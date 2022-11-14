ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ABC10

Toddler killed, two others injured in crash on I-80E on-ramp

AUBURN, Calif. — A toddler was killed and his mother seriously injured Wednesday after an accident on an I-80E on-ramp. According to California Highway Patrol, the mother and toddler were in a Volkswagen sedan moving slowly because it had a flat tire. Their vehicle was hit by a pickup...
AUBURN, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

South Lake Tahoe Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Driver

A woman died on November 14 in a single-vehicle crash close to South Lake Tahoe. The accident occurred along S.R. 89 southbound near Pickett’s Junction around 4:25 in the morning. The accident occurred when the driver, in a Hyundai Elantra, exited the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a boulder, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Placerville Motorcycle Collision Injures Rider

Sly Park Road Accident Reported Between Motorcycle and Pickup. A motorcycle collision with a pickup in Placerville on November 12 caused injuries to the rider. The accident occurred on Sly Park Road near Meadowland Drive around 11:27 a.m. The report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the rider of the motorcycle landed in the reporting person’s front yard. A tow was called to remove the Honda motorcycle. The CHP is investigating how the accident occurred and assigning blame for the crash.
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento resident arrested on gun charge after traffic stop in Placer County

A Sacramento resident was arrested in Placer County on several gun- and drug-related charges. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, on November 7 at 1:34 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with three people inside near Sterling Parkway in unincorporated Lincoln. At least one of the people inside the vehicle was a felon. Inside the vehicle, the deputy allegedly found pepper spray in the center console and a taser in the glove compartment. They also allegedly found a bag containing a jar with marijuana inside, a scale, a loaded 9mm handgun magazine, and an untraceable "ghost gun" handgun.The sheriff's office says the deputy determined the bag belonged to the driver, 24-year-old Rose Green, of Sacramento. Green was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and several other charges.  
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX Reno

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fair Oaks Hit-and-Run Results in Injuries

Hazel Avenue Intersection Location of Hit-and-Run With Injuries. A hit-and-run in Fair Oaks on November 10 caused injuries to the driver who was struck. The accident happened at the intersection of Hazel and Madison avenues around 2:21 p.m. All of the lanes were blocked by the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
FAIR OAKS, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

5 people hurt when DUI driver crashes into Ross store in Sacramento

Five people were injured Saturday night when a driver under the influence crashed into the Ross Dress For Less store in the Natomas area. The incident happened around 9 pm Saturday night at the Ross store on Truxel Road. The vehicle went through a small wall and glass windows. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Negligent Driver Kills Bicyclist in Sacramento and Flees

Accident Near Kenwood Street Intersection Claims Life of Bicycle Rider. A negligent driver in Sacramento killed a bicycle rider on November 9 and then fled from the scene. The collision occurred near the Kenwood Street intersection with Arcade Boulevard at about 4:35, according to the incident report by the Sacramento Police Department. The female bicyclist died at the accident scene. The roadway in the area was shut down for a period of time while an investigation was conducted into the fatality accident. The identity of the deceased woman will not be released until family members have been notified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Arrest made in Chicago related to Natomas gas station shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man has been arrested in Chicago on Monday in connection with an Aug. 3 homicide on Gateway Oaks Drive, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Rashawn Anderson, 22, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigations as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in Natomas. and will […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Injuries in Elk Grove

Hood Franklin Road Off-Ramp Site of Multiple-Vehicle Crash. An Elk Grove multiple-vehicle crash caused minor injuries involving three vehicles on November 12. The collision happened at the Hood Franklin Road off-ramp just east of northbound Interstate 5 around 11:46 a.m. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as involving a Nissan SUV, sedan and possibly a pickup truck. One of the vehicles went off the roadway and through a fence, ending up around 50 feet off the pavement.
ELK GROVE, CA

