Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First impressions are the deciding factor when it comes to dating, study saysRickyDavis, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Related
Crash on Interstate 80 kills toddler, leaves two other people with major injuries
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A two-vehicle collision at the Riverside Avenue on-ramp on eastbound Interstate 80 resulted in the death of a toddler, according to the California Highway Patrol. Video Above: Body found near area where DUI crash occurred The CHP’s Auburn office said that a white Volkswagon sedan with a possible flat tire was […]
Toddler killed, two others injured in crash on I-80E on-ramp
AUBURN, Calif. — A toddler was killed and his mother seriously injured Wednesday after an accident on an I-80E on-ramp. According to California Highway Patrol, the mother and toddler were in a Volkswagen sedan moving slowly because it had a flat tire. Their vehicle was hit by a pickup...
Toddler dies, 2 adults injured in crash on California's I-80
A toddler was killed in a crash Wednesday on eastbound I-80 in Citrus Heights, Calif., officials said.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
South Lake Tahoe Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Driver
A woman died on November 14 in a single-vehicle crash close to South Lake Tahoe. The accident occurred along S.R. 89 southbound near Pickett’s Junction around 4:25 in the morning. The accident occurred when the driver, in a Hyundai Elantra, exited the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a boulder, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Deadly crash involving pedestrian on HWY 4 in Pittsburg causes major backup, CHP says
A deadly multi-vehicle collision on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County has caused major traffic delays in the East Bay.
All lanes reopen on Hwy 37 in Vallejo after crash shuts down highway: authorities
UPDATE: CHP tweeted at 5:53 p.m. all westbound lanes on SR-37 have reopened. SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A crash Wednesday afternoon in Vallejo has caused the westbound lanes of SR-37 to shut down completely, California Highway Patrol announced on Twitter. Traffic will be diverted for drivers to exit on Mare Island. A truck and […]
Placerville man’s body found hours after DUI crash occurred in the same area
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a Placerville man was found on Saturday near where a woman was arrested the night before as a drunken driving suspect, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Friday night, officers were sent to the area of Mosquito Road and Highway 50 after receiving reports of a crash […]
Fire at Sacramento tire shop prompts firefighter response
SACRAMENTO -- A fire at a tire shop in North Sacramento prompted a response from firefighters.Crews that arrived at the fire on Marysville Boulevard and North Avenue said this was the second fire at the business in weeks.No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Placerville Motorcycle Collision Injures Rider
Sly Park Road Accident Reported Between Motorcycle and Pickup. A motorcycle collision with a pickup in Placerville on November 12 caused injuries to the rider. The accident occurred on Sly Park Road near Meadowland Drive around 11:27 a.m. The report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the rider of the motorcycle landed in the reporting person’s front yard. A tow was called to remove the Honda motorcycle. The CHP is investigating how the accident occurred and assigning blame for the crash.
Sacramento resident arrested on gun charge after traffic stop in Placer County
A Sacramento resident was arrested in Placer County on several gun- and drug-related charges. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, on November 7 at 1:34 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with three people inside near Sterling Parkway in unincorporated Lincoln. At least one of the people inside the vehicle was a felon. Inside the vehicle, the deputy allegedly found pepper spray in the center console and a taser in the glove compartment. They also allegedly found a bag containing a jar with marijuana inside, a scale, a loaded 9mm handgun magazine, and an untraceable "ghost gun" handgun.The sheriff's office says the deputy determined the bag belonged to the driver, 24-year-old Rose Green, of Sacramento. Green was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and several other charges.
FOX Reno
One person killed, two injured in crash at Picketts Junction
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman was killed and two children were injured in a single vehicle crash in South Lake Tahoe early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol (CHP) units were notified of a single vehicle traffic collision on SR-89 Nov. 14 around 4:30 a.m. CHP units arrived and found a white 2019 Hyundai sedan that had collided with a small boulder.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fair Oaks Hit-and-Run Results in Injuries
Hazel Avenue Intersection Location of Hit-and-Run With Injuries. A hit-and-run in Fair Oaks on November 10 caused injuries to the driver who was struck. The accident happened at the intersection of Hazel and Madison avenues around 2:21 p.m. All of the lanes were blocked by the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
elkgrovelagunanews.com
5 people hurt when DUI driver crashes into Ross store in Sacramento
Five people were injured Saturday night when a driver under the influence crashed into the Ross Dress For Less store in the Natomas area. The incident happened around 9 pm Saturday night at the Ross store on Truxel Road. The vehicle went through a small wall and glass windows. The...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Negligent Driver Kills Bicyclist in Sacramento and Flees
Accident Near Kenwood Street Intersection Claims Life of Bicycle Rider. A negligent driver in Sacramento killed a bicycle rider on November 9 and then fled from the scene. The collision occurred near the Kenwood Street intersection with Arcade Boulevard at about 4:35, according to the incident report by the Sacramento Police Department. The female bicyclist died at the accident scene. The roadway in the area was shut down for a period of time while an investigation was conducted into the fatality accident. The identity of the deceased woman will not be released until family members have been notified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
Arrest made in Chicago related to Natomas gas station shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man has been arrested in Chicago on Monday in connection with an Aug. 3 homicide on Gateway Oaks Drive, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Rashawn Anderson, 22, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigations as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in Natomas. and will […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Injuries in Elk Grove
Hood Franklin Road Off-Ramp Site of Multiple-Vehicle Crash. An Elk Grove multiple-vehicle crash caused minor injuries involving three vehicles on November 12. The collision happened at the Hood Franklin Road off-ramp just east of northbound Interstate 5 around 11:46 a.m. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as involving a Nissan SUV, sedan and possibly a pickup truck. One of the vehicles went off the roadway and through a fence, ending up around 50 feet off the pavement.
Tanzanite Park in Natomas closed temporarily due to a ‘diesel release’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Tanzanite Community Park in Natomas is closed due to a cleanup of a “diesel release,” according to the Office of Spill Prevention and Response. The OSPR said that the source of the spill has stopped, but that the park will remain closed. There is personnel on the scene currently who are […]
Man wanted for killing Natomas gas station employee arrested in Chicago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man wanted for killing an employee at a Natomas gas station in August is now in custody. According to Sacramento Police, 22-year-old Rashawn Anderson was arrested in Chicago Monday. He faces extradition back to Sacramento to face homicide charges. CASE HISTORY. The shooting happened in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Northern California man arrested, accused of deadly shooting during July drug deal
A Northern California man was arrested this month on suspicion of homicide in connection with a July shooting that took place during a marijuana deal, authorities said. Juan Rodriguez-Gil, 29, of Gridley was taken into custody last week while trying to re-enter the state from Mexico, authorities said. Deputies responded...
2news.com
Woman Dies, Two Kids Hurt After Car Hits Boulder in South Lake Tahoe
A woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a boulder on SR 89 at Picketts Junction early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra south on SR 88 when for some unknown reason the unidentified woman drove the sedan off the roadway and hit a small boulder.
Comments / 0