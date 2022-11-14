The NMSU women’s basketball program took on the UNM Lobos in their rivalry game Tuesday night at the Pan American Center. With only two games under her belt as an Aggie, Head Coach Jody Adams led the team to victory in their first overtime 73-64. It looks like the beginning of a winning streak after coming out on top in their second game against New Mexico Highlands and not beating the Lobos in six years until now.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 9 HOURS AGO