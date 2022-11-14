ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Saturday Memorial Service to Honor Students: Here Are Details

The University of Virginia’s memorial service for three football players slain in a Sunday night shooting will be held Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in John Paul Jones Arena and is open to all. The service, which will also be livestreamed, honors the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr....
Memorial Service Set for Saturday at JPJ; Football Game Canceled

The University of Virginia will hold a public memorial service on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena to honor the lives of the three students slain in a shooting on Sunday, and to offer support for two additional students who were wounded. The University’s Department of Athletics...
University of Virginia Requests Independent External Review of Nov. 13 Tragedy

Today, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement sent a letter to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares requesting the appointment of special counsel to conduct an independent, external review of the events surrounding the tragic events that occurred on the University’s Grounds on the evening of Nov. 13.
Moving Forward: How Should Parents Interact With Their Students Over Break?

This weekend, thousands of University of Virginia students will start heading home for Thanksgiving break. It will be the first break since a gunman killed three UVA football players on Grounds and wounded two other students, a horrific crime that led to a 12-hour lockdown, fear and anxiety. When students...
UVA Strong

It is still difficult to express our profound sense of loss in the wake of the tragic shooting on Grounds. We, along with the rest of the University community, are mourning the deaths of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry and praying for the recovery of two other students. Our hearts go out to the victims’ loved ones and members of the close-knit UVA Football family as they navigate this devastating reality.
UVA Football Cancels Saturday Game as Grieving Continues

The University of Virginia football team has announced its home game against Costal Carolina University on Saturday has been canceled. The decision was delivered Wednesday morning as the Cavaliers remain grieving following Sunday’s shooting on Grounds that killed three members of UVA’s team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry – and injured two other students.
