at the District Administration Building. The agenda includes discussion of a bus tracking system that would allow MHPS parents to track their children’s busses as they travel their daily routes. The system would also allow parents to know when the bus was approaching to ensure their child was at the bus stop on time.
KTLO
ASUMH Celebration of Lights lighting ceremony Sunday evening
Sunday evening on the campus of ASU-Mountain Home, a lighting ceremony for the second annual Coulter Celebration of Lights will be held for sponsors, volunteers and participants of a 5K run/walk, hosted by the Alumni Association. ASU-Mountain Home’s Development Officer Molly Morgan and Alumni Association member Brooke Barnes Grissum, spoke...
KTLO
UPDATE: Marion County Library to remain closed
The Marion County library will remain closed until the facility is repaired. The facility closed Monday to the public due to a plumbing issue that caused flooding. Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot for updates as they become available.
KTLO
Phyllis J. Carleton, 88, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 88-year-old Phyllis J. Carleton of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Phyllis J. Carleton died Thursday at Baxter Health.
KTLO
William McLendon, 69, Lakeview (Burton)
Funeral arrangements for 69-year-old William McLendon of Lakeview are pending at Burton Funeral Home in Indianola, Mississippi.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
Comments / 0