It is still difficult to express our profound sense of loss in the wake of the tragic shooting on Grounds. We, along with the rest of the University community, are mourning the deaths of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry and praying for the recovery of two other students. Our hearts go out to the victims’ loved ones and members of the close-knit UVA Football family as they navigate this devastating reality.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO