Black-owned Business Profile: Grady Baby Company & Apparel
You’ve heard the phrase “We Full,” when it comes to the city of Atlanta. The company behind the popular t-shirts and hoodies with that phrase on them has expanded what originated as an online business to the Atlanta Beltline. Grady Baby Company & Apparel gear is now available at one of the customized container stores […] The post Black-owned Business Profile: Grady Baby Company & Apparel appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
nrn.com
Friendly’s parent company BRIX Holdings names Sherif Mityas CEO
BRIX Holdings LLC, parent company of restaurant chains Friendly’s, Red Mango, Orange Leaf, Smoothie Factory, Souper Salad, RedBricks Pizza, and Humble Donuts, has promoted Sherif Mityas to CEO and named Dawn Petite brand president for Friendly’s Restaurant Group. Mityas was named the group’s president in January. Petite,...
nrn.com
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams names Stacy Peterson CEO
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has named Stacy Peterson as its CEO, the company announced Tuesday. The Columbus, Ohio-based scoop shop brand said Peterson will assume the role in December. She stepped down earlier in November from her role as chief revenue and technology officer at Dallas-based Wingstop Inc. During...
Cookerly Public Relations Appoints Cory Stewart to Lead Agency Into Its Fourth Decade
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Cookerly Public Relations, a leading Southeast public relations and marketing agency, today announced Cory Stewart has been named chief executive officer. Stewart, who previously served as the firm’s chief operating officer, joined the company in 2005 and is a proven marketing communications professional with a diverse portfolio of client successes. He joins Stephen Brown, president, in guiding the company as they fulfill the company’s mantra: to exceed the expectations of every client. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006408/en/ Cookerly Public Relations, a leading Southeast public relations and marketing agency, today announced Cory Stewart has been named chief executive officer.
Mondo’s First Female President, Stephanie Wernick Barker Honored on Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts, (SIA)
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MONDO, an Addison Group company, is excited to announce that Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is now an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). Mondo is the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end, niche Tech, IT, and Digital Marketing talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006221/en/ Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Digiday
Dmexco co-founder explains the thinking behind the new Possible conference on marketing, advertising, tech & culture
In the world of conferences that cater to and intersect with marketers, agencies and tech, there are few can’t-miss tentpoles — the biggest of them is Cannes Lions, although one has to grudgingly admit CES is important too, if utterly unwieldy. At a secondary level with the likes of SXSW is DMexco, a digital marketing conference and trade show in Cologne, Germany co-founded in 2009 by its former CEO Christian Muche.
salestechstar.com
Fortra Names Matthew Schoenfeld President
Celebrated president Jim Cassens becomes executive director. Fortra announced that it welcomes Matthew Schoenfeld to the organization as its new president. A software industry veteran with more than a decade of experience in cybersecurity, Schoenfeld has a proven record as a dynamic, purposeful leader. He has a strong history of growing sales and revenue while helping customers solve challenges through a collaborative approach, a Fortra hallmark. Current president Jim Cassens will continue to support the business as an executive director.
nrn.com
Ziggi's Coffee signs new agreements in six states - expanding its footprint across the U.S,
Ziggi’s Coffee, the rapidly growing Colorado-based franchise with over 60 locations in 12 states, announces an incredible group of recent franchise signings that will lead the company to develop up to eight new locations over the coming year in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, New Hampshire, New York and South Dakota.
Cognoa Appoints Former CMO, Dr. Sharief Taraman as CEO
– Cognoa, a pediatric behavioral health company appoints Dr. Sharief Taraman as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Taraman previously served as Cognoa’s Chief Medical Officer and brings nearly two decades of clinical specialization in neurodevelopmental conditions, clinical informatics, and business acumen. – Dr. Taraman served as the company’s Chief Medical...
Little Caesars Promotes Greg Hamilton to Chief Marketing Officer
Little Caesars in Detroit announced that Greg Hamilton will take on the role of chief marketing officer at the third largest pizza chain in the world. Hamilton is being promoted […] The post Little Caesars Promotes Greg Hamilton to Chief Marketing Officer appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
nrn.com
Restaurant group cites experience-seeking as a top 2023 trend
Customers are eager to return to restaurants and reclaim a sense of community in 2023, the National Restaurant Association said in its annual “What’s Hot Culinary Forecast.”. The Washington, D.C.-based group released its forecast Wednesday, offering a detailed look at the topics, trends and products expected to drive...
nrn.com
Restaurant Brands International appoints Patrick Doyle as executive chairman, effective immediately
Restaurant Brands International (RBI) has named Patrick Doyle its executive chairman, effective immediately, the parent company to Burger King, Tim Horton’s, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Firehouse Subs announced on Wednesday. “I love the restaurant industry,” Doyle said in a statement. “These are four exceptional brands with real opportunities for...
salestechstar.com
Simon and Leap Team Up to Bring Digitally Native Brands to Bricks-and-Mortar
Simon is pleased to announce that Leap, the retail platform for modern brands will open multiple stores at Simon properties. Both Simon and Leap are passionate about helping brands, many of them digitally native, strategically expand as omni-channel retailers. To start, Simon and Leap are planning to open four stores between California and Florida: True Classic Tees in Los Angeles’ Del Amo Fashion Center® and ThirdLove, Sugarfina and Goodlife in Florida’s Town Center at Boca Raton®.
salestechstar.com
Katapult Appoints Retail Industry Veteran Nancy Walsh As New CFO
Former CFO Karissa Cupito Transitions to Senior Advisory Role. Katapult Holdings, Inc, has appointed Nancy Walsh as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective December 12, 2022. Former CFO Karissa Cupito is transitioning into a senior advisory role to support an orderly transition through the first quarter of 2023. Walsh is...
