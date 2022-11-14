Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Related
twulasso.com
TWU hosts Holiday Gift Program
This upcoming holiday season, Texas Woman’s University will be hosting its annual Holiday Gift Program and will be a chance to help out those in need, but most of all spread the holiday spirit. In the program, the families that are sponsored are asked about their children’s names, ages, shoe sizes, clothing sizes, favorite colors and what gift their child may want.
advocatemag.com
Teachers to wear purple in memory of Shauna Schultz
Lake Highlands area teachers, parents and students are in mourning this week after the death of Shauna Schultz Tuesday. Schultz began her teaching career at White Rock Elementary and moved to LHE in 2013. Schultz was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2016, and she underwent chemotherapy, dialysis and other treatments...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Parent of nonbinary student pushes back on Keller ISD’s new book ban
KELLER, Texas — More than 70 people spoke for nearly three hours in Keller ISD’s board meeting Monday to debate what books belong in schools. “We are willing to drive away people rather than embrace them,” one parent said. “This is exactly what Satan is attempting to...
Texas school board votes to make students use bathroom of biological gender
A Texas school board unanimously voted to adopt a policy Monday that would see students use bathrooms and changing facilities according to their gender assigned at birth.
Lockdown ends at UNT Health Science Center in Fort Worth after threat of 'potential violence,' university officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — The University of North Texas called for a lockdown over a possible threat of violence at the Health Science Center campus in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. Turns out, the culprit was camera gear. According to a “Red Alert” message sent out to students and staff...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Lockdown Over at UNT Health Science Center After Warning of ‘Potential for Violence'
The UNT Health Science Center west of downtown Fort Worth was under lockdown for about two hours Wednesday afternoon due to an unspecified threat. Someone tweeted from the UNTHSC Twitter account that there was "potential for violence" and people were ordered to "seek shelter immediately." The entire message sent at...
Advocate
School District Bans Queer Books While Considering Putting Guns in Classrooms
A school district in Texas has banned all books that mention the state of gender fluidity. During a contentious meeting on Monday, the Keller Independent School District board voted to ban any book that mentions gender-fluid characters or descriptions and discussions of the term from all schools. Library books that...
Frisco ISD adopts policy making students use bathrooms according to gender assigned when they were born
FRISCO, Texas — Board members for the Frisco Independent School District on Monday voted 7-0 to approve a policy that would make students use bathrooms and changing rooms throughout the district according to the gender they were assigned at birth. However, the policy explicitly states that it would not...
Texas school district votes to ban all books with gender fluid characters
In August, the same district removed the Bible and a graphic novel depicting the life of Anne Frank.
ketr.org
Greenville ISD trustees identify discipline climate as problem for district
In Hunt County, this week’s Greenville school district board meeting included a discussion of student behavior. The Greenville Herald Banner reports a Greenville Independent School District substitute teacher told the board that administrators are insufficiently supportive of teachers when students are aggressive or threatening toward teachers. The substitute also described problems related to classes that don’t have assigned teachers. The Herald Banner also reports Greenville ISD deputy superintendent Wes Underwood presented some options for improving student behaviors. Several Greenville ISD trustees also expressed dissatisfaction with the discipline climate at Greenville ISD campuses.
klif.com
UNT Campus Lockdown Caused By Cameraman
(WBAP/KLIF) — A lock down scare at UNT’s Fort Worth Campus. University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth was under lock down, Wednesday afternoon, after someone reported a person possibly carrying a rifle on campus. UNT staff sent a social media message to students and...
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in Dallas
Billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott has delighted the people in the Grand Prairie Independent School District with an incredible $16 million donation. Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and has a net worth of $29.3 billion. Since divorcing her husband, Mackenzie Scott has focused on philanthropy and charitable efforts.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Gala Honors Rookie Arlington Officer Who Died in the Line of Duty in 2010
It's been almost 12 years since a rookie cop in Arlington died in the line of duty, and the police department continues doing #SomethingGood to remember her. Jillian Smith was 24 and had been on the force for just 10 months when she was fatally shot protecting a little girl during a domestic dispute in December 2010.
Keller ISD could put armed employees at all campuses
KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – School district employees in the Keller ISD may be allowed to carry guns in schools, at meetings and at school events.The board of trustees was scheduled to preview the policy change Monday night, which would potentially put armed employees at all 42 of the district's campuses.Volunteers for the program would have to be licensed to carry a handgun, according to the proposed policy. They would also need to complete training in crisis intervention, hostage management, and only be allowed to use district approved firearms and ammunition.The policy change is different from what administrators recommended in a...
fox4news.com
Dallas barber who inspired hundreds honored with Texas historical marker
DALLAS - A Texas historical marker was placed outside of Fair Park on Monday for Johnny Graham, founder of Graham's Barber Shops and Graham's Barber College. Johnny Graham died in 1990, but what he created continues and his work and name will always be remembered. "By his work and by...
Medical City Plano Is The First Texan Hospital To Adopt Surgical Robot
As reported previously by Local Profile, Collin County is becoming a hub for technology and its effects are reaching not just the industry, but also residents. Roughly two months after McKinney public library became the first library in Texas to use automatic robots on the public floor, Momentis Surgical, a medical device company, announced on Monday that Medical City Plano will be the first medical facility to adopt a surgical robot arm for transvaginal gynecological procedures.
dmagazine.com
Michelle Mackey Painted the Barrow Family Gas Station
Clyde Barrow’s family once owned a service station in West Dallas, at 1221 Singleton Blvd., in a neighborhood called the Devil’s Back Porch. That structure stood until April, when it was hastily bulldozed before the city’s Landmark Commission could intervene. Given the long lead times of a...
North Texas dancer won't let a rare nerve disorder hold her back
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A college student from Dallas suffers from a rare medical condition that at times had her questioning whether she wanted to go on living. She's among the 200,000 people in the U.S. diagnosed with a crippling syndrome. When she was a little kid, Miller Kerr played just about every sport you could name. "My family is very competitive, so I love to compete I like to win," says Kerr. It was during a basketball game, when at the age of 10, her life changed. She was hit in the thigh by another player's knee. "I kind of stumbled back and I kind of...
secretdallas.com
An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington
Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
Dallas-Fort Worth consumers decidedly better off renting than buying a house, study indicates
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth is one of many housing markets in the nation where high home prices and mortgage rates make it better financially to rent than to buy, according to a new study. The four major metro areas in Texas all ranked strongly in favor of renting rather...
Comments / 0