Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Rep. Kevin McCarthy earned the nod of House Republicans as their nominee for Speaker of the House, but not without a challenge within the party. House Republicans met behind closed doors Tuesday to vote for a nominee while the party is one seat away from taking a slim majority in the House. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy won the nomination as expected. What was unexpected was the resistance he faced from the most right-winged members of his party.

1 DAY AGO