King County, WA

freightwaves.com

Recovery mission continues for cargo airplane — 70 years later

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1952, and while sitting...
TACOMA, WA
seattlemet.com

The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington

The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
YELM, WA
knkx.org

'Tough on crime' backlash didn't happen in King County elections

Since the pandemic, violent crime has spiked in Seattle to levels not seen since the '90s, by some analyses. Last year, voters elected a Republican for city attorney who promised to crack down on small crimes and misdemeanors. So the question this election cycle was whether that would continue —...
KING COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Elephant at center of Seattle zoo fight euthanized by Oklahoma zoo

Bamboo, an elephant that was once at the center of controversy between animal welfare activists and Woodland Park Zoo, has died. The 56-year-old Asian elephant was euthanized Tuesday at the Oklahoma City Zoo after she displayed mobility and age-related issues, according to the zoo. Bamboo and another elephant, Chai, were...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Washington Horse

The state vet office confirmed that a horse in King County, Washington, is positive for strangles. The horse lives in a small stable facility. The facility owner is working with a private veterinarian on a biosecurity/mitigation plan for the property. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
KING COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Meta layoffs include 726 in Seattle, Bellevue

Meta's layoffs last week included 726 people who worked at Washington offices, affecting more than 8% of the local workforce, state officials announced Monday. The company laid off 419 who worked at the Seattle office and 307 at the Bellevue office. The final day of employment for workers at both locations is Jan. 13, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification service records.
BELLEVUE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle mayor proposes changes to increase affordable housing

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell recently proposed new affordable housing legislation with the goal of quickly developing more apartment buildings to address the city’s housing crisis. “Seattle’s housing affordability and homelessness crisis demands bold action and creative solutions to more urgently create affordable housing,” Harrell said. “This legislation will reduce...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Protestors Voice Opposition Over Proposed Airport Site

People who oppose a new airport in Pierce County rallied in McKenna on Saturday, Nov. 12 to display signs in opposition of the measure. There are two locations in Pierce County and one in Thurston County that were recently recommended by the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission as being feasible “greenfields” for a new commercial airport, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb

SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma Power’s electricity among the nation’s cleanest

Tacoma Public Utilities social media post. Tacoma Power’s electricity is amongst the cleanest in the nation thanks to our region’s abundant hydropower resources. In Fact, Tacoma Power customers’ homes have a 95% lower carbon footprint than the average U.S. home. Learn more: bit.ly/3yAC6l1.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Farmlands cannot be moved

There are people who appreciate the wild, forested greenness of Washington State and there are those who see land as a resource to be exploited. There are those who work and live in harmony with nature and all that she offers, and there are those who fail to realize the richness that comes without dollars.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

