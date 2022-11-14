ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Eastern Washington seniors battle to the bitter end through disappointing season

It is one thing to play through pain. It is another to play through injury. For much of the season, Wyatt Musser has been doing both. The Eagles senior offensive lineman missed two games earlier this season in concussion protocol, but other than that Musser has found a way to suit up for the other eight games for Eastern despite lingering and new injuries.
CHENEY, WA
Spokane nonprofits seek help to donate 700 coats to local refugees and immigrants

SPOKANE, Wash. - With cold weather hitting the region, Thrive International and other community partners are gathering coats for immigrants and refugees in Spokane. Those nonprofits are on a mission to Local Nonprofits asking for community help to give 700 Coats to local refugees and immigrants. They are asking the community to drop off coats Nov. 18 at the Thrive Center lobby.
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane County passes 2022 election audit

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County passed a state-required audit of the 2022 general election, according to a release from the county. Per the Secretary of State's website, the audit “helps verify that the apparent winner of an election actually won.”. Spokane County voters returned nearly 225,000 ballots for this...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Spokane woman found dead in Boundary County Jail

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - A Spokane woman was found dead in the Boundary County Jail on Oct. 28, according to the Boundary County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). On Oct. 28 at about 3 p.m., BCSO detention deputies found 52-year-old Denise Overton unresponsive and not breathing in her jail cell. BCSO said...
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID

