Kevin McCarthy, who Liz Cheney called the 'leader of the pro-Putin wing' of the GOP, has developed a reputation for desperate power grabs: 'He's willing to sacrifice everything for his own political gain'
The House minority leader last week suggested limiting the amount of aid sent to Ukraine if the GOP takes control of the House in November's election.
Mitch McConnell is sounding a different tune on Ukraine than Kevin McCarthy, and vowing the Senate GOP will work to ensure “timely delivery of needed weapons.”
The Senate minority leader insists Republicans will continue funding Ukraine’s defense. What's happening: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to break from his House counterpart on Friday, calling on the Biden administration to expedite military aid to Ukraine and vowing that Senate Republicans will work to ensure “timely delivery of needed weapons.”
Matt Gaetz mocked GOP leadership over the midterms, dubbing Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, and Ronna McDaniel a 'McFailure'
"McCarthy McConnell. McDaniel. McFailure," Gaetz tweeted on Thursday. The post comes as midterm results show a tight contest for control of Congress.
Kevin McCarthy, GOP's choice for House speaker, faces challenge
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Rep. Kevin McCarthy earned the nod of House Republicans as their nominee for Speaker of the House, but not without a challenge within the party. House Republicans met behind closed doors Tuesday to vote for a nominee while the party is one seat away from taking a slim majority in the House. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy won the nomination as expected. What was unexpected was the resistance he faced from the most right-winged members of his party.
McCarthy faces tough math problem in House speaker's race if GOP wins majority
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy may face a difficult path to lead the House of Representatives if Republicans win a slim majority in Congress.
GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda
By WILL WEISSERT, SARA BURNETT and JILL COLVIN WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the The post GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda appeared first on KESQ.
Rubio calls for delay in Senate GOP leadership elections, in apparent swipe at McConnell
Sen. Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republicans to delay their leadership elections, as more members of the party's conference in the Senate appear to be bucking Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. "The Senate GOP leadership vote next week should be postponed," Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted Friday. "First we need to make...
'We need to have a real discussion': GOP leaders brace for tense talks after disappointing election results
House and Senate Republicans are gearing up for a tense series of closed-door meetings this week as the GOP grapples with what went wrong in the midterms and decides the political fate of its current leaders, who are under fire following last week's disappointing election results.
GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republicans were on the cusp of retaking control of the House late Monday, just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority, narrowing the path for Democrats to keep the chamber and raising the prospect of a divided government in Washington.
U.S. House GOP picks leadership team for next Congress: McCarthy, Scalise and Emmer
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans elected their slate of leaders for the 118th Congress on Tuesday, even though the party hadn’t yet secured the seats needed to take the majority come January. The new leadership team emerged from several contested races decided during an hours-long secret ballot voting...
12 Republican senators voted to break a filibuster on same-sex marriage bill
The Senate voted 62-37 to break a filibuster to advance legislation that protects same-sex and interracial marriage, clearing a key 60-vote threshold putting the historic legislation on track to eventually be passed through the chamber. All 50 members of the Democratic caucus voted to start debate on the bill as...
House GOP votes to nominate McCarthy for speaker
House Republicans on Tuesday voted 188-31 by secret ballot to nominate House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for speaker of the House, according to three sources in the room. Why it matters: With Republicans on track to retake the House majority, the vote means McCarthy has cleared a major hurdle...
Media savage Trump speech, cast him as dangerous, including on the right
There was plenty to criticize in Donald Trump’s presidential announcement speech, but I’ve never seen anything like the coverage in the major newspapers.
McCarthy, Emmer get House GOP nods during rift-ridden leadership elections
House GOP campaigns chief Tom Emmer on Tuesday prevailed in a fierce race for the No. 3 leadership post in a majority that Republicans are one midterm election victory from formally claiming, despite facing opposition over this month’s narrower-than-expected victories. The Minnesotan defeated Republican Study Committee Chair Rep. Jim...
In surprise testimony, Oath Keeper apologizes for going into the Capitol on January 6
In a raw and emotional testimony on Wednesday, Jessica Watkins, a member of the Oath Keepers on trial for seditious conspiracy, recounted being dragged into the conspiratorial underbelly of the internet and how she believed she was acting like an American patriot on January 6, 2021. Watkins made a surprise...
Kevin McCarthy is tapping Bryan Steil to run one of the GOP’s transition teams — and could be sending a signal on his pick for House Administration chair.
Steil is in the running to lead the House Administration Committee next year — a McCarthy pick. Caught our attention: House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy rolled out the list of Republicans who would lead the transition teams for the 118th Congress (and an expected GOP majority.) Included in the...
McCarthy's next step on the GOP tightrope: Navigating concessions to conservatives
The Republican leader must balance anything he gives to the Freedom Caucus on House rules with the likelihood that it will further embolden moderates.
GOP leadership under siege
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) have been drawn into battles for control over their respective conferences, inflaming a GOP civil war that's getting uglier by the hour. Why it matters: The fights playing out in public and behind closed doors highlight the...
Inside the US scramble to run down the facts as the Russia-Ukraine war spills into NATO territory
President Joe Biden was asleep on the other side of the world when aides woke him up in the middle of the night there with urgent news: a missile had struck Poland and killed two people. By 5:30 am local time in Bali, where the president was attending the G20...
