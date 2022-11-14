Read full article on original website
East Texas Weekend Happenings & Events November 19th and 20th
At this point, it looks like East Texas is in for another nice, cool, and dry weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures hovering around 50 degrees all weekend. It's going to be another perfect fall weekend to get out and do something within the community or get a jump start on putting the Christmas lights on the house and get inflatables out and staked down.
TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas
After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
Nine Longview, TX Holiday Events To Get You In The Christmas Spirit
The City of Longview has scheduled holiday events starting this week through December to spread cheer throughout the region. Get ready to celebrate the holidays in Longview with events that will put you into the holiday spirit from Thanksgiving dinner to Christmas social events, there's something for everyone in the family to enjoy!
LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals for East Texas
TYLER, Texas — If you need somewhere to eat this Thanksgiving, CBS19 has compiled a list of local organizations and businesses offering free meals. Monday, Nov. 21: Celebrate Recovery is holding a free holiday meal at 6 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. Location: 110 Student Center 1505 Troup...
Kudos to the Super 1 Manager in Longview, TX Who Paid Woman’s Bill
Shout out to the manager at Super 1 on Highway 80 in Longview, TX for being such a perfect example of kind customer service in ETX. So often, it seems like the headlines we read are mostly fraught with BAD NEWS. It can be exhausting, for sure. But here in East Texas, when we run across stories of people being kind to other people in Longview, Hallsville, Tyler, Kilgore, and all around East Texas, it's a reminder that there are still so many good things happening in this crazy world of ours.
Some Not Happy Kilgore ISD is Canceling School This Friday
Your Kilgore, TX Bulldogs playoff run is alive and well. However some people in East Texas aren't happy that this week's game will be affecting every student in the entire school district. Yesterday Kilgore ISD announced that due to logistical complications of transporting students to the game as well as...
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler
I am a publicist and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.
East Texas Women: Carmela Davis is bringing magic to East Texas and beyond
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from Piney Woods. This week, we head to Longview and introduce you to a woman who brings magic to the lives of others, one light at a time. Meet Carmela Davis, the woman who does it all. She is a mother. “I […]
Melz Birthday Turkey Giveaway For East Texas Senior Citizens
We do this every year about this time as my birthday once again approaches. But instead of asking YOU for gifts, I want to GIVE BACK to you East Texas, especially to our elderly and senior citizens who made have trouble enjoying Thanksgiving this year. Once Again, I'm Teaming Up...
Carriage rides through trail of Christmas lights in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Horse-drawn carriage rides in the historic Azalea District are returning to Tyler next Friday, Nov. 25 for the holiday season. Cowboy carriages will be located behind Bergfeld Park Thursday through Sunday evenings from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. until New Year’s Eve. This is a special way to spend time with […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler overturned on U.S. 271
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is working on an accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler in the 8800 block of U.S. Highway 271. All lanes of traffic are currently closed and drivers are advised to use an alternate route. CBS19 will give more updates as information becomes available.
Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just this year alone.
Airmen who died in Dallas air show crash had local ties to Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Men who died flying historic aircraft in a Dallas air show had flown all over the world during their careers, including over Tyler and Smith County. Capt. Terry Barker, Leonard "Len" Root, Dan Ragan, Craig Hutain and Curt Rowe all took part in the 2021 inaugural Rose City Airfest in Tyler, which drew thousands of attendees and enthusiasts to meet pilots and see military aircraft at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. One of the planes that was destroyed during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow on Saturday was the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft, which was also featured in the inaugural Tyler air show.
Man Wants You to Blast H-E-B with Calls Until They Open One in Longview, TX
One man in Longview was so eager to convince H-E-B to come to East Texas, he asked East Texans to call the H-E-B corporate office every. single. day. Granted, we have quite a few grocery stores in East Texas. Some even offer something out of the ordinary. Examples would be Sprouts, Natural Grocers, and of course, Fresh by Brookshire's. But of course, we also have Wal-Mart, Super 1, etc.
These fast food chains are dominant in Texas
The most common fast food chain in Texas isn't Whataburger.
Longview nonprofit extends hours on nights when temperatures dip near freezing
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - As the weather gets colder, a nonprofit in East Texas wants to expand its efforts to help the community. One Love Longview is opening their doors beyond normal hours this week as temperatures dip to near-freezing. Amanda Veasy is the executive director at One Love Longview...
Trial date set for man accused in Tyler shooting death
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a Tyler man accused of killing another man during a robbery in 2021. Dakevian Beniot Scroggins is charged with capital murder. He is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Eiglebiger during the robbery on May 13, 2021. Tyler police reported finding Eiglebiger had been shot multiple times at a home in the 800 block of Crosby Street. Scroggins was captured after a joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies. Zaccheus Dunn is also charged with capital murder in connection with Eiglebiger’s death.
Do You Want Two Huge Satellite Dishes in Tyler, Texas?
What has been an eye sore for us for the past few weeks could be something that you use. Here at our radio station studios in Tyler, Texas we recently did an upgrade on some satellite equipment that we use. But part of that process included removing the old equipment and now it’s just sitting around and before we just haul it away, we wanted to see if you could use it.
Lanes reopened after overturned 18-wheeler closes traffic on Highway 271 in Tyler
UPDATE: All lanes of traffic on Highway 271 have been reopened, according to Tyler Police. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police are on the scene of a Thursday morning crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler in the 8800 block of Highway 271. Officials said all lanes of traffic on the highway are closed and drivers are […]
Tyler mother diagnosed with rare chronic illness, goes viral sharing story on TikTok
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler woman woke up one day and couldn't walk. Test after test, doctors eventually realized she had a rare, chronic illness. Makayla Johnson, 20, took to social media -- going viral on TikTok as millions watched her story - her struggle - and her fight to press on.
