Shreveport, LA

Nearly 300,000 attendees at the State Fair of Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana has officially come and gone. It is known as one of Louisiana’s biggest annual events. The event was held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from October 27 through November 13. Chris Giordano is the General...
City of Shreveport website is down

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city. Any...
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas

People living in different areas of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake that hit in the western part of the state. Read more: https://www.kxan.com/news/texas/magnitude-5-3-earthquake-reported-in-west-texas/. Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas. People living in different areas of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3...
Caddo Parish announces mugshots are back

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that mugshots are back. A few months ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill No. 729, now making it ACT No. 494. The law now prohibits the release of mugshots of arrested individuals depending on the crime.
Shreveport Fire Department seeking military vets to fill positions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is recruiting military veterans to fill around 50 positions. Transitioning back into civilian life can be hard for some veterans. Working for the fire department could be a win-win for the community and veterans. Shreveport Fire Assistant Chief Brandon Lee says this opportunity allows vets to continue their public service.
Tarver, Arceneaux to fight for your vote in Wednesday's Shreveport mayoral runoff debate

SHREVEPORT, La. - Voters will have the opportunity Wednesday evening to hear and see the candidates in the Shreveport mayoral runoff go head-to-head debating the issues. Red River Radio is partnering with LSU-Shreveport, Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, Rhino Coffee, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Sigma Rho Omega and Delta Lambda Omega Chapters, and local media including KTBS 3 for a Shreveport Mayoral Runoff Candidate Debate between Republican former councilman Tom Arceneaux and Democrat State Senator Gregory Tarver. On Nov. 8, Arceneaux garnered 28 percent of the vote to Tarver's 24 percent.
Stretch of I-20 in Dixie Inn now Kim Cannon Memorial Interchange

DIXIE INN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The site of a tragic accident in Dixie Inn, La. now serves to honor a local woman’s legacy. Family and friends of Kim Cannon gathered at Interstate 20 near mile-marker 44 near Dixie Inn for a ceremony this morning. Cannon was only 35 years old when an 18-wheeler slammed into her vehicle and killed her in September 2020.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
Coroner IDs man struck by multiple big rigs

The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died.
