Welcome to First Bite, a Nation’s Restaurant News podcast, your daily source of news from NRN hosted by Holly Petre. Today, we’re talking about new restaurant prototypes. On Tuesday, Sweetgreen finally opened its first drive-thru, the Sweetlane. The Sweetlane provides customers a chance to pick up their orders through a drive-up window, with no ordering window at all. All orders at this location are made ahead of time, and there’s no makeline. This is a revolution for Sweetgreen, one of the pilots of the makeline along with Chipotle Mexican Grill. Guests can watch their order being made at an observation window built into the building. Dine-in and pick-up are also available inside the restaurant, and it has outdoor seating.

2 DAYS AGO