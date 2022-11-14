Read full article on original website
Kevin McCarthy, who Liz Cheney called the 'leader of the pro-Putin wing' of the GOP, has developed a reputation for desperate power grabs: 'He's willing to sacrifice everything for his own political gain'
The House minority leader last week suggested limiting the amount of aid sent to Ukraine if the GOP takes control of the House in November's election.
Mitch McConnell is sounding a different tune on Ukraine than Kevin McCarthy, and vowing the Senate GOP will work to ensure “timely delivery of needed weapons.”
The Senate minority leader insists Republicans will continue funding Ukraine’s defense. What's happening: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to break from his House counterpart on Friday, calling on the Biden administration to expedite military aid to Ukraine and vowing that Senate Republicans will work to ensure “timely delivery of needed weapons.”
What happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House?
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived.
Matt Gaetz mocked GOP leadership over the midterms, dubbing Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, and Ronna McDaniel a 'McFailure'
"McCarthy McConnell. McDaniel. McFailure," Gaetz tweeted on Thursday. The post comes as midterm results show a tight contest for control of Congress.
Kevin McCarthy, GOP's choice for House speaker, faces challenge
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Rep. Kevin McCarthy earned the nod of House Republicans as their nominee for Speaker of the House, but not without a challenge within the party. House Republicans met behind closed doors Tuesday to vote for a nominee while the party is one seat away from taking a slim majority in the House. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy won the nomination as expected. What was unexpected was the resistance he faced from the most right-winged members of his party.
Rubio, Hawley call for Senate GOP leadership vote to be postponed
Several Senate Republicans on Friday called for the Senate GOP’s leadership elections to be postponed a day after news emerged that Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) had been considering a long-shot bid to replace Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) atop the conference. Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.), Josh Hawley (Mo.),...
McCarthy faces tough math problem in House speaker's race if GOP wins majority
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy may face a difficult path to lead the House of Representatives if Republicans win a slim majority in Congress.
GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda
By WILL WEISSERT, SARA BURNETT and JILL COLVIN WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the The post GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda appeared first on KESQ.
Rubio calls for delay in Senate GOP leadership elections, in apparent swipe at McConnell
Sen. Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republicans to delay their leadership elections, as more members of the party's conference in the Senate appear to be bucking Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. "The Senate GOP leadership vote next week should be postponed," Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted Friday. "First we need to make...
Kevin McCarthy announces bid for Speaker of the House after winning California house race
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy defeated his Democratic challenger late Tuesday, securing a ninth term in Congress and putting him on track to become Speaker of the House of Representatives if Republicans claim a majority of the chamber’s seats. On Wednesday, he formally announced his bid for speaker in...
U.S. House GOP picks leadership team for next Congress: McCarthy, Scalise and Emmer
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans elected their slate of leaders for the 118th Congress on Tuesday, even though the party hadn’t yet secured the seats needed to take the majority come January. The new leadership team emerged from several contested races decided during an hours-long secret ballot voting...
GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republicans were on the cusp of retaking control of the House late Monday, just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority, narrowing the path for Democrats to keep the chamber and raising the prospect of a divided government in Washington.
House GOP votes to nominate McCarthy for speaker
House Republicans on Tuesday voted 188-31 by secret ballot to nominate House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for speaker of the House, according to three sources in the room. Why it matters: With Republicans on track to retake the House majority, the vote means McCarthy has cleared a major hurdle...
As Trump blusters, DeSantis builds his case but tells people to 'chill out' with 2024 talk
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, already a master at sidestepping questions about his political future, is proving equally adept at tiptoeing around Donald Trump as he builds a case for his party's nomination in 2024. As Trump staged the unveiling of a third presidential campaign, DeSantis in public and behind closed...
January 6 committee pushes back on Pence 'closing the door' on his potential testimony
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, on Wednesday pushed back on former Vice President Mike Pence's recent comments that Congress has "no right" to his testimony and that he was "closing the door" on it. "The Select Committee has proceeded respectfully and responsibly in our engagement with Vice...
Pence will appear at CNN town hall amid speculation about his 2024 plans
Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to participate in a CNN town hall at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday, the day after former President Donald Trump announced his entrance into the 2024 presidential race. The event follows the release on Tuesday of Pence's autobiography, "So Help Me God," in which...
Republican 'censorship' lawsuit paves the way for congressional investigations of Biden
Congressional Republicans don't yet have subpoena power to investigate the Biden administration, but some of their investigative targets are already yielding fruit thanks to a lawsuit filed by conservative state attorneys general. A federal judge in Louisiana on Monday ordered an FBI cybersecurity official to be deposed in a lawsuit...
Media savage Trump speech, cast him as dangerous, including on the right
There was plenty to criticize in Donald Trump’s presidential announcement speech, but I’ve never seen anything like the coverage in the major newspapers.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will 'address her future plans' Thursday, spokesperson says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will "address her future plans" on Thursday, her spokesperson announced late Wednesday. "Speaker Pelosi has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters. This evening, the Speaker monitored returns in the three remaining critical states. The Speaker plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned," spokesperson Drew Hammill tweeted.
Mitch McConnell Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky. Birth name: Addison Mitchell McConnell Jr. Marriages: Elaine Chao (1993-present); Sherrill Redmon (1968-1980, divorced) Children: with Sherrill Redmon: Porter; Claire; Eleanor. Education: University of Louisville, B.A., 1964; University of Kentucky, J.D., 1967. Religion:...
