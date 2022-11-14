ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

POLITICO

Mitch McConnell is sounding a different tune on Ukraine than Kevin McCarthy, and vowing the Senate GOP will work to ensure “timely delivery of needed weapons.”

The Senate minority leader insists Republicans will continue funding Ukraine’s defense. What's happening: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to break from his House counterpart on Friday, calling on the Biden administration to expedite military aid to Ukraine and vowing that Senate Republicans will work to ensure “timely delivery of needed weapons.”
UPI News

Kevin McCarthy, GOP's choice for House speaker, faces challenge

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Rep. Kevin McCarthy earned the nod of House Republicans as their nominee for Speaker of the House, but not without a challenge within the party. House Republicans met behind closed doors Tuesday to vote for a nominee while the party is one seat away from taking a slim majority in the House. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy won the nomination as expected. What was unexpected was the resistance he faced from the most right-winged members of his party.
The Hill

Rubio, Hawley call for Senate GOP leadership vote to be postponed

Several Senate Republicans on Friday called for the Senate GOP’s leadership elections to be postponed a day after news emerged that Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) had been considering a long-shot bid to replace Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) atop the conference. Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.), Josh Hawley (Mo.),...
KESQ News Channel 3

GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda

By WILL WEISSERT, SARA BURNETT and JILL COLVIN WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the The post GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda appeared first on KESQ.
WDBO

GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republicans were on the cusp of retaking control of the House late Monday, just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority, narrowing the path for Democrats to keep the chamber and raising the prospect of a divided government in Washington.
Axios

House GOP votes to nominate McCarthy for speaker

House Republicans on Tuesday voted 188-31 by secret ballot to nominate House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for speaker of the House, according to three sources in the room. Why it matters: With Republicans on track to retake the House majority, the vote means McCarthy has cleared a major hurdle...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pence will appear at CNN town hall amid speculation about his 2024 plans

Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to participate in a CNN town hall at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday, the day after former President Donald Trump announced his entrance into the 2024 presidential race. The event follows the release on Tuesday of Pence's autobiography, "So Help Me God," in which...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will 'address her future plans' Thursday, spokesperson says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will "address her future plans" on Thursday, her spokesperson announced late Wednesday. "Speaker Pelosi has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters. This evening, the Speaker monitored returns in the three remaining critical states. The Speaker plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned," spokesperson Drew Hammill tweeted.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Mitch McConnell Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky. Birth name: Addison Mitchell McConnell Jr. Marriages: Elaine Chao (1993-present); Sherrill Redmon (1968-1980, divorced) Children: with Sherrill Redmon: Porter; Claire; Eleanor. Education: University of Louisville, B.A., 1964; University of Kentucky, J.D., 1967. Religion:...
