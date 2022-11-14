Read full article on original website
Mexico World Cup fixtures 2022: Complete schedule, match kickoff times, dates for all El Tri games in Qatar
Mexico have established themselves as consistent World Cup qualifiers since 1994 but they have struggled to really threaten the international elite. El Tri have reached the last 16 in the last seven consecutive World Cups - stretching back to USA '94 - but they have not reached the quarter finals, since their hosting of the tournament in 1986.
World Cup 2022: USMNT legend Landon Donovan calls for DeAndre Yedlin to start over Sergino Dest at fullback
While the biggest questions surrounding predicting a lineup for the United States at the World Cup are around predicting a striker and a center back, there's also some uncertainty at right back. Sergino Dest is a talented defender with a bright future but he's only played fewer than 400 minutes since arriving at AC Milan from Barcelona this season, and hasn't impressed in Serie A. Despite appearing in nine matches for the Club, only three defenders have played fewer minutes for Milan than Dest, and the others to appear in nine matches similarly to him have more than 600 minutes logged. It shows Stefano Pioli's lack of faith in the American defender. Averaging a foul every 53 minutes played, there are times when he has been more of a liability on the pitch than a help since moving.
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria score as Argentina thump UAE in warm-up
Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 36 matches with a comfortable 5-0 win over the United Arab Emirates in their final World Cup warm-up game. Angel di Maria scored twice as Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi and Joaquin Correa also added goals in Abu Dhabi. Messi unselfishly set-up Manchester City's Alvarez...
Brazil’s full World Cup team in training as Marquinhos joins
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Brazil coach Tite had all 26 of his players available for training for the first time in the team’s preparations for the World Cup after defender Marquinhos joined in Wednesday’s session. Marquinhos had arrived to the training camp with a minor muscle problem...
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo involved in bizarre training ground incident with Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo were involved in a bizarre training ground incident after linking up with Portugal for the World Cup. After recent events, you could forgive any Manchester United players for being a little hostile with Ronaldo, but you wouldn’t expect a player from rivals Manchester City to behave in this way.
Qatar authorities apologises for threatening Danish film crew at World Cup
Qatar's Supreme Committee said it has apologised after a Danish film crew were threatened by security staff live on air as they broadcast in the capital Doha ahead of the World Cup. TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking as part of a live broadcast when he was approached by security...
World Cup 2022: Does Mexico’s Squad Have Enough to Escape Group C?
Mexico will be looking to outlast Poland and claim the second-place spot in Group C. Can they get the job done? The post World Cup 2022: Does Mexico’s Squad Have Enough to Escape Group C? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bruno Fernandes just about shakes Ronaldo’s hand in an awkward exchange at Portugal’s World Cup camp
As all the club players were released this week and won’t be back with their clubs again until the 26th of December. Portugal teammates and Manchester Untied teammates Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo met up in what looked like a small bit of an awkward exchange of after Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan and the huge controversy it’s causing.
Tata Martino trudges toward Qatar with end of Mexico tenure coming soon
Tata Martino needs a hug.The Mexico manager just led his team to victory over Peru in a friendly when a moment he had hoped would come for quite some time finally arrived: A reporter asked him something about tactics.“I’ve been waiting four years for someone to ask me a question of that nature. I appreciate you. I’d come give you a hug.” Martino said before joking he should travel to Tijuana, where the reporter is based, to offer all his news conferences.Mexico has hardly embraced Martino, and the loveless marriage is hurtling rapidly toward the date when the parties finally...
Right backs, left backs are Brazil’s weak spots at World Cup
SAO PAULO (AP) — When Brazil coach Tite uttered the name of veteran Dani Alves in his call for the World Cup squad, reactions around the country spanned from anger to disappointment. The Brazil coach, who has faced little criticism in his six years on the job, described his...
Why Gio Reyna is the USMNT's X-factor in World Cup 2022
AL-RAYYAN, Qatar — It’s no secret the United States men’s national team is heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup healthier than it has been in a long time. Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah are key contributors who all missed significant time over the last year-plus with injuries. As it stands, all of them should be available and ready to play when the Americans open their group stage slate Monday against Wales (2 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app).
Mexico head to World Cup on sour note after 2-1 loss to Sweden
A goal and an assist from Mattias Svanberg led Sweden to a 2-1 win over Mexico who failed to secure a confidence-boosting victory on Wednesday in their last game before the World Cup in Qatar. Sweden, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, took the lead in the 54th...
Manchester United transfer target allowed to leave and is keen on a Premier League move
Manchester United transfer target Matheus Cunha will be allowed to leave Atletico Madrid and he’s keen on a move to the Premier League. Cunha joined Atletico Madrid in 2021 but has struggled to become a key player for the Spanish side. With the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix in the squad, it was never going to be easy for Cunha to overtake them in the hierarchy.
Robert Lewandowski banned for three Barcelona games after red card
Robert Lewandowski has been banned for three Barcelona matches after a red card in their 2-1 win at Osasuna last week. The 34-year-old striker, who is currently with Poland at the World Cup, was shown two yellow cards, the second for an elbow to David Garcia's face. Gerard Pique has...
Luiz Felipe Scolari interview: ‘If Brazil could play Germany again, I wouldn’t change a thing’
Luiz Felipe Scolari says he wouldn’t change a thing about the night he entered World Cup folklore. Watching on from the touchline in front of a baying home crowd as Germany crushed Brazil 7-1 in the 2014 semi-finals, the Selecao boss was helpless to stop the maelstrom of chaos in front of him.Scolari had led Brazil to World Cup glory 12 years earlier when a team packed with stars including Ronaldo, Cafu and Ronaldinho beat the same opposition 2-0 to lift the famous gold trophy in Japan. But it’s the image of him standing on the edge of his...
Mexico, Raul Jimenez with plenty to worry about at World Cup 2022 after defeat to Sweden in warmup friendly
Mexico fell to Sweden 2-1 on Wednesday in their final action before the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins. After a year of frustrating results and pressure on head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino, the World Cup squad did little to quell the noise heading into the tournament in Qatar. An Alexis...
France squad for 2022 World Cup
The 26 players in the France squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by head coach Didier Deschamps. France go into the World Cup as the 2nd favorites (+550) to win the trophy as the reigning, defending world champions try to become the first nation to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.
Where to watch Mexico World Cup matches: El Tri games in Qatar on Telemundo, Fox in USA for 2022 tournament
Mexico take flight at the 2022 FIFA World Cup hoping to prove they belong on the global stage, and targeting an elusive quarterfinal berth. El Tri have reached but not advanced past the Round of 16 for seven consecutive World Cup tournaments, and will hope that this year's competition in Qatar proves the year they get over the hump.
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni considering changing World Cup squad
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has made a surprising admission that will have pricked up many millions of ears in Latin America. Speaking after Argentina had dispatched of United Arab Emirates 5-0 in their final warm-up match before the World Cup, Scaloni told Sport that he might alter his 26-man squad for the tournament.
