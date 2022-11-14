“INVESTIGATION REMAINS ONGOING INTO SHOOTING INCIDENT AT UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO