CNN

Nordstrom just dropped a ton of Holiday Deals — here are our 47 top picks

Nordstrom’s Anniversary and Half-Yearly sales are events we have on our calendars year after year, but sometimes the iconic department store can surprise us with a host of totally unexpected markdowns. Right now, Nordstrom has unleashed a ton of new Holiday Deals ahead of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday rush.
ETOnline.com

Save Up to 75% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, and Holiday Gifts at The Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale

In case you haven't heard, Black Friday is starting a little early this year. Upgrading your wardrobe for the holiday season is even easier with all the major sales already happening now. If you're looking to gift your stylish loved ones a new purse, and jacket or treat yourself to new boots this season, the Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale is not one to miss.
Us Weekly

The 17 Best Early Black Friday Deals From Walmart — Up to 80% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. T-minus two weeks until our favorite holiday! And no, we’re not talking about Thanksgiving. We mean Black Friday, the biggest savings event of the year. This is the Super Bowl of shopping, and we’re already warming up. Right […]
The Kitchn

The Costco Pie That’s Actually Two Desserts in One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Costco shoppers expect to get a lot for their money. A set of tires includes balancing and rotation, gift cards come at a hefty discount, and two jars of the best pasta sauce cost the same price as one at a regular grocery. At this time of year when food and festivities push budgets to the breaking point, I’ve uncovered a deal that turned out to be a two-for-one dessert. And I can’t wait to serve it this holiday season. It’s Costco’s bakery apple pie!
3 News Now

6 best ways to make your house smell amazing

A pleasant-smelling home can have several positive mental, physical and psychological effects on your life. Scents can improve your mood, provide a soothing ambiance, evoke warm memories and make your home feel more inviting. Along with regular dusting, vacuuming, mopping and wiping down surfaces, there are several budget-friendly steps you...
SPY

The Best LED Christmas Trees Are on Sale Right Now

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Decorating the Christmas tree is always one of our favorite holiday traditions, and it doesn’t really feel like Christmas until the tree is decorated. For people with allergies — or simply an aversion to vacuuming up pine needles all winter long — artificial LED Christmas trees offer a festive alternative to the traditional Christmas tree.  The best LED Christmas trees will shine merry and bright in your home for many years to come, and our favorite artificial trees look just like the real...
Parade

Get Inspired By These 32 Christmas Mantel Decoration Ideas for a Festive Fireplace

One of the best parts about “decking the halls” for the holidays is getting to decorate your Christmas mantel. Whether you’re picturing it styled to perfection with boughs of evergreen or you’re thinking of trying something more colorful this year, there’s one thing all the best Christmas mantel decoration ideas have in common—and that’s that they’re 100 percent picture-perfect.
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
Mashed

Costco's Giant Pecan Pie Is Back For The Season

Just about two weeks before Thanksgiving, Costco is aiming to be your number one choice for the big family feast. No matter how juicy the turkey is and how many delicious sides are served, the meal wouldn't be complete without some sort of pie to accent it. So, why is pie the official dessert of the holiday rather than cookies or cakes? According to Martha Stewart, Thanksgiving was evolving into a food-centric celebration around the same time the British were immigrating to America. Because pie is a British staple, it didn't take long to integrate it into American culture.
TheStreet

Starbucks, Dunkin Add New Holiday Favorites to Old Classics

Halloween is over and that can only mean that it's time for mall holiday music, red and green displays and lots of peppermint marketing. At least in the food sphere, a number of big chains dropped their holidays menus this week. Starbucks (SBUX) 's holiday menu starting Nov. 3 includes...
Thrillist

Reese's Newest Treat Is a Riff on a Childhood Favorite

Just because you're a 30-year-old adult with a salary and 401(k) (good for you!), doesn't mean you can't enjoy the sweet nostalgia of animal crackers—especially when they're smothered in Reese's chocolate and peanut butter. The same logic applies to naps. The candy maker is expanding on its line of...
cntraveler.com

Target's Black Friday Deals Have Already Begun—Here's What's Worth Shopping

It’s that time of year when family and friends come together to feast over hearty meals. It’s also a great time to get a head start on Black Friday sales with these early deals from Target. There are dozens of discounted items for travelers to scope out ranging from travel accessories and tech gear to backpacks, luggage, and holiday gifts. Below are some of our top Target Black Friday deals to shop now.
New York Post

Best deals of Macy’s Black Friday sale 2022: Jewelry, home, more

Macy’s is well-known for its “One! Day! Sale!” (we know you sang that commercial jingle with us), but this Black Friday, the retailer is taking the internet by storm with its lavish array of deals. You won’t be low on the goods this holiday season, from jewelry...
fox56news.com

How to make your home smell good

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nothing kills the mood in a space like foul odors, but traditional odor control methods like sprays and plug-ins contain perfumes, fixatives and other ingredients which may not be your cup of tea if you prioritize natural products free from synthetic fragrances.

