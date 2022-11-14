ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

CBS Denver

Arctic blast is coming with more snow, single digit temperatures Thursday

The snow and cold Tuesday morning is nothing compared to the First Alert Weather Day coming for ThursdayThe Denver and Boulder areas received 1-5 inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning which made for slick and slow travel. Most of the snow had ended by mid morning and clearly skies will allow for sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Despite the sun, temperatures will remain cold even for November with highs in the 30s.The highest snow totals Tuesday morning where generally across the northwest metro area and into Boulder County where Eire measured almost a half foot of snow.Other areas including downtown...
DENVER, CO
KSNT News

Meteor shower to appear above Kansas, here’s when

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nocturnal Kansans willing to withstand the cold will have the opportunity to see a meteor shower on Thursday night and Friday morning. KSNT spoke with Brenda Culbertson, a Solar System Ambassador with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), about the upcoming Leonid Meteor shower. Appearing annually, this meteor shower is so named […]
KANSAS STATE
Western Iowa Today

Snow is on the way

(Area) A narrow band of precipitation is moving through western Iowa up through north central Iowa late this morning. Brooke Hagenhoff, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says some areas will receive a couple of inches of snow today, mainly across western into northern Iowa. She says a secondary system will come in pretty fast this evening and expand across the entire state by tomorrow.
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
NEBRASKA STATE
5newsonline.com

Snow and rain hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rain is turning into snow in parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Monday, Nov. 14. Snow is falling and spreading quickly across western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma as temperatures fall. Once temperatures fall in your neighborhood, expect some bursts of snow until roughly 10 p.m. The mountains are already coated in fresh snow and the snow bands are descending into lower elevations.
ARKANSAS STATE
kwbg.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central and Eastern Iowa

BOONE, Iowa—Boone County is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY. * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5. inches. Locally higher amounts are possible along the Interstate.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Rare earth metal mining coming to Nebraska

SYRACUSE, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of us don’t know what niobium is. But when it’s added to steel, it doubles its strength. Currently, we import all of it. But that will change when a company starts mining for it in southeastern Nebraska. “You probably don’t look at cars...
NEBRASKA STATE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Troopers conducting special enforcement efforts in western Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol are working overtime to keep motorists and road crews safe through localized enforcement efforts in multiple parts of the state. This effort includes specific enforcement operations in the Nebraska panhandle and other areas of western Nebraska. In October, troopers...
KIMBALL COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

'Important to not rely on China': Pillen briefed on Nebraska rare earth project

SYRACUSE - Nebraska’s next Governor, Republican Jim Pillen, continues getting himself acquainted with things happening around the state before taking office. On Thursday, that took the governor-elect to Syracuse, NE. Where the Colorado-Based company of NioCorp provided a briefing update on their project of harvesting rare earths from southeast Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
columbusnews-report.com

Kansas deer herd decimated by EHD

The Eastern Kansas white tailed deer herd has been decreased nearly 50 percent by Epizootic hemorrhagic disease. EHD is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus and spread by the bite of a midge or small fly, usually during the late summer or early fall, when the midge becomes active. This virus is not transmissible to humans. The virus is not known to be transmissible from an infected deer to…
