Just about two weeks before Thanksgiving, Costco is aiming to be your number one choice for the big family feast. No matter how juicy the turkey is and how many delicious sides are served, the meal wouldn't be complete without some sort of pie to accent it. So, why is pie the official dessert of the holiday rather than cookies or cakes? According to Martha Stewart, Thanksgiving was evolving into a food-centric celebration around the same time the British were immigrating to America. Because pie is a British staple, it didn't take long to integrate it into American culture.

7 DAYS AGO