Are you ready? The snow brush and scraper are in the car, right? Got your shovel? Maybe a little rock salt?. The first snow of the season is expected to arrive in the Capital Region Tuesday night into Wednesday. The first question, how much will we get? Well, it sounds like a little more than first expected. The National Weather Service says the immediate Capital Region can expect between 2-3 inches, while as much as 4-6 inches is possible north of the Capital Region.

3 DAYS AGO