Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC 29 News
Dogwood Tree giving away free flowers to community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Dogwood Tree in Charlottesville says it received a large donation of flowers from KD & Company in Richmond, and is now giving away bouquets. People can use these free flowers to memorialize the UVA students shot Sunday, November 13. “When this tragedy unfolded, it just...
royalexaminer.com
Christmas in the Valley returns to Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in 2022
The Shenandoah County Fairgrounds is hosting their annual Christmas in the Valley drive thru trail of lighted Christmas scenes, end of November – January 1st. The Yuletide lights will make sure to brighten everyone’s holiday season! Visitors can enjoy Crafts Village featuring vendors with holiday gifts, treats, Christmas décor, and more every Friday and Saturday from the end of November through December 17th.
NBC 29 News
Remote Area Medical setting up pop-up clinic in Fishersville Nov. 19-20
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Anyone in need of dental, vision, or other forms of care may want to check out this weekend’s Remote Area Medical (RAM) pop-up clinic. The free event is coming to the Augusta Expo Center in Fishersville for the weekend of Saturday, November 19. “No...
NBC 29 News
Rhoback creates new polo, donating profits to families of victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Central Virginia’s Rhoback Activewear created a shirt called the C’ville Performance Polo to commemorate the victim’s of Sunday’s shooting on UVA Grounds. The company says it is donating 100% of all of the polo’s profits to the families who lost a loved...
NBC 29 News
Colder Through Weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A brisk northwest to west wind will keep temperatures below average through the weekend. Staying dry with good travel weather through next Wednesday. Temperatures will get closer to normal by mid next week. Tracking a possible storm system arriving for the end of Thanksgiving week. Thursday...
WHSV
Woodstock nonprofit working to raise awareness of conditions at animal shelters around the country
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Cara Achterberg of Maurertown had fostered over 200 animals and wrote a book about the topic, and was on tour for the book visiting shelters in the region when she says she found her next calling. “I discovered what was happening in the shelters and I...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Fire Department begins inspections at stores to help protect buyers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department wants to make sure everyone stays safe this holiday shopping season. The annual holiday inspections recently got underway and will go until the end of the year. These are designed to identify potential fire safety hazards that’ll keep shoppers, employees, and employers safe.
NBC 29 News
Support available for those on UVA Grounds after Sunday shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a very difficult few days on UVA Grounds, the university is making its best effort to support students. Students had an opportunity to spend time with therapy dogs inside the School of Nursing Tuesday, November 15. They were also given food, and a chance to mingle with one another.
NBC 29 News
Beta Bridge painted orange
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another place full of flowers is UVA’s landmark Beta Bridge. It is now painted orange as well. The Rugby Avenue landmark has become a place for people to gather and support one another, like it has during other hard times involving UVA and Charlottesville. The...
NBC 29 News
UVA to host remembrance and memorial run on Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is giving students and the community a few different ways they can honor the lives lost Sunday, November 13. UVA is inviting everyone to come together at the John Paul Jones Arena Saturday, Nov. 19, to remember D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis, Jr., and Devin Chandler. That event gets underway at 3:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
NBC 29 News
Vigil for Peace & Justice brings together students and community members
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Despite rainy weather on Tuesday that usually keeps people indoors, UVA students and Charlottesville community members came together at the University Baptist Church. “We want to provide a safe space for people to come and experience what they feel, whether that’s to cry or hear some...
NBC 29 News
D’Sean Perry remembered: ‘One of the best overall young men our communities had to offer’
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Family and close friends of D’Sean Perry are speaking on their loss and showing how they are remembering their loved one. Perry was one of three UVA football players killed Sunday, November 13. Another player, Mike Hollins, is still being treated, while a fifth victim has been discharged from the hospital. A suspect is in custody.
NBC 29 News
UVA to Hold Memorial Service Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is set to hold a memorial service to honor the lives of Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr., who died after being shot Sunday evening, as well as the lives of those injured. The memorial service will take place...
WHSV
Augusta County to help people interpret fence laws
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Loose dogs running across property lines, cattle in the road and damaged fences are just a few issues that will be addressed in a Fence Law Workshop on Thursday, November 17. The workshop will help people with fences get answers to common questions. Extension Agent John...
wsvaonline.com
Fire damages Dayton home
A portable heater is to blame for a house fire in Dayton last night. Rockingham County deputy fire marshal Joe Mullins says that firefighters from Bridgewater, Rockingham County and other surrounding agencies were on scene within roughly five minutes. The home on Mill Street was determined to be structurally sound,...
ringtumphi.net
Forensics center to open in Rockbridge
A new forensics center will soon open in Rockbridge County, providing victims of rape and sexual abuse quicker access to support and tests to collect evidence against the assailant. The Augusta Health Forensic Nursing Center in Partnership with Project Horizon will open by the end of the year according to...
NBC 29 News
Dry, breezy and cool
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our rain free pattern is just beginning. We’ll see partly sunny skies, cool and breezy conditions for the rest of the day. Bundle up tonight, and keep the pets indoors, temperatures will fall into the 20s. Sunshine will prevail the next several days, with high temperatures in the 40s. It won’t be until early next week when temperatures will warm back into the 50s. Have a great and safe day !
Theresa A. Harrison Has 100 Hours Of Community Service To Complete By April Of 2024
Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney Paul A. McAndrews has agreed to drop the charges that Theresa A. Harrison pled guilty to in Alleghany County Circuit Court early in Nov. Having been arrested in Campbell County by the Virginia State Police in July and charged with three felony counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics in addition to one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax information, Harrison was jailed in Alleghany County in July before being released on a $2,500 unsecured bond. Following her arrest in July, the Covington City Council voted unanimously to transfer the power of the Treasurer, the office she held,...
NBC 29 News
UVA president opens up home to give students a place to come together
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many students are far from their homes and families while they grieve the loss of their three classmates. That’s why University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and his family decided to open up their home on Carr’s Hill. Every day this week from 2...
NBC 29 News
UVA releases details for Saturday memorial
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A formal memorial service to honor the lives of Lavel Davis, Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry is planned for this Saturday, Nov. 19, at John Paul Jones Arena at 3:30 p.m. The event is open to the public and will also be live-streamed at www.virginia.edu.
Comments / 0