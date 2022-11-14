Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Investigations into fatal University of Virginia shooting underway
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia officials are starting an external review of what happened at the University of Virginia leading up to Sunday night’s deadly shooting. Attorney General Jason Miyares will review the policies and procedures at the University of Virginia and he could make recommendations to change them. Virginia State Police are also taking over the criminal investigation of what led to the fatal shooting of three UVA students.
WRIC TV
Two injured victims in U.Va. shooting recovering, campus offers tributes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) – Amidst the horrible incident that occurred on Sunday on the University of Virginia’s campus, there may be hope. The two victims who were injured during the shooting on the charter bus are recovering well. U.Va. student Marlee Morgan was reportedly discharged from the hospital...
NBC 29 News
VSP transitioning to lead investigative agency in UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police says it will be the lead investigative agency in the deadly shooting on UVA Grounds. “At the request of the University of Virginia and the University Police Department, Virginia State Police will assume primary responsibility for the continued criminal investigation of the tragic incident that occurred on the UVA Grounds the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. VSP has been engaged since the early stages of the incident in cooperation with university, local, and federal law enforcement agencies.”
NBC 29 News
UVA requesting independent external review of Nov. 13 shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia President Jim Ryan is asking for a special counsel to conduct an independent, external review of the events surrounding the fatal shooting of three student-athletes on UVA Grounds. UVA says Pres. Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement sent this request in a letter...
VSP Takes Lead In UVA Campus Shooting Investigation – Updated 2:14 PM 11.17.22
“INVESTIGATION REMAINS ONGOING INTO SHOOTING INCIDENT AT UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
NBC 29 News
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - A college football player hospitalized in the ICU for a gunshot wound is walking just days after a bullet tore through his body, family members say. “He’s walking,” said Ebony Hollins-Allen through tears. “Of course, with assistance with his walker, but he’s walking. He’s walking.”...
U.Va. announces accommodations for students, staff in wake of deadly shooting
The University of Virginia has announced some changes today in an effort to accommodate students and staff as they come to terms with Sunday night's tragic shooting.
NBC 29 News
UVA to host remembrance and memorial run on Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is giving students and the community a few different ways they can honor the lives lost Sunday, November 13. UVA is inviting everyone to come together at the John Paul Jones Arena Saturday, Nov. 19, to remember D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis, Jr., and Devin Chandler. That event gets underway at 3:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
Why Were UVA Football Players Shot? Reports Hint At Accused Student-Gunman’s Motive
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the killings of three UVA football players. The post Why Were UVA Football Players Shot? Reports Hint At Accused Student-Gunman’s Motive appeared first on NewsOne.
What we know about the suspect in the University of Virginia shooting rampage that left 3 football players dead
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the 22-year-old suspect accused of killing three football players and wounding two other people, had prior contact with campus officials about a gun, authorities said Monday.
WSLS
Virginia State Police take over UVA investigation, reveal what they say happened inside charter bus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia State Police has announced they are taking over the criminal investigation into the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. State Police said the suspected gunman, Christopher Jones Jr., had a handgun on the bus with him when he and his classmates were returning from a field trip to D.C. on Sunday.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones faces new charges before arraignment, 1 victim out of hospital
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. is to be arraigned for three counts of murder Wednesday, as well as charges of malicious wounding in relation to the two survivors.
Three Guns Recovered in UVA Investigation
NBC 29 News
JMU students host vigil in solidarity with UVA
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hundreds from the James Madison University (JMU) community traded in their purple and gold for orange and blue on Wednesday at a vigil to show support for the University of Virginia (UVA). Many students showed up in UVA jerseys, shirts, and jackets to commemorate the lives...
cbs19news
Jones' previous run-ins with the law
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
NBC 29 News
UVA faculty speak on gun violence after recent shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA students, faculty, and staff are grappling with the gutting reality on Grounds after the deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting. Faculty members are weighing in on how they believe Charlottesville got to this point, and what can be done to prevent similar situations from happening in the future.
NBC 29 News
UVA nursing students gather in a show of resiliency
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students gathered at McLeod Hall Tuesday morning to come together as a community in mourning. The dean of UVA School of Nursing says the crowd showed everyone needs each other now more than ever. “When you are a health professional, you have learned how to deal...
philasun.com
NAACP Philadelphia President Catherine Hicks statement on Univ. of Virginia shooting
It is sad to again mourn young lives lost by gun violence while attending school. The three football players shot and killed at the University of Virginia, became the 68th shooting deaths on school grounds. These deaths add to the 600 U.S. mass shootings this year that four or more people were shot and in most incidents killed.
Local Students React to UVA Shooting
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Students on the campus of WVU Tech were tense on Monday. Many of them voiced their sadness at hearing about the tragedy at the University of Virginia, especially in a place where students are meant to feel safe. One student said that shootings like the one in Charlottesville are becoming far […]
