ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nmsuroundup.com

Women’s basketball secures I-25 win with new head coach Adams

The NMSU women’s basketball program took on the UNM Lobos in their rivalry game Tuesday night at the Pan American Center. With only two games under her belt as an Aggie, Head Coach Jody Adams led the team to victory in their first overtime 73-64. It looks like the beginning of a winning streak after coming out on top in their second game against New Mexico Highlands and not beating the Lobos in six years until now.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

UTEP rolls past Sul Ross State 99-59 for second straight win

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three days after its first win over rival New Mexico State since 2019, UTEP began a winning streak with a 99-59 victory over Division III Sul Ross State on Tuesday. The Miners never trailed in the blowout win, forcing a whopping 32 turnovers and setting a school record with 24 […]
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

College Town Living in Las Cruces | NMSU

Often, when people are considering moving to a new city, they want to live in a college town. Fortunately, Las Cruces is home to New Mexico State University (NMSU) and the Aggies. New Mexico’s land-grant university has been part of the community since 1888. Living in a college town...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Del Valle graduate Steven Montez to play for Seattle Sea Dragons of new XFL

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Steven Montez’s football career hasn’t come to an end just yet. The Seattle Sea Dragons selected the former Del Valle High School and Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback in the new XFL’s quarterback draft on Tuesday afternoon. Montez will battle for the starting job with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Ben DiNucci […]
SEATTLE, WA
KVIA

El Paso Locomotive FC Head Coach John Hutchinson leaving after one season

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Locomotive FC announced Tuesday the departure of Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson after one season. Hutchinson plans to go back to Australia with his family. "John brought international experience, passion, and significant experience and expertise to our club,” President of MountainStar...
EL PASO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
ROSWELL, NM
KVIA

Rollover on Loop 375 and Transmountain Rd closes westbound lanes

EL PASO, Texas– Fire officials confirm two people have been taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on Loop 375 and Transmountain. TxDot cameras show all westbound lanes at Transmountain and US-54 are closed. Fire officials said they suffered minor injuries. The call came in at 7 a.m....
EL PASO, TX
lascrucescvb.org

Come visit the Chile Pepper Institute!

Chile peppers are beloved and treasured by New Mexico, and are a staple in the homes of many. With decades of chile growth and production in the state, it has roots that run deep in the hearts of New Mexicans. The Chile Pepper Institute (CPI) helped plant some of those roots, and it continues to cultivate them for New Mexico and the whole world!
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces man gets 10 years for police chase

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –A New Mexico man is headed to prison for a decade for leading police on a chase and shooting at officers. Las Cruces police arrested Julian Valenzuela in March after his estranged wife reported he fired a gun at her in front of their four kids. Valenzuela fled from officers and fired […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Police identify victim in Northeast homicide

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police identified the victim in last week’s deadly shooting in Northeast El Paso as 52-year-old David Pacheco. It happened on Thursday, Nov. 10, in the 5600 block of Robert in Northeast El Paso. Police say they were notified of a possible shooting around 2 p.m. and found Pacheco’s […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: First freeze expected Wednesday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting an upper wave Tuesday, which is expected to drop afternoon highs to the low 50s Wednesday with overnight lows below freezing. The cold air will filter and linger over El Paso for the next few days, keeping afternoon highs in the 50s all week long.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Las Cruces tests new ‘zero fare’ trial bus program

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Roadrunner Transit officials say starting Nov. 28, a zero-fare trial will remain in place indefinitely. Officials say they believe zero fares will have a positive impact on riders' quality of life. Many Las Cruces transit riders say they think the zero-fare fare will also help...
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

El Paso teen dies in New Mexico car crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the early hours of Wednesday November 9, 2022, the New Mexico State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on New Mexico State Road 128, at around milepost 47, west of Jal. The initial investigation indicated that a 2019 Ford Pickup truck, driven by...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso’s Housing Market: Will the Bubble Burst?

EL PASO, Texas -- Mortgage rates saw their largest weekly drop since 1981 Thursday. A 30-year fixed-rate mortgage now stands at 6.6%, down 1.2%. But it's still a far cry from where rates stood one year ago at 3.1%. As rates remain high during a volatile time with high inflation,...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Department officials confirm one woman has been arrested following a stabbing. Investigators told ABC-7, a 29-year-old man had been admitted to Sierra Providence East Sunday morning with a laceration to the torso. 34-year-old Christina Saenz and the victim got into a verbal argument while out at a bar, The post Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy