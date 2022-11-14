Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Governor John Bel Edwards signs formal letter of apology to families of unjustly killed Southern University students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards signed a formal letter of apology to the families of two Southern University students who lost their lives in an unjust incident that occurred exactly 50 years ago. According to a Wednesday, November 16 news release from the Governor’s office,...
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
lailluminator.com
Report: Students at schools that close unlikely to continue education elsewhere
Less than half of students whose colleges closed between 2004 and 2020 went on to enroll at another school, according to an analysis of school closures. Between 2004 and 2020, approximately 12,000 campuses closed, impacting nearly 150,000 students. Of those schools, 78% were for-profit colleges. Louisiana has not been immune...
ktalnews.com
Nearly 300,000 attendees at the State Fair of Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana has officially come and gone. It is known as one of Louisiana’s biggest annual events. The event was held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from October 27 through November 13. Chris Giordano is the General...
cenlanow.com
Dozens of Louisiana United Methodist churches have officially disaffiliated from the U.M.C.
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – The Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church met in a special session Saturday to approve the votes of dozens of churches to officially disaffiliate from the U.M.C. Reverend Adam Moore is a pastor at Coopers Chapel U.M.C. and Loranger U.M.C. in Loranger, Louisiana. His churches...
Do Any Shreveport Leaders Really Care About the City?
This might make you mad. But we have to ask what is Bossier doing that Shreveport is not doing. Check out the lights on the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in Bossier. And now take a look at the lack of lighting on the Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport. Why can't...
KSLA
City of Shreveport website is down
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city. Any...
Louisiana Musician & LSU Band Collaboration Earns a Grammy Nomination
We already know they're the greatest band in all of college football... with the absolute BEST Fight Song EVER. But now, the Golden Band from Tigerland can add Grammy nomination to their resume. Sean Ardoin, a Lake Charles musician and former member of the LSU Marching Band recently received a...
NOLA.com
Louisiana football player injured in UVA shooting is off ventilator, recovering, family says
A Louisiana athlete seriously wounded in last weekend’s deadly shooting that authorities say targeted football players on the University of Virginia campus is in stable condition and recovering after undergoing multiple surgeries, his family says. UVA running back and Baton Rouge native Michael Hollins, 21, was removed from a...
ktalnews.com
Rev Entertainment says mayoral election doesn’t impact commitment to Shreveport baseball stadium
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rev Entertainment, the Arlington, Texas-based company with plans to bring a new baseball stadium to Shreveport, says their plans have not changed at all now that Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is no longer a part of the equation. On October 17, Perkins and the City...
ktalnews.com
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas
People living in different areas of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake that hit in the western part of the state. Read more: https://www.kxan.com/news/texas/magnitude-5-3-earthquake-reported-in-west-texas/. Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas. People living in different areas of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3...
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of LouisianaThe Charley Project. In 2021, the National Crime Information Center reported that one-third of the 300,000 girls and women reported missing in the United States are black.
Shreveport Neighborhood Is Planning a First Responders Feast
In so many ways Shreveport is a great community to live in. Here's another example. Residents of the Southern Hills neighborhood started a social media effort to provide a great Thanksgiving Meal for first responders. And the community has turned out in a big way. This Thanksgiving Day spread will...
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish announces mugshots are back
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that mugshots are back. A few months ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill No. 729, now making it ACT No. 494. The law now prohibits the release of mugshots of arrested individuals depending on the crime.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Fire Department seeking military vets to fill positions
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is recruiting military veterans to fill around 50 positions. Transitioning back into civilian life can be hard for some veterans. Working for the fire department could be a win-win for the community and veterans. Shreveport Fire Assistant Chief Brandon Lee says this opportunity allows vets to continue their public service.
KTBS
Tarver, Arceneaux to fight for your vote in Wednesday's Shreveport mayoral runoff debate
SHREVEPORT, La. - Voters will have the opportunity Wednesday evening to hear and see the candidates in the Shreveport mayoral runoff go head-to-head debating the issues. Red River Radio is partnering with LSU-Shreveport, Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, Rhino Coffee, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Sigma Rho Omega and Delta Lambda Omega Chapters, and local media including KTBS 3 for a Shreveport Mayoral Runoff Candidate Debate between Republican former councilman Tom Arceneaux and Democrat State Senator Gregory Tarver. On Nov. 8, Arceneaux garnered 28 percent of the vote to Tarver's 24 percent.
KSLA
3rd grader at Red River Elementary sings stunning rendition of National Anthem for Veterans Day
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - An 3rd grade student at an elementary school in Red River Parish stunned crowds on Veterans Day with his performance of the National Anthem. Zander Smith, 8, performed in front of crowds at his school, Red River Elementary School, for a special Veterans Day program. The 3rd grader sang the National Anthem... and the crowd went wild!
ktalnews.com
Stretch of I-20 in Dixie Inn now Kim Cannon Memorial Interchange
DIXIE INN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The site of a tragic accident in Dixie Inn, La. now serves to honor a local woman’s legacy. Family and friends of Kim Cannon gathered at Interstate 20 near mile-marker 44 near Dixie Inn for a ceremony this morning. Cannon was only 35 years old when an 18-wheeler slammed into her vehicle and killed her in September 2020.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs man struck by multiple big rigs
The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas. People...
