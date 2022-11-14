ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

World Cup 2022: USMNT legend Landon Donovan calls for DeAndre Yedlin to start over Sergino Dest at fullback

While the biggest questions surrounding predicting a lineup for the United States at the World Cup are around predicting a striker and a center back, there's also some uncertainty at right back. Sergino Dest is a talented defender with a bright future but he's only played fewer than 400 minutes since arriving at AC Milan from Barcelona this season, and hasn't impressed in Serie A. Despite appearing in nine matches for the Club, only three defenders have played fewer minutes for Milan than Dest, and the others to appear in nine matches similarly to him have more than 600 minutes logged. It shows Stefano Pioli's lack of faith in the American defender. Averaging a foul every 53 minutes played, there are times when he has been more of a liability on the pitch than a help since moving.
The Independent

Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
ESPN

Qatar authorities apologises for threatening Danish film crew at World Cup

Qatar's Supreme Committee said it has apologised after a Danish film crew were threatened by security staff live on air as they broadcast in the capital Doha ahead of the World Cup. TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking as part of a live broadcast when he was approached by security...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tata Martino trudges toward Qatar with end of Mexico tenure coming soon

Tata Martino needs a hug.The Mexico manager just led his team to victory over Peru in a friendly when a moment he had hoped would come for quite some time finally arrived: A reporter asked him something about tactics.“I’ve been waiting four years for someone to ask me a question of that nature. I appreciate you. I’d come give you a hug.” Martino said before joking he should travel to Tijuana, where the reporter is based, to offer all his news conferences.Mexico has hardly embraced Martino, and the loveless marriage is hurtling rapidly toward the date when the parties finally...
FOX Sports

Why Gio Reyna is the USMNT's X-factor in World Cup 2022

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar — It’s no secret the United States men’s national team is heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup healthier than it has been in a long time. Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah are key contributors who all missed significant time over the last year-plus with injuries. As it stands, all of them should be available and ready to play when the Americans open their group stage slate Monday against Wales (2 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app).
ESPN

Mexico head to World Cup on sour note after 2-1 loss to Sweden

A goal and an assist from Mattias Svanberg led Sweden to a 2-1 win over Mexico who failed to secure a confidence-boosting victory on Wednesday in their last game before the World Cup in Qatar. Sweden, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, took the lead in the 54th...
Yardbarker

Manchester United transfer target allowed to leave and is keen on a Premier League move

Manchester United transfer target Matheus Cunha will be allowed to leave Atletico Madrid and he’s keen on a move to the Premier League. Cunha joined Atletico Madrid in 2021 but has struggled to become a key player for the Spanish side. With the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix in the squad, it was never going to be easy for Cunha to overtake them in the hierarchy.
BBC

Robert Lewandowski banned for three Barcelona games after red card

Robert Lewandowski has been banned for three Barcelona matches after a red card in their 2-1 win at Osasuna last week. The 34-year-old striker, who is currently with Poland at the World Cup, was shown two yellow cards, the second for an elbow to David Garcia's face. Gerard Pique has...
The Independent

Luiz Felipe Scolari interview: ‘If Brazil could play Germany again, I wouldn’t change a thing’

Luiz Felipe Scolari says he wouldn’t change a thing about the night he entered World Cup folklore. Watching on from the touchline in front of a baying home crowd as Germany crushed Brazil 7-1 in the 2014 semi-finals, the Selecao boss was helpless to stop the maelstrom of chaos in front of him.Scolari had led Brazil to World Cup glory 12 years earlier when a team packed with stars including Ronaldo, Cafu and Ronaldinho beat the same opposition 2-0 to lift the famous gold trophy in Japan. But it’s the image of him standing on the edge of his...
NBC Sports

France squad for 2022 World Cup

The 26 players in the France squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by head coach Didier Deschamps. France go into the World Cup as the 2nd favorites (+550) to win the trophy as the reigning, defending world champions try to become the first nation to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.
Yardbarker

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni considering changing World Cup squad

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has made a surprising admission that will have pricked up many millions of ears in Latin America. Speaking after Argentina had dispatched of United Arab Emirates 5-0 in their final warm-up match before the World Cup, Scaloni told Sport that he might alter his 26-man squad for the tournament.

