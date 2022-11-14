Read full article on original website
2news.com
'SIAMSA - A Celtic Christmas' Returns to Grand Sierra Resort in December
Shamrock Production’s signature holiday musical SIAMSA – A Celtic Christmas is returning to the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at 7 p.m. in Reno’s acclaimed Grand Theatre. Tickets for SIAMSA – A Celtic Christmas at GSR are on sale now and...
2news.com
Northern Lights Festival to Light up Incline Village
(November 16, 2022) The community and businesses in Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Nevada, are hosting the return of the popular Northern Lights Festival now through the end of the year. This month-long festival celebrates the holidays and promotes businesses and family-friendly events for locals and visitors to enjoy. The...
2news.com
Reno Public Market West Hall Opening “Deck The Halls” Event for Local Holiday Shopping
Retail shops at Reno Public Market (RPM) are opening up this holiday season for Deck The Halls, a shopping-eating-entertainment extravaganza at the Reno Public Market West Hall. Reno Public Market West Hall is located at 299 East Plumb Lane in Reno. The Reno Public Market Food Hall (the Southern entrance)...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
TubeTahoe in Meyers opening Saturday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The snow flew early so grab the winter gear and family and head to TubeTahoe this weekend. The tubing hill will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week. They will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24.
2news.com
Holiday Food Box Giveaway
In total, they'll be providing meals for 323 families from 32 schools in the north Reno area. Missionaries from the church filled cars to the brim with Thanksgiving holiday food items.
2news.com
Sparks and Reno Walmart Supercenters to Celebrate Grand Re-Openings with Community Celebrations
On Friday, November 18 at 8 a.m., the Sparks community will be welcomed back to the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 5065 Pyramid Way. After, at 9 a.m., the Reno community will be welcomed back to the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 250 Vista Knoll Parkway. A celebratory community event...
2news.com
NDOW, RPD Ask People to be Bear Aware Ahead of Winter
The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Reno Police Department (RPD) have seen an uptick in calls related to bears throughout Reno, as the animals near the end of hyperphagia. Hyperphagia is a phase bears go through from August through late November to take in massive amounts of calories...
visitcarsoncity.com
Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada
Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Think back to your eight-year-old self; you may have counted down the days until the holidays or squealed with delight at the sight of the first snow of the season. Perhaps you jumped for joy when you finally got to open those gifts under the tree.
KOLO TV Reno
Former American Idol contestant, Clay Aiken, excited to host Wheel of Fortune LIVE! in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wheel of Fortune is called America’s game for a reason! It’s been on the air and in our homes for 40 years and now the game show is coming to the Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino this weekend. KOLO 8...
2news.com
Peppermill Reno hosting Pie it Forward Bake Sale to benefit The Empowerment Center
Get your Thanksgiving Pie and help a great cause! The Peppermill Reno will be hosting their 7th annual Pie it Forward bake sale and selling freshly baked pumpkin pies for $7. All proceeds will go directly to The Empowerment Center, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping women who suffer from substance abuse.
mynews4.com
Mountain lion euthanized after attacking teenage girl walking dog in Reno neighborhood
A mountain lion was euthanized after attacking a teenage girl who was walking her dog, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife. NDOW said the incident happened off Terry Way in the Virginia Foothills during the early morning hours on Nov. 10. Both the girl and her Great Pyrenees are...
KOLO TV Reno
Sunday Supper at Duke's inside Legends Bay Casino in Sparks
2news.com
Edgewood Tahoe Unveils New Luxury Villa Suites
Set along the beautiful shoreline of South Lake Tahoe’s cobalt blue waters and overlooking the Sierra Nevada, Edgewood Tahoe has unveiled the first phase of its new Villa Suites, welcoming two-, three-, and five-bedroom lakefront units to the property’s unrivaled locale. Located adjacent to the main lodge and...
2news.com
The Flea's first ever holiday event taking place this weekend
The Reno Punk Rock Flea Market, also known as the Flea, will kick off it’s first ever holiday market this weekend with a massive two-day community event featuring 16 bands, food trucks, kids crafts, skate ramp, car smash and more at The Generator in Sparks, Nevada. The event includes...
2news.com
University of Nevada, Reno Launches Wool Products made from its Rafter 7 Sheep
(November 16, 2022) With the holidays just around the corner, Santa has a new, unique gift option for Nevada Wolf Pack fans that is homegrown, literally. The University of Nevada, Reno is offering a new line of Nevada Wolf Pack wool products made from Rafter 7 sheep raised by the University’s College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada bears are preparing for hibernation, NDOW and RPD ask residents to secure attractants
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - From Verdi down through Topaz Lake and over to Hawthorne, bear sightings continue in Western Nevada, a common theme this time of the year. “We’re getting calls from people noticing bears and Reno Police Department also reached out because they were getting more calls,” said Ashley Sanchez, public information officer at the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW). “Bears are nearing the end of hyperphagia and that’s a face they go through when they spend all of their time and energy trying to build up calories. They’re trying to take in 20,000 compared to the normal 5,000.”
String of car burglaries reported in north Lake Tahoe trailheads and businesses
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Numerous vehicle burglaries occurred in the Lake Tahoe and Truckee area between Saturday and Sunday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station. At least eight break-ins were reported at various trailheads and businesses in the area. “As the weather changes and we start our outdoor winter […]
2news.com
South Lake Tahoe Updates Recreation, Aquatics Center Construction Schedule
(Nov. 15, 2022) The South Lake Tahoe City Council has voted to reject all bids for construction on the Recreation and Aquatics Center project. The City received bids from two contractors in the amount of $59.4 million and $69.9 million, respectively, for the estimated $52 million project. As a result...
NBC Washington
Watch How a California Zoo Nurses Orphaned Bear Cub Found Wandering in a Shop
The Oakland Zoo's veterinary team is striving to save an "extremely ill" and orphaned black bear cub that was recently found wandering into a shop in South Lake Tahoe, the zoo said Tuesday. The bear, given the name Nixon for the shop where he walked into last week, is suffering...
KOLO TV Reno
Pet of the Week
