Frisco Police are investigating two robberies and one theft committed since Saturday. On Saturday, Nov. 12 at approximately 1:23 p.m., Frisco Police Officers responded to a robbery inside the Walmart at 8555 Preston Road. The victim advised that an unknown subject stole her purse from a shopping cart while in the check-out line. The victim immediately yelled for assistance, and a Good Samaritan near the front door observed the subject running toward her with the victim’s purse. Out of instinct, she stuck her arm out and grabbed the purse from the suspect and was knocked to the floor in the process. The suspect, described as a short Hispanic male wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes, continued out of the store and fled the location. The Good Samaritan, who suffered minor injuries in this incident, was able to return the purse to the victim.

FRISCO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO