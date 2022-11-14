ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

101.5 KNUE

East Texas Weekend Happenings & Events November 19th and 20th

At this point, it looks like East Texas is in for another nice, cool, and dry weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures hovering around 50 degrees all weekend. It's going to be another perfect fall weekend to get out and do something within the community or get a jump start on putting the Christmas lights on the house and get inflatables out and staked down.
TYLER, TX
US105

TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas

After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Nine Longview, TX Holiday Events To Get You In The Christmas Spirit

The City of Longview has scheduled holiday events starting this week through December to spread cheer throughout the region. Get ready to celebrate the holidays in Longview with events that will put you into the holiday spirit from Thanksgiving dinner to Christmas social events, there's something for everyone in the family to enjoy!
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals for East Texas

TYLER, Texas — If you need somewhere to eat this Thanksgiving, CBS19 has compiled a list of local organizations and businesses offering free meals. Monday, Nov. 21: Celebrate Recovery is holding a free holiday meal at 6 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. Location: 110 Student Center 1505 Troup...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Kudos to the Super 1 Manager in Longview, TX Who Paid Woman’s Bill

Shout out to the manager at Super 1 on Highway 80 in Longview, TX for being such a perfect example of kind customer service in ETX. So often, it seems like the headlines we read are mostly fraught with BAD NEWS. It can be exhausting, for sure. But here in East Texas, when we run across stories of people being kind to other people in Longview, Hallsville, Tyler, Kilgore, and all around East Texas, it's a reminder that there are still so many good things happening in this crazy world of ours.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Some Not Happy Kilgore ISD is Canceling School This Friday

Your Kilgore, TX Bulldogs playoff run is alive and well. However some people in East Texas aren't happy that this week's game will be affecting every student in the entire school district. Yesterday Kilgore ISD announced that due to logistical complications of transporting students to the game as well as...
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Carriage rides through trail of Christmas lights in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Horse-drawn carriage rides in the historic Azalea District are returning to Tyler next Friday, Nov. 25 for the holiday season. Cowboy carriages will be located behind Bergfeld Park Thursday through Sunday evenings from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. until New Year’s Eve. This is a special way to spend time with […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler overturned on U.S. 271

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is working on an accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler in the 8800 block of U.S. Highway 271. All lanes of traffic are currently closed and drivers are advised to use an alternate route. CBS19 will give more updates as information becomes available.
TYLER, TX
ktalnews.com

Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just this year alone.
TEXAS STATE
CBS19

Airmen who died in Dallas air show crash had local ties to Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Men who died flying historic aircraft in a Dallas air show had flown all over the world during their careers, including over Tyler and Smith County. Capt. Terry Barker, Leonard "Len" Root, Dan Ragan, Craig Hutain and Curt Rowe all took part in the 2021 inaugural Rose City Airfest in Tyler, which drew thousands of attendees and enthusiasts to meet pilots and see military aircraft at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. One of the planes that was destroyed during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow on Saturday was the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft, which was also featured in the inaugural Tyler air show.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Man Wants You to Blast H-E-B with Calls Until They Open One in Longview, TX

One man in Longview was so eager to convince H-E-B to come to East Texas, he asked East Texans to call the H-E-B corporate office every. single. day. Granted, we have quite a few grocery stores in East Texas. Some even offer something out of the ordinary. Examples would be Sprouts, Natural Grocers, and of course, Fresh by Brookshire's. But of course, we also have Wal-Mart, Super 1, etc.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Trial date set for man accused in Tyler shooting death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a Tyler man accused of killing another man during a robbery in 2021. Dakevian Beniot Scroggins is charged with capital murder. He is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Eiglebiger during the robbery on May 13, 2021. Tyler police reported finding Eiglebiger had been shot multiple times at a home in the 800 block of Crosby Street. Scroggins was captured after a joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies. Zaccheus Dunn is also charged with capital murder in connection with Eiglebiger’s death.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Do You Want Two Huge Satellite Dishes in Tyler, Texas?

What has been an eye sore for us for the past few weeks could be something that you use. Here at our radio station studios in Tyler, Texas we recently did an upgrade on some satellite equipment that we use. But part of that process included removing the old equipment and now it’s just sitting around and before we just haul it away, we wanted to see if you could use it.
TYLER, TX

