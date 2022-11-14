Read full article on original website
Tipoff of Syracuse basketball game vs. Bryant changed to avoid conflict with SU-Boston College football
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse’s men’s basketball game against Bryant on Saturday, Nov. 26, has a new start time. The Orange’s game against the Bulldogs on the Saturday after Thanksgiving is now scheduled to tip-off at 4 p.m, according to the SU athletic communications department. The SU-Bryant game was originally set for 7 p.m.
thenewshouse.com
Sports SUmmary: Syracuse football suffers humiliating loss to FSU
Syracuse football’s four-game losing skid continued on Saturday as they suffered an agonizing loss to No. 25 Florida State. This was the Orange’s worst loss of the year, 38-3. It was the team’s final home game of the year, and the fans were loud and rowdy as usual....
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse basketball not the program it once was, but season far from over
In the minutes and hours after Colgate stunned Syracuse basketball on Tuesday night for the Raiders’ second-straight win over their Central New York neighbor, a lot of Orange fans were up in arms on social media. That’s understandable. Naturally, though, some fans took it a little too far...
Tipoff time changed for Syracuse basketball game vs. Northeastern on Saturday
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The start time for Syracuse University’s men’s basketball game against Northeastern scheduled for this Saturday at the JMA Wireless has been changed. Syracuse and Northeastern will tip off at 4 p.m., according to SU’s athletic communications department. The game was originally scheduled for a 2 p.m. start. The game will still be televised on ACC Network Extra.
thenewshouse.com
Syracuse women’s hoops advance to 4-0 with Empire State Night win
On Monday night, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team took on the Binghamton Bearcats in a matchup called the Empire State Night, as both teams proudly reside in New York. Coming into the game, both teams were undefeated at 2-0. The Bearcats led Syracuse 10-9 in the first quarter...
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse has more questions than answers after Colgate loss
A new winning streak was started at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. A year after snapping their 54-game losing streak to Syracuse, Colgate made it two in a row in the series between the two upstate schools, claiming an 80-68 victory. After making 18 triples when the two...
orangefizz.net
Where Does Syracuse Go From Here?
Well, in the literal sense, the Orange will go back to practice Wednesday at the Melo Center to get ready for Saturday’s game against Northeastern. But, in the theoretical sense, SU is in a place of the unknown, having lost to Colgate for the second straight season since the John F. Kennedy administration last night.
CNY judge may delay opening of 1,200 ballots; more top stories (Good Morning CNY of Nov. 15)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 41; Low: 25. Cold, cloudy with flurries. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Entrepreneur Eli Smith makes his mark: Eli Smith launched his first business a decade ago, cleaning junk out of attics and basements. Today he employs 70 workers in his original business, SGTR, and E. Smith Contracting, which builds commercial establishments like restaurants. He’s one of the developers of Salina 1st, a $10 million mixed-use development on Salina Street on the city’s South Side. He also launched and runs the annual “Dream Summit,” an event that celebrates “businesses and visionaries of color.” He sat down with syracuse.com to talk about how he got started, where the Dream Summit may be expanding, and what one thing he most wants his four children to be. (Dennis Nett photo)
newyorkupstate.com
Central New York family returns to ‘Family Feud’ tonight after winning $20,000
A Central New York family will appear on “Family Feud” again tonight after winning $20,000 on Wednesday. The O’Gorman family from Oswego will appear on the iconic game show Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. on WTVH (CBS 5) in the Syracuse area. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald beat the Kelly family from Georgia on the previous night, and will now be the reigning champions as they “feud” with another family.
Invasion of the Flying Squirrels in Syracuse!
I've seen many a squirrel in my life, and I've seen many a squirrel in the Syracuse area, but never have I ever seen a flying squirrel. Well apparently, they are in New York, and they could be coming for you just like they came for this Redditor. Apparently, these...
Syracuse judge rips ‘extremely prejudicial’ revelation before trial in I-81 overpass murder
Syracuse, NY — A Syracuse man charged with murder nearly two years ago said for the first time this week that he had an alibi at the time of the December 2020 slaying. The revelation came only 12 days before Hosea Hanslip is due to stand trial in the Dec. 31, 2020 murder of Joel Saldana on the Bear Road overpass across Interstate 81.
newyorkupstate.com
How did Central New York family do on ‘Family Feud?’ Survey says...
UPDATE: The O’Gorman family will appear on “Family Feud” again tonight, Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. on WTVH (CBS 5) in the Syracuse area. A Central New York family just won $20,000 on an iconic game show. The O’Gorman family from Oswego appeared on “Family Feud”...
Shiroff adds to lead over Mannion in NY Senate race as count hits a crucial point
Syracuse, N.Y. — Rebecca Shiroff has increased her lead over incumbent John Mannion in their New York Senate race in a count that remains too close to call entering a critical stretch. Counting at the Board of Elections in Oswego County and Onondaga County will continue on Wednesday morning.
Fire on Syracuse’s West Side displaces 6 people
Syracuse, N.Y. — Six people are without a home after a fire broke out on Syracuse’s West Side early Tuesday morning. Around 4:12 a.m., a fire began in a home in the 400 block of Marcellus Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. There were six people...
Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News
The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
Syracuse Mets will hold their annual Garage Sale this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Mets will host their annual Garage Sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. The event is open to the public and all are welcome to stop in to shop in the team store and check out the Garage Sale in the Metropolitan Club.
informnny.com
Where’s the bad weather this weekend?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Colder air moving over the warmer waters of the Great Lakes will ignite some heavy lake effect snow for parts of New York State this weekend. As is typically the case with lake-effect snow; it’s a very localized phenomenon. In other words, you can...
New York school districts ranked from 1 to 646 based on new test scores in math, ELA
Just one school district in Upstate New York cracked the top 20 in scoring on the latest batch of statewide math and English language arts assessment tests, and it’s in the Syracuse area. The Fayetteville-Manlius School District in Onondaga County tied for No. 15 statewide for math with 77%...
Jubilee Homes of Syracuse completes construction of two single-family homes
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jubilee Homes of Syracuse, Inc. is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, November 18, to celebrate the completion of construction on two new single-family homes. The ceremony will take place at the two new homes on 431 and 441 Martin Luther King West in Syracuse at 3:00 p.m. The quality new […]
