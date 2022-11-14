ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

WDBJ7.com

Investigations into fatal University of Virginia shooting underway

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia officials are starting an external review of what happened at the University of Virginia leading up to Sunday night’s deadly shooting. Attorney General Jason Miyares will review the policies and procedures at the University of Virginia and he could make recommendations to change them. Virginia State Police are also taking over the criminal investigation of what led to the fatal shooting of three UVA students.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

VSP transitioning to lead investigative agency in UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police says it will be the lead investigative agency in the deadly shooting on UVA Grounds. “At the request of the University of Virginia and the University Police Department, Virginia State Police will assume primary responsibility for the continued criminal investigation of the tragic incident that occurred on the UVA Grounds the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. VSP has been engaged since the early stages of the incident in cooperation with university, local, and federal law enforcement agencies.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA requesting independent external review of Nov. 13 shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia President Jim Ryan is asking for a special counsel to conduct an independent, external review of the events surrounding the fatal shooting of three student-athletes on UVA Grounds. UVA says Pres. Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement sent this request in a letter...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
BlueRidgeLife

VSP Takes Lead In UVA Campus Shooting Investigation – Updated 2:14 PM 11.17.22

“INVESTIGATION REMAINS ONGOING INTO SHOOTING INCIDENT AT UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA to host remembrance and memorial run on Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is giving students and the community a few different ways they can honor the lives lost Sunday, November 13. UVA is inviting everyone to come together at the John Paul Jones Arena Saturday, Nov. 19, to remember D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis, Jr., and Devin Chandler. That event gets underway at 3:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

JMU students host vigil in solidarity with UVA

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hundreds from the James Madison University (JMU) community traded in their purple and gold for orange and blue on Wednesday at a vigil to show support for the University of Virginia (UVA). Many students showed up in UVA jerseys, shirts, and jackets to commemorate the lives...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Jones' previous run-ins with the law

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA faculty speak on gun violence after recent shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA students, faculty, and staff are grappling with the gutting reality on Grounds after the deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting. Faculty members are weighing in on how they believe Charlottesville got to this point, and what can be done to prevent similar situations from happening in the future.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA nursing students gather in a show of resiliency

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students gathered at McLeod Hall Tuesday morning to come together as a community in mourning. The dean of UVA School of Nursing says the crowd showed everyone needs each other now more than ever. “When you are a health professional, you have learned how to deal...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WVNS

Local Students React to UVA Shooting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Students on the campus of WVU Tech were tense on Monday. Many of them voiced their sadness at hearing about the tragedy at the University of Virginia, especially in a place where students are meant to feel safe. One student said that shootings like the one in Charlottesville are becoming far […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

