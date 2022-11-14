Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Different Raw Plans For Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was featured on the November 14 episode of "WWE Raw” in a singles match against veteran Shelton Benjamin. Although the scion to the Mysterio bloodline was victorious in the bout, it appears the match wasn't part of WWE's original plans. Fightful Select reports that there were "several...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Really Wants 2 Former WWE Stars To Return To The Company
Ever since Triple H took over WWE creative back in July he’s been bringing former stars back to the company, and there’s been a lot of talk about former stars who could return in the months to come. Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE) is...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her
Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Says Grabbing Matt Cardona’s Crotch Was Her ‘Most Iconic Moment’
Natalya is a proper veteran in the world of professional wrestling and has been part of numerous important angles in WWE history. While she is taken seriously, for the most part, Natalya has also been part of some embarrassing storylines. Despite this, Natalya can always make fun of herself and she did so again recently.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
ringsidenews.com
Aliyah Is Shining In Cheeky Gym Shorts Photo Drop
Aliyah was finally called up to the main roster as part of the WWE Draft last year. Unfortunately, her time on the main roster has largely been marred by injuries so far. While she remains absent from WWE television, the young WWE Superstar ensures fans will remember her thanks to a series of thirst traps.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Says Sasha Banks' Focus Isn't On An In-Ring Return
As she's been discussing the process she went through in order to get cleared to compete again, AEW star Saraya revealed that one of the first people she contacted upon receiving the good news was Sasha Banks. Saraya, who performed as Paige in WWE, was forced to retire after she injured her neck taking a kick from Banks during a match in 2017.
PWMania
Update on Randy Orton Amidst His Absence From WWE Television
According to PWInsider, veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday. There is no word on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is home to Andrews Sports Medicine and the American Sports Medicine Institute. Dr. James Andrews runs both facilities, which are where WWE usually sends injured WWE stars.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Compared To Roman Reigns And John Cena
Over the last few months fans have seen a lot of former WWE stars return to the company, and Karrion Kross was immediately thrust into the spotlight when he showed up on SmackDown. Kross has been feuding with Drew McIntyre and it seems that company officials are behind him this time around.
ringsidenews.com
Huge Spoiler For The Bloodline’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match
The Bloodline is arguably the most dominant faction in the wrestling business today. The group has decimated every opponent they’ve faced so far. With Survivor Series on the horizon, WWE is pulling out all the stops to ensure The Bloodline have a huge part to play at the Premium Live Event.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Top WWE Stars’ Salaries Revealed
That’s kind of the point. There are a lot of ways to describe professional wrestlers but one of the most important is right there in the title: professional. The wrestlers that you watch most of the time are doing this for money, with the top stars being able to do this without having to hold down another job. The very elite names make quite a bit of money and now we might know some specifics.
stillrealtous.com
Sasha Banks Files Interesting Trademarks
Sasha Banks hasn’t appeared on WWE programming in months as she and Naomi walked out of WWE back in May. Since then there’s been a lot of speculation regarding what’s next for Sasha and currently her future plans are unknown. According to PWInsider, Sasha Banks started a company called Soulnado Inc. and the company applied to trademark the following on 11/10:
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair On CM Punk Returning To WWE – “You’d Have Guys Jumping Off Roofs”
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair thinks there would be a “riot in the locker room” in WWE if CM Punk returned to headline WrestleMania. The future of CM Punk in the wrestling world remains uncertain following the alleged backstage fight that took place at All Out. The other party involved, The Elite, is set to return to AEW television imminently but Punk – who was also injured in the All Out main event – remains out in the cold.
Popculture
AEW Wrestler Suffers Broken Collarbone
An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star was rushed to the hospital for an injury they suffered this past weekend after competing for the Warriors for Wrestling promotion in New York. Abadon was facing Joey Ace in a match and went for a hurricanrana. Abadon landed wrong, which led to the match being stopped before they were taken to the hospital. According to PW Insider, Abadon suffered a broken collarbone and there's no word on how long they will be out of action.
ringsidenews.com
First Match For WWE RAW After Survivor Series Revealed
WWE has a lot of plans as they head into Survivor Series. Now, we know about one match to expect after the big WarGames matches. The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis will take place on November 22nd. The stipulation states that if Lumis wins, then he will receive a WWE contract, and Miz will have to settle all of his debts to Lumis.
Comments / 0