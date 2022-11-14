ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

2news.com

Northern Lights Festival to Light up Incline Village

(November 16, 2022) The community and businesses in Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Nevada, are hosting the return of the popular Northern Lights Festival now through the end of the year. This month-long festival celebrates the holidays and promotes businesses and family-friendly events for locals and visitors to enjoy. The...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

TubeTahoe in Meyers opening Saturday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The snow flew early so grab the winter gear and family and head to TubeTahoe this weekend. The tubing hill will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the week. They will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Holiday Food Box Giveaway

In total, they'll be providing meals for 323 families from 32 schools in the north Reno area. Missionaries from the church filled cars to the brim with Thanksgiving holiday food items.
RENO, NV
2news.com

NDOW, RPD Ask People to be Bear Aware Ahead of Winter

The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Reno Police Department (RPD) have seen an uptick in calls related to bears throughout Reno, as the animals near the end of hyperphagia. Hyperphagia is a phase bears go through from August through late November to take in massive amounts of calories...
RENO, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada

Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Find your child-like wonder during the holidays in Carson City, Nevada. Think back to your eight-year-old self; you may have counted down the days until the holidays or squealed with delight at the sight of the first snow of the season. Perhaps you jumped for joy when you finally got to open those gifts under the tree.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sunday Supper at Duke's inside Legends Bay Casino in Sparks

The weather will be much colder over the weekend, with lows dipping into teens and single digits for many spots. Thanksgiving Week will bring a weather pattern change. Expect much milder, breezy weather, with a chance of showers Tuesday. -Jeff.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Edgewood Tahoe Unveils New Luxury Villa Suites

Set along the beautiful shoreline of South Lake Tahoe’s cobalt blue waters and overlooking the Sierra Nevada, Edgewood Tahoe has unveiled the first phase of its new Villa Suites, welcoming two-, three-, and five-bedroom lakefront units to the property’s unrivaled locale. Located adjacent to the main lodge and...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

The Flea's first ever holiday event taking place this weekend

The Reno Punk Rock Flea Market, also known as the Flea, will kick off it’s first ever holiday market this weekend with a massive two-day community event featuring 16 bands, food trucks, kids crafts, skate ramp, car smash and more at The Generator in Sparks, Nevada. The event includes...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

University of Nevada, Reno Launches Wool Products made from its Rafter 7 Sheep

(November 16, 2022) With the holidays just around the corner, Santa has a new, unique gift option for Nevada Wolf Pack fans that is homegrown, literally. The University of Nevada, Reno is offering a new line of Nevada Wolf Pack wool products made from Rafter 7 sheep raised by the University’s College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada bears are preparing for hibernation, NDOW and RPD ask residents to secure attractants

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - From Verdi down through Topaz Lake and over to Hawthorne, bear sightings continue in Western Nevada, a common theme this time of the year. “We’re getting calls from people noticing bears and Reno Police Department also reached out because they were getting more calls,” said Ashley Sanchez, public information officer at the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW). “Bears are nearing the end of hyperphagia and that’s a face they go through when they spend all of their time and energy trying to build up calories. They’re trying to take in 20,000 compared to the normal 5,000.”
RENO, NV
FOX40

String of car burglaries reported in north Lake Tahoe trailheads and businesses

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Numerous vehicle burglaries occurred in the Lake Tahoe and Truckee area between Saturday and Sunday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station. At least eight break-ins were reported at various trailheads and businesses in the area. “As the weather changes and we start our outdoor winter […]
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Pet of the Week

Nevada gets 98-54 win over William Jessup behind Blackshear's triple-double, Davidson's bench production.
RENO, NV

