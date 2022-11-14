ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ewrestlingnews.com

Maria Kanellis Reveals What WWE Told Her Before She Got Pregnant

Just after re-signing with WWE in 2019, Maria Kanellis got pregnant. During a recent appearance on the “Ten Count with Steve Fall” podcast, the former WWE “Diva” commented on her discussions with WWE before she got pregnant, what she and Mike Bennett were ultimately told, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com

Tyrus Sends A Message To His “Woke” Haters

Tyrus isn’t naïve to the outrage from many fans after he became the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion at Saturday night’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, and he’s now issued a response to what he calls his “woke” critics. The former Brodus Clay took...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Backstage News on Drew McIntyre Receiving Praise Within WWE

Veteran WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was recently praised for his commitment to the company. A new report from PWInsider notes how McIntyre had quite a few people praising him this past week for his commitment to WWE as he went from the United States to Germany and Switzerland for SmackDown live events, then to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, then to India to film a movie role with Sony India, then back to the United States for Friday’s live SmackDown, then a pair of live events in Illinois and Wisconsin this past weekend.
WISCONSIN STATE
ewrestlingnews.com

Steve Austin Offered Another Match By WWE

Steve Austin came back to the ring for one more match at WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One), where he beat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match with the Stunner. On the second night, Austin gave Stunners to Austin Theory, Pat McAfee, and Vince McMahon. As previously reported, WrestleVotes...
Yardbarker

WWE Raw live results: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the United States Championship tonight on Raw. Balor tried to answer Rollins’ open challenge last week but was interrupted by AJ Styles and The OC. Rollins wound up retaining his US title over Austin Theory, who attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase after Rollins was laid out by Bobby Lashley.
KENTUCKY STATE
ewrestlingnews.com

Stephanie McMahon Praises All-Female Photography Team From This Week’s RAW

WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon has praised the first-ever all-female photo team who worked on this week’s RAW. The November 14th episode of the red brand featured only women taking photos at ringside for WWE.com, which McMahon highlighted in a tweet. WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil also responded...
ewrestlingnews.com

PHOTO: Randy Orton’s Wife Posts Photo Of Her Husband In A Hospital Bed

The wife of WWE Superstar Randy Orton, Kim Orton, recently took to her Instagram page to post a photo of herself and her husband. In the photo, the Viper is clearly in a hospital bed. She captioned the photo with,. “7 wonderful years with the man of my dreams. You’re...
ewrestlingnews.com

Results From WWE Live Event In Madison, WI: Six-Man Tag Team Match

WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI. You can check out the results from the show below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. AJ Styles & Asuka defeated Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) WWE United States Title Match- Seth Rollins (c) retains...
MADISON, WI
ewrestlingnews.com

Mike Chioda Discusses Refereeing Undertaker vs. Goldberg At WWE Super Showdown 2019

Mike Chioda recently took to the latest episode of Monday Mailbag for AdFreeShows, where he discussed refereeing the match between The Undertaker and Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown 2019 in Saudi Arabia. The match is infamous for its botches, which resulted in Goldberg getting hurt and nearly injuring The Undertaker...
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Star Injured During Indie Wrestling Event

AEW’s Abadon will be out for the foreseeable future after getting hurt while wrestling over the weekend for the Warriors of Wrestling promotion in Staten Island, New York. Abadon was injured while performing a huranacanrana against Joey Ace, according to PWInsider.com. The match was stopped right away, and Abadon was rushed to the hospital.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Writer Claims Shane McMahon Had Aspirations To Run His Own MMA Promotion

According to former WWE creative team writer and MLW owner Court Bauer, Shane McMahon had an interest in running his own MMA promotion at one point. Bauer appeared on a recent AdFreeShows episode and talked about Shane’s idea almost coming to fruition and Vince McMahon having the final say.
ewrestlingnews.com

Notes On WWE Contracts For Several Returning Stars

WWE has brought back several Superstars in the past few weeks, and now we have some additional details regarding their contracts. According to a report from Fightful Select, many of the talents who were brought back to SmackDown are believed to be on three-year deals that will expire in 2025. Hit Row, specifically, were mentioned as being part of that group.
ComicBook

WWE's Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and AEW's Jon Moxley Reflect on Legacy of The Shield on 10 Year Anniversary

10 years have somehow passed since The Shield started their takeover of WWE, which all kicked off at Survivor Series in 2012. At the time they were enforcers for CM Punk, but they would go on to become one of WWE's biggest factions and launch three of wrestling's future heavy hitters. Reigns is currently having the best run of his career as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and head of the Bloodline, and Rollins has built yet another standout year for his resume and is the current United States Champion. Meanwhile, Moxley has been one of AEW's biggest stars since joining the company and is currently holding the AEW World Championship for the third time, and all three stars reflected on their beginnings in The Shield in a new interview with Sports Illustrated.
ewrestlingnews.com

Michael Cole Opens Up On The Progress WWE Has Made In Saudi Arabia

During a recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” WWE SmackDown announcer Michael Cole opened up on WWE’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event and the safety concerns they had. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Dustin Rhodes Compares MJF and Jon Moxley Ahead Of AEW Full Gear Title Match

With the headliners Jon Moxley and MJF, Dustin Rhodes talked about what jumps out to him ahead of AEW’s Full Gear PPV on November 19. Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against MJF inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at the event. Prior to their big title match, Rhodes compared Moxley and MJF on “Sports Guys Talking Wrestling.”
NEWARK, NJ
ewrestlingnews.com

Jeff Jarrett Comments On Taking A Shot At Braun Strowman On AEW Dynamite

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett took a shot at Braun Strowman and WWE. It happened when he said, “This ain’t no make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans and is produced by the banana-nosed circus, no, this guy is one in a billion.”. Speaking on his...

