How eco-friendly Seattle restaurant chain Just Poke is doubling in size in 2022
So-called “conscious” business practices like sustainable sourcing and enhanced pay and benefits for workers are great for a company’s reputation, but are they good for business?. Norman Wu thinks so. He’s the cofounder and CEO of Conscious Hospitality Group, a Seattle-based group with six brands in its...
Shake Shack tests first brand campaign in Seattle
Shake Shack normally promotes its brand with limited-time offers or other food-and-beverage marketing efforts, but the fast-casual chain launched its first branding campaign in Seattle on Monday. With the tagline “For What It’s Worth,” the promotion highlights real-life comments from fans and will be tested in Seattle through Dec. 11,...
How chains are getting creative with their new prototypes
Welcome to First Bite, a Nation’s Restaurant News podcast, your daily source of news from NRN hosted by Holly Petre. Today, we’re talking about new restaurant prototypes. On Tuesday, Sweetgreen finally opened its first drive-thru, the Sweetlane. The Sweetlane provides customers a chance to pick up their orders through a drive-up window, with no ordering window at all. All orders at this location are made ahead of time, and there’s no makeline. This is a revolution for Sweetgreen, one of the pilots of the makeline along with Chipotle Mexican Grill. Guests can watch their order being made at an observation window built into the building. Dine-in and pick-up are also available inside the restaurant, and it has outdoor seating.
Friendly’s parent company BRIX Holdings names Sherif Mityas CEO
BRIX Holdings LLC, parent company of restaurant chains Friendly’s, Red Mango, Orange Leaf, Smoothie Factory, Souper Salad, RedBricks Pizza, and Humble Donuts, has promoted Sherif Mityas to CEO and named Dawn Petite brand president for Friendly’s Restaurant Group. Mityas was named the group’s president in January. Petite,...
Krispy Kreme relies more on e-commerce for revenue growth
At the height of Krispy Kreme’s retail presence in the early 2000’s, it was a lot easier to find a Krispy Kreme store selling the brand’s piping-fresh glazed doughnuts, with lines of customers waiting for the hot light button (indicating a fresh batch of doughnuts) to turn on. Now nearly two decades later, Krispy Kreme’s strategy has changed greatly in light of slower profits, and the JAB Holding Company-owned brand has been closing stores in favor of a new hub and spoke model that focuses on adding retail doors and e-commerce channels.
Tech Tracker: the next generation of digital tech solutions is here
As customers demand more digital technology engagement from their favorite restaurants — even neighborhood spots — tech vendors are rapidly adding more bells and whistles to their repertoire to keep up with changing consumer needs. This month, two digital tech upstarts — Lunchbox and Thanx — have released...
Restaurant group cites experience-seeking as a top 2023 trend
Customers are eager to return to restaurants and reclaim a sense of community in 2023, the National Restaurant Association said in its annual “What’s Hot Culinary Forecast.”. The Washington, D.C.-based group released its forecast Wednesday, offering a detailed look at the topics, trends and products expected to drive...
Chipotle hits its 500th Chipotlane milestone
Chipotle has made Chipotlanes a priority in the past couple of years as consumers’ digital ordering habits accelerated during the pandemic. The company’s executives have noted that the models generate 15% to 20% higher sales than traditional stores, as well as quicker returns. As such, the company is targeting between 255 to 285 new restaurants in 2023, with at least 80% of those including a Chipotlane.
Restaurant Brands International appoints Patrick Doyle as executive chairman, effective immediately
Restaurant Brands International (RBI) has named Patrick Doyle its executive chairman, effective immediately, the parent company to Burger King, Tim Horton’s, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Firehouse Subs announced on Wednesday. “I love the restaurant industry,” Doyle said in a statement. “These are four exceptional brands with real opportunities for...
