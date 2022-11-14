ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Keys to a Hoosier Victory in the Old Brass Spittoon Game

As Indiana prepares to take on 5-5 Michigan State in East Lansing, the Hoosiers have to be considering a few things. Among all the bad games and poor play Indiana’s been through, there’s still a lot to learn in the final two games of the season. As I mentioned last week, when Ohio State pulled away, Indiana played the young guys. Head coach Tom Allen got a glimpse of a few of his younger offensive linemen, QB Dexter Williams, and many others. That’s valuable information that will undoubtedly help him next season. Let’s take a look at a few keys to victory over the Michigan State Spartans.
Inside the Numbers: Michigan State

Written by: Nate Comp (@NathanComp1) Each game week, we will take a further look into the stats to preview Indiana’s upcoming matchup. This week, Indiana travels to Michigan State to play for the Old Brass Spittoon. The Hoosiers’ seventh loss this past weekend officially ruled them out of any potential postseason berth, so despite the likelihood we see Tom Allen and his staff rely on the youth development on the roster down the stretch, we still have plenty of data around the Hoosiers to help preview what we will see this weekend – even if there are new faces leading the way.
Tom Allen Discusses the Importance and Nature of NIL on IU Coaches Show Wednesday Night

Head Coach Tom Allen joined Indiana legend Don Fischer's IU Coaches Show as usual on Wednesday night to discuss various topics. However, Allen went into an eight-minute monologue on the nature of Name, Image, and Likeness within college football landscape. He dove into the pay-for-play factor, the donors, as well as the nature of the current state of Indiana football. The big takeaway was that Allen along with his staff and players are underfunded and lack investments in the program.
