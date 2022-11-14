Read full article on original website
Gonzaga coach Mark Few says Nolan Hickman ankle injury 'doesn't look great'
AUSTIN, Texas – Add a potential injury within Gonzaga’s starting backcourt to the list of the things concerning the Bulldogs while leaving the Moody Center on Wednesday night. Late in the second half of a 93-74 loss to No. 11 Texas, starting point guard Nolan Hickman came up...
Recap and highlights: No. 11 Texas shines in new arena, Tyrese Hunter leads rout of No. 2 Gonzaga 93-74
AUSTIN, Texas – There's been a transfer in power since the last time these teams met. Texas rolled Gonzaga 93-74 on Wednesday night in front of a sellout crowd of 10,763 at the newly-opened Moody Center. Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter – who considered going to Gonzaga during the...
Eastern Washington seniors battle to the bitter end through disappointing season
It is one thing to play through pain. It is another to play through injury. For much of the season, Wyatt Musser has been doing both. The Eagles senior offensive lineman missed two games earlier this season in concussion protocol, but other than that Musser has found a way to suit up for the other eight games for Eastern despite lingering and new injuries.
Spo-Kate breaks down what there is to do in Spokane this weekend, Nov.18-21
Are you looking for things to do this weekend? Visit Spokane's Kate Hudson breaks down the big things you should have on your radar. Nov. 18: Santa arrives at River Park Square at 6 p.m. (events begin at 4 p.m.) Nov. 19: Merry & Magical Holiday Parade in downtown Spokane...
Spokane nonprofits seek help to donate 700 coats to local refugees and immigrants
SPOKANE, Wash. - With cold weather hitting the region, Thrive International and other community partners are gathering coats for immigrants and refugees in Spokane. Those nonprofits are on a mission to Local Nonprofits asking for community help to give 700 Coats to local refugees and immigrants. They are asking the community to drop off coats Nov. 18 at the Thrive Center lobby.
Spokane County passes 2022 election audit
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County passed a state-required audit of the 2022 general election, according to a release from the county. Per the Secretary of State's website, the audit “helps verify that the apparent winner of an election actually won.”. Spokane County voters returned nearly 225,000 ballots for this...
Spokane woman found dead in Boundary County Jail
BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - A Spokane woman was found dead in the Boundary County Jail on Oct. 28, according to the Boundary County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). On Oct. 28 at about 3 p.m., BCSO detention deputies found 52-year-old Denise Overton unresponsive and not breathing in her jail cell. BCSO said...
Woman stabbed in east Spokane, suspect in custody
A woman was stabbed in east Spokane, according to the Spokane Police Department. She is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the suspect is in custody.
Suspect shot and killed by Spokane County sheriff's deputies after standoff in Greenacres
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) confirmed the armed suspect who barricaded himself inside his Greenacres home died Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement responded to reports of gunshots around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. According to SCSO, the man seemed to be having a mental health crisis. Multiple shots...
Large storage containers arrive at Trent Resource and Assistance Center to expand personal belonging storage
Additional personal and secure large storage has been added to the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) to keep people connected to their personal belongings while they seek housing and other services. Four large storage containers arrived at the navigation center to create additional secure storage space and maximize the...
Spokane County Sheriff's Office to hold Holidays & Heroes food and donation drive Nov. 19
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) will hold its annual Holidays & Heroes food and donation drive on Nov. 19, in an effort to make Christmas wishes for local families come true. SCSO is asking for community members to stop by Barney's Harvest Foods in Spokane...
