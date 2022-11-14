ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ourquadcities.com

Snowy November stretch – 1st time in 25+ years in Quad Cities

Even though it hasn’t added up to a lot…we have officially had measurable snow for 3 straight days now in the Quad Cities. And that doesn’t happen often in the Quad Cities in November. This is only the 15th time ever in November we’ve had 3 days...
US 103.3

Significant Wind & Snow Event Is Likely To Give ND Problems

Remember all that light and fluffy snow you've been shoveling around after last week's historic blizzard? Looks like it's going to blow around causing significant blowing and drifting. That will lead to travel problems. According to a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Bismarck, we are expecting...
BISMARCK, ND
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Cold and wet, icy mountain mix

Wet weather has arrived this morning with showers in the Tri-Cities. Latest radar available here. Freezing rain has been reported in many locations in western and northwestern North Carolina, as well as in southwest Virginia. The threat for additional freezing rain will keep the same areas in a Winter Weather...
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
K-Fox 95.5

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
Power 93.7 WBLK

Updated Snow Predictions For Winter Storm In Buffalo

Snow is already here in Western New York and we are gearing up for a major snow event over the next couple of days. Since Monday, the forecast models have given out several different amounts of snow predictions but as we get closer to the actual snow event, those numbers have become more consistent.
BUFFALO, NY
natureworldnews.com

Another Winter System Moves Through Ohio, Several Parts Under Winter Storm Watch as Lake Effect Snow Sets In

Ohio is anticipating the passage of another winter system through the region. Winter Storm Watches are in effect in some areas. Lake Effect Snow will start to fall by midweek. Later today, the next winter system will progress into the Cleveland area. The morning commute will be uneventful, but evening showers with additional rain and a wintry mix will move in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. There will likely be little to no snow accumulation.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
97X

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For The Quad Cities Area

Ahead of Tuesday's snowstorm, the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Quad Cities and the surrounding area. We will have a couple of inches of snow dumped on us, but officials are making sure the public is prepared by issuing this warning.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Early snow totals in central Iowa

IOWA — The overnight snow meant many central Iowans woke up to a winter wonderland Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon but check out some of the snow totals that have been recorded so far. These numbers were as of noon: Osceola — 3.7″ Oskaloosa — 3.5″ Des Moines […]
IOWA STATE
albanymagic.com

Snow Update: Here’s How Much to Expect

Are you ready? The snow brush and scraper are in the car, right? Got your shovel? Maybe a little rock salt?. The first snow of the season is expected to arrive in the Capital Region Tuesday night into Wednesday. The first question, how much will we get? Well, it sounds like a little more than first expected. The National Weather Service says the immediate Capital Region can expect between 2-3 inches, while as much as 4-6 inches is possible north of the Capital Region.
MIX 94.9

Snow Expected for Much of Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for central Minnesota. The first widespread accumulating snow event of the season will begin across western Minnesota late Sunday night, spread east to the I-35 corridor by mid-morning Monday, and then overspread western Wisconsin around midday.
MINNESOTA STATE
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday November 13, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-141200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke- Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- 448 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West. Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday...
BLACKSBURG, VA
NBC Washington

Freeze Warning in Effect Tonight, DC Activates Hypothermia Alert

A freeze warning is in effect from midnight this evening to 9 a.m. Monday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia after several days of unseasonably warm temperatures. The warning is for parts of D.C., Prince George’s County and Charles County in Maryland, and Arlington, Falls Church...
WASHINGTON, DC
wdrb.com

SNOW POTENTIAL: Timing Out A Wintry Mix To Snow...

It's crazy to think that a few days ago temperatures made a run at 80 and now we're talking about the potential for snow. If you absolutely hate driving in wintry weather, then I would avoid being on the roads from 4 AM - 12 PM Saturday. I'm not really concerned about road conditions since most of what falls will immediately melt on contact. There may be a couple slushy spots in central Kentucky if a heavier band or two decides to materialize. Otherwise, the roads will just be wet! Around 5 AM we begin with mix showers, mostly rain at this point...
KENTUCKY STATE

