High: 41; Low: 25. Cold, cloudy with flurries. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Entrepreneur Eli Smith makes his mark: Eli Smith launched his first business a decade ago, cleaning junk out of attics and basements. Today he employs 70 workers in his original business, SGTR, and E. Smith Contracting, which builds commercial establishments like restaurants. He's one of the developers of Salina 1st, a $10 million mixed-use development on Salina Street on the city's South Side. He also launched and runs the annual "Dream Summit," an event that celebrates "businesses and visionaries of color." He sat down with syracuse.com to talk about how he got started, where the Dream Summit may be expanding, and what one thing he most wants his four children to be. (Dennis Nett photo)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO