California State

POLITICO

Mitch McConnell is sounding a different tune on Ukraine than Kevin McCarthy, and vowing the Senate GOP will work to ensure “timely delivery of needed weapons.”

The Senate minority leader insists Republicans will continue funding Ukraine’s defense. What's happening: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to break from his House counterpart on Friday, calling on the Biden administration to expedite military aid to Ukraine and vowing that Senate Republicans will work to ensure “timely delivery of needed weapons.”
UPI News

Kevin McCarthy, GOP's choice for House speaker, faces challenge

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Rep. Kevin McCarthy earned the nod of House Republicans as their nominee for Speaker of the House, but not without a challenge within the party. House Republicans met behind closed doors Tuesday to vote for a nominee while the party is one seat away from taking a slim majority in the House. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy won the nomination as expected. What was unexpected was the resistance he faced from the most right-winged members of his party.
KESQ News Channel 3

GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda

By WILL WEISSERT, SARA BURNETT and JILL COLVIN WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the The post GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda appeared first on KESQ.
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republicans were on the cusp of retaking control of the House late Monday, just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority, narrowing the path for Democrats to keep the chamber and raising the prospect of a divided government in Washington.
GEORGIA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

12 Republican senators voted to break a filibuster on same-sex marriage bill

The Senate voted 62-37 to break a filibuster to advance legislation that protects same-sex and interracial marriage, clearing a key 60-vote threshold putting the historic legislation on track to eventually be passed through the chamber. All 50 members of the Democratic caucus voted to start debate on the bill as...
INDIANA STATE
Axios

House GOP votes to nominate McCarthy for speaker

House Republicans on Tuesday voted 188-31 by secret ballot to nominate House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for speaker of the House, according to three sources in the room. Why it matters: With Republicans on track to retake the House majority, the vote means McCarthy has cleared a major hurdle...
LOUISIANA STATE
Axios

GOP leadership under siege

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) have been drawn into battles for control over their respective conferences, inflaming a GOP civil war that's getting uglier by the hour. Why it matters: The fights playing out in public and behind closed doors highlight the...

