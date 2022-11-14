Read full article on original website
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Frisco ISD Will Consider Student Bathroom and Library Book PoliciesLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
Denton Voters Approved Measure to Decriminalize MarijuanaLarry LeaseDenton, TX
fox4news.com
Frisco police investigate home invasion that left 2 hospitalized
FRISCO, Texas - Police in Frisco are investigating a home invasion that sent two victims to the hospital after being assaulted early Tuesday morning. This happened just after 3:15 a.m., at a home in the 11900 block of Grandview Drive. A victim told police the suspects forced their way into...
WFAA
McKinney police searching for suspects robbing people in Costco parking lot
MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney police are warning the public about suspects believed to be robbing people in parking lots, including at a Costco. In a series of tweets Wednesday, the McKinney Police Department reported two instances of a suspect distracting someone while another suspect sneaks into the victim's vehicle to steal personal belongings.
Two residents assaulted and sent to hospital after home invasion, Frisco police say
FRISCO, Texas — Investigators are looking into a home invasion in which two residents were hospitalized after being assaulted, according to the Frisco Police Department. On Tuesday just before 3:20 a.m., Frisco police officers responded to a robbery at a residence in the 11900 block of Grandview Drive. This is just north of Yucca Ridge Park and southwest of Westridge Golf Course.
Frisco police seek purse-snatching suspects
Police in Frisco have issued a warning to shoppers to be on alert after a series of purse-snatching incidents in the past few days. Police believe two of the incidents may involve the same suspect.
Tarrant County police chase ends in crash & rollover on I-30; 2 injured
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A chase by Tarrant County deputies has ended in a crash in Fort Worth. The accident was reported on I-30 near University Drive. The suspect vehicle hit another vehicle, causing it to flip over, and tore through a barrier on the exit ramp from I-30 onto University Dr. The ramp has been closed while police investigate.Two people sustained minor injuries.A spokesman says deputies were chasing a DWI suspect. This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Fatally Shot by Officers at Fort Worth Gas Station, Police Say
A man is dead after a shooting involving Fort Worth police officers at a gas station early Wednesday morning, according to police. At about 12:40 a.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls in reference to a person with a weapon at a local QuikTrip. Officers were told that a man was walking back and forth inside the store with a gun in his hand.
cw39.com
ICYMI – Governor Abbott sends migrants to Philadelphia, Parents of 7-year-old found dead face capital murder charges, More details revealed from Dallas air show crash
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands. The adoptive parents of a young boy who was found dead in a washing machine about four months ago are facing capital murder charges.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Teens Killed in Rollover Crash After Road Rage Shooting, Police Chase
One person is facing charges after a deadly pursuit Monday began as a road rage shooting in Fort Worth and ended with the deaths of two teenagers in Kennedale. Police said an off-duty officer driving on Interstate 20 in South Fort Worth saw someone in a car fire at another vehicle.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Police investigate robberies, theft
Frisco Police are investigating two robberies and one theft committed since Saturday. On Saturday, Nov. 12 at approximately 1:23 p.m., Frisco Police Officers responded to a robbery inside the Walmart at 8555 Preston Road. The victim advised that an unknown subject stole her purse from a shopping cart while in the check-out line. The victim immediately yelled for assistance, and a Good Samaritan near the front door observed the subject running toward her with the victim’s purse. Out of instinct, she stuck her arm out and grabbed the purse from the suspect and was knocked to the floor in the process. The suspect, described as a short Hispanic male wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes, continued out of the store and fled the location. The Good Samaritan, who suffered minor injuries in this incident, was able to return the purse to the victim.
40-year-old man killed, 67-year-old man arrested in White Settlement shooting
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A 67-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of another man in White Settlement on Monday, police said. Daniel Gomez Hernandez faces a murder charge in the death of a 40-year-old man, whose name has not been released, according to a news release from the White Settlement Police Department.
UPDATE: Royse City police investigating homicide at residence
ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov 16, 2022) On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at approximately 5:45 AM, the Royse City Police Department responded to a disturbance at a residence at 5420 County Road 2526 in Royse City, Hunt County, Texas. Officers arrived and observed a male subject laying in the driveway of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased. The deceased person was identified as Larry Deshaun Baker, a 43-year-old, black/male from Madisonville, TX.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Officers Track Down Paper Tag Suspect in Chase That Killed Grand Prairie Officer
A 22-year-old man is in custody after admitting to police he was the driver being chased Monday night when a Grand Prairie police officer was fatally wounded in a crash. Grand Prairie Chief of Police Daniel Scesney called a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce the arrest of 22-year-old Colbie Hoffman. Scesney said Hoffman was taken into custody in Dallas Wednesday night after admitting to being behind the wheel of a silver Chevrolet Malibu with a fake paper tag that was being pursued by officer Brandon Tsai.
Fort Worth woman wounded in own home by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting
woman is in the hospital after being wounded in a Fort Worth drive-by shooting Monday night. Just past 9 p.m. a 911 caller said a bullet had just come through the window and the caller’s mom was bleeding.
Missing 13-year-old last seen in west Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are calling for help to look for a teenage boy that was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 9. on Santa Monica Drive near Longvue Avenue at 11 p.m. Wednesday. Hernandez is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. Before...
dpdbeat.com
Cold Case Tuesday – Vicki Harrell
The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate the homicide of 21-year-old Vicki Harrell. Ms. Harrell was found dead by her husband in their apartment in the 1000 block of Ann Street on March 19, 1976, at approximately 10:30 pm. During the investigation, multiple witnesses told officers they saw a man...
One person wounded in White Settlement shooting, suspect in custody
One person is in the hospital after being shot in White Settlement Monday night and the shooter is now locked up. Just past 7:30 p.m. police were called to a home on Ronnie Street
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police arrest men on weapons charges, and one for his role in a series of robberies in Northeast Dallas.
On November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:20 pm, Dallas Police were called to a gas station in the 8000 block of Ferguson for a robbery in progress. The preliminary investigation determined officers arrived and gathered information and video surveillance at the business. Further investigation identified the suspect involved in the...
Grand Prairie police officer killed in late-night crash following a chase
A Grand Prairie police officer died overnight, killed in an on-duty crash while chasing a car with a fake paper dealer tag. Last night, just before 11 p.m. police officer Brandon Tsai crashed into a light pole.
Security camera captures violent crash in Kennedale that killed 2 teens fleeing from police
KENNEDALE, Texas — After witnessing an exchange of gunfire between people in two vehicles traveling eastbound on Interstate 20, an off-duty officer called for backup. Eventually, a Fort Worth PD Patrol Officer located and followed one of the cars to West Kennedale Parkway where the driver crashed trying to get away. There are still remnants of the crash on the sidewalk after a violent impact, heard by people working nearby.
Incidents involving purse snatchers reported at Walmart, Target and H-E-B stores in Frisco
FRISCO, Texas — The Frisco Police Department is investigating three incidents involving purse snatchers at different retail stores in the city since Saturday. In a news release, police said the first incident happened around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, inside the Walmart at 8555 Preston Road, near Main Street.
