Christina Applegate Has 'Married... With Children' Reunion in First Public Appearance Since MS Diagnosis

Christina Applegate was honored with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, which marked her first public appearance since being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. And thankfully, she had some old friends by her side to celebrate the momentous occasion.

At the ceremony, Applegate had a reunion with three co-stars from the classic sitcom Married... with Children, which ran from 1987 to 1997, as Katey Sagal, Amanda Bearse, and David Faustino all attended the event.

In Married... with Children, Applegate, Faustino, Sagal, and Ed O'Neill played a not-so-happy family living in the suburbs of Chicago.

Applegate played teenaged Kelly Bundy, Sagal and O'Neill played her parents, Al and Peggy, and Faustino played her brother, Bud Bundy. Bearse portrayed the character Marcy D'Arcy, the Bundy family's next-door neighbor and Peggy's best friend.

In 2003, the show had a reunion special, Married... with Children - The Reunion, while the cast has reunited in other projects or at events over the years.

Along with her Married... with Children cast members, Applegate's Dead to Me co-star Linda Cardellini and show creator Liz Feldman were also in attendance to see the actress accept her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini pose with Christina Applegate's star during her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony at Hollywood Walk Of Fame on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Applegate's daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, was also there, and the actress thanked her for being her support system, saying, "Thank you for standing beside me for all of this."

According to Variety, Applegate was originally supposed to receive her star in 2020, but the pandemic delayed the ceremony.

She was then diagnosed with MS while filming the third and final season of Dead to Me for Netflix.

Speaking with Variety before the ceremony, Applegate shared her determination to finish the show despite the difficulties.

She revealed that Netflix was going to stop filming due to her health, but she told them, "No, no, no, no, no, no: We have to finish this story. It’s too important to our hearts; too important to our souls. And we have to give this gift, not only to ourselves — there are people that love these characters, and we’ve got to let them have their closure too."

Applegate went on, "So, if that meant me having to take a break in the middle of the day so I could go sleep — or me just leaving because I couldn’t do anymore — then that’s what we had to do.”