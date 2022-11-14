ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

thenewshouse.com

Sports SUmmary: Syracuse football suffers humiliating loss to FSU

Syracuse football’s four-game losing skid continued on Saturday as they suffered an agonizing loss to No. 25 Florida State. This was the Orange’s worst loss of the year, 38-3. It was the team’s final home game of the year, and the fans were loud and rowdy as usual....
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Tipoff time changed for Syracuse basketball game vs. Northeastern on Saturday

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The start time for Syracuse University’s men’s basketball game against Northeastern scheduled for this Saturday at the JMA Wireless has been changed. Syracuse and Northeastern will tip off at 4 p.m., according to SU’s athletic communications department. The game was originally scheduled for a 2 p.m. start. The game will still be televised on ACC Network Extra.
SYRACUSE, NY
thenewshouse.com

Syracuse women’s hoops advance to 4-0 with Empire State Night win

On Monday night, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team took on the Binghamton Bearcats in a matchup called the Empire State Night, as both teams proudly reside in New York. Coming into the game, both teams were undefeated at 2-0. The Bearcats led Syracuse 10-9 in the first quarter...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse has more questions than answers after Colgate loss

A new winning streak was started at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. A year after snapping their 54-game losing streak to Syracuse, Colgate made it two in a row in the series between the two upstate schools, claiming an 80-68 victory. After making 18 triples when the two...
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

Where Does Syracuse Go From Here?

Well, in the literal sense, the Orange will go back to practice Wednesday at the Melo Center to get ready for Saturday’s game against Northeastern. But, in the theoretical sense, SU is in a place of the unknown, having lost to Colgate for the second straight season since the John F. Kennedy administration last night.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY judge may delay opening of 1,200 ballots; more top stories (Good Morning CNY of Nov. 15)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 41; Low: 25. Cold, cloudy with flurries. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Entrepreneur Eli Smith makes his mark: Eli Smith launched his first business a decade ago, cleaning junk out of attics and basements. Today he employs 70 workers in his original business, SGTR, and E. Smith Contracting, which builds commercial establishments like restaurants. He’s one of the developers of Salina 1st, a $10 million mixed-use development on Salina Street on the city’s South Side. He also launched and runs the annual “Dream Summit,” an event that celebrates “businesses and visionaries of color.” He sat down with syracuse.com to talk about how he got started, where the Dream Summit may be expanding, and what one thing he most wants his four children to be. (Dennis Nett photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Central New York family returns to ‘Family Feud’ tonight after winning $20,000

A Central New York family will appear on “Family Feud” again tonight after winning $20,000 on Wednesday. The O’Gorman family from Oswego will appear on the iconic game show Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. on WTVH (CBS 5) in the Syracuse area. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald beat the Kelly family from Georgia on the previous night, and will now be the reigning champions as they “feud” with another family.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Invasion of the Flying Squirrels in Syracuse!

I've seen many a squirrel in my life, and I've seen many a squirrel in the Syracuse area, but never have I ever seen a flying squirrel. Well apparently, they are in New York, and they could be coming for you just like they came for this Redditor. Apparently, these...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Fire on Syracuse’s West Side displaces 6 people

Syracuse, N.Y. — Six people are without a home after a fire broke out on Syracuse’s West Side early Tuesday morning. Around 4:12 a.m., a fire began in a home in the 400 block of Marcellus Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. There were six people...
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News

The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

Where’s the bad weather this weekend?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Colder air moving over the warmer waters of the Great Lakes will ignite some heavy lake effect snow for parts of New York State this weekend. As is typically the case with lake-effect snow; it’s a very localized phenomenon. In other words, you can...
SYRACUSE, NY

