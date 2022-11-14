Read full article on original website
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
nmsuroundup.com
Women’s basketball secures I-25 win with new head coach Adams
The NMSU women’s basketball program took on the UNM Lobos in their rivalry game Tuesday night at the Pan American Center. With only two games under her belt as an Aggie, Head Coach Jody Adams led the team to victory in their first overtime 73-64. It looks like the beginning of a winning streak after coming out on top in their second game against New Mexico Highlands and not beating the Lobos in six years until now.
UTEP rolls past Sul Ross State 99-59 for second straight win
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three days after its first win over rival New Mexico State since 2019, UTEP began a winning streak with a 99-59 victory over Division III Sul Ross State on Tuesday. The Miners never trailed in the blowout win, forcing a whopping 32 turnovers and setting a school record with 24 […]
lascruces.com
College Town Living in Las Cruces | NMSU
Often, when people are considering moving to a new city, they want to live in a college town. Fortunately, Las Cruces is home to New Mexico State University (NMSU) and the Aggies. New Mexico’s land-grant university has been part of the community since 1888. Living in a college town...
Five Americas High School student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent to play college baseball
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Five student-athletes from Americas High School all signed their National Letters of Intent to take their game to the next level on Wednesday. All five student-athletes are members of the Americas’ baseball team. Adrian Quintana signed to attend El Paso Community College. Gael Bernal signed to attend Luna Community College. […]
Del Valle graduate Steven Montez to play for Seattle Sea Dragons of new XFL
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Steven Montez’s football career hasn’t come to an end just yet. The Seattle Sea Dragons selected the former Del Valle High School and Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback in the new XFL’s quarterback draft on Tuesday afternoon. Montez will battle for the starting job with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Ben DiNucci […]
KVIA
El Paso Locomotive FC Head Coach John Hutchinson leaving after one season
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Locomotive FC announced Tuesday the departure of Head Coach and Technical Director John Hutchinson after one season. Hutchinson plans to go back to Australia with his family. "John brought international experience, passion, and significant experience and expertise to our club,” President of MountainStar...
Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
What Was the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In El Paso History?
The end of November in El Paso means the end of fall at the beginning of winter when the Sun City loses its warmth. But after setting some record-hot temperatures during the summer, what should El Paso expect this winter?. According to a report by Texas Monthly,. The farmer's almanac...
2022 El Paso Sun Bowl Parade Ready to Roll – Here’s What You Need to Know
A holiday fixture for almost nine decades, the Sun Bowl Parade is a Turkey Day tradition for many El Paso families who have no problem getting up at an ungodly hour on Thanksgiving morning to stake out a spot along Montana. Every year hundreds of thousands of El Pasoans line...
KVIA
Rollover on Loop 375 and Transmountain Rd closes westbound lanes
EL PASO, Texas– Fire officials confirm two people have been taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on Loop 375 and Transmountain. TxDot cameras show all westbound lanes at Transmountain and US-54 are closed. Fire officials said they suffered minor injuries. The call came in at 7 a.m....
lascrucescvb.org
Come visit the Chile Pepper Institute!
Chile peppers are beloved and treasured by New Mexico, and are a staple in the homes of many. With decades of chile growth and production in the state, it has roots that run deep in the hearts of New Mexicans. The Chile Pepper Institute (CPI) helped plant some of those roots, and it continues to cultivate them for New Mexico and the whole world!
Las Cruces man gets 10 years for police chase
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –A New Mexico man is headed to prison for a decade for leading police on a chase and shooting at officers. Las Cruces police arrested Julian Valenzuela in March after his estranged wife reported he fired a gun at her in front of their four kids. Valenzuela fled from officers and fired […]
Police identify victim in Northeast homicide
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police identified the victim in last week’s deadly shooting in Northeast El Paso as 52-year-old David Pacheco. It happened on Thursday, Nov. 10, in the 5600 block of Robert in Northeast El Paso. Police say they were notified of a possible shooting around 2 p.m. and found Pacheco’s […]
KVIA
Montwood High School evacuated as police search school following bomb threat
EL PASO, Texas -- Montwood High School in east El Paso was evacuated Tuesday morning following a bomb threat made to the campus, according to a Socorro Independent School District spokesman. Police are currently inspecting the campus. According to the spokesman, students have not been let out for the day,...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First freeze expected Wednesday night
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting an upper wave Tuesday, which is expected to drop afternoon highs to the low 50s Wednesday with overnight lows below freezing. The cold air will filter and linger over El Paso for the next few days, keeping afternoon highs in the 50s all week long.
KVIA
Las Cruces tests new ‘zero fare’ trial bus program
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Roadrunner Transit officials say starting Nov. 28, a zero-fare trial will remain in place indefinitely. Officials say they believe zero fares will have a positive impact on riders' quality of life. Many Las Cruces transit riders say they think the zero-fare fare will also help...
El Paso News
El Paso teen dies in New Mexico car crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the early hours of Wednesday November 9, 2022, the New Mexico State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on New Mexico State Road 128, at around milepost 47, west of Jal. The initial investigation indicated that a 2019 Ford Pickup truck, driven by...
How Cold Will It Get In El Paso on Thanksgiving Day 2022?
My belt is already unbuckled and my waistline ready for Turkey Day, so what’s Mother Nature cooking up for El Paso on Thanksgiving?. The weather this Thanksgiving Day appears to be an improvement over last year, which started off with scattered showers and remained cloudy and blustery for most of the afternoon.
KVIA
El Paso’s Housing Market: Will the Bubble Burst?
EL PASO, Texas -- Mortgage rates saw their largest weekly drop since 1981 Thursday. A 30-year fixed-rate mortgage now stands at 6.6%, down 1.2%. But it's still a far cry from where rates stood one year ago at 3.1%. As rates remain high during a volatile time with high inflation,...
Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Department officials confirm one woman has been arrested following a stabbing. Investigators told ABC-7, a 29-year-old man had been admitted to Sierra Providence East Sunday morning with a laceration to the torso. 34-year-old Christina Saenz and the victim got into a verbal argument while out at a bar, The post Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
