Denton, TX

twulasso.com

TWU hosts Holiday Gift Program

This upcoming holiday season, Texas Woman’s University will be hosting its annual Holiday Gift Program and will be a chance to help out those in need, but most of all spread the holiday spirit. In the program, the families that are sponsored are asked about their children’s names, ages, shoe sizes, clothing sizes, favorite colors and what gift their child may want.
DENTON, TX
advocatemag.com

Teachers to wear purple in memory of Shauna Schultz

Lake Highlands area teachers, parents and students are in mourning this week after the death of Shauna Schultz Tuesday. Schultz began her teaching career at White Rock Elementary and moved to LHE in 2013. Schultz was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2016, and she underwent chemotherapy, dialysis and other treatments...
DALLAS, TX
Advocate

School District Bans Queer Books While Considering Putting Guns in Classrooms

A school district in Texas has banned all books that mention the state of gender fluidity. During a contentious meeting on Monday, the Keller Independent School District board voted to ban any book that mentions gender-fluid characters or descriptions and discussions of the term from all schools. Library books that...
KELLER, TX
ketr.org

Greenville ISD trustees identify discipline climate as problem for district

In Hunt County, this week’s Greenville school district board meeting included a discussion of student behavior. The Greenville Herald Banner reports a Greenville Independent School District substitute teacher told the board that administrators are insufficiently supportive of teachers when students are aggressive or threatening toward teachers. The substitute also described problems related to classes that don’t have assigned teachers. The Herald Banner also reports Greenville ISD deputy superintendent Wes Underwood presented some options for improving student behaviors. Several Greenville ISD trustees also expressed dissatisfaction with the discipline climate at Greenville ISD campuses.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
klif.com

UNT Campus Lockdown Caused By Cameraman

(WBAP/KLIF) — A lock down scare at UNT’s Fort Worth Campus. University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth was under lock down, Wednesday afternoon, after someone reported a person possibly carrying a rifle on campus. UNT staff sent a social media message to students and...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gala Honors Rookie Arlington Officer Who Died in the Line of Duty in 2010

It's been almost 12 years since a rookie cop in Arlington died in the line of duty, and the police department continues doing #SomethingGood to remember her. Jillian Smith was 24 and had been on the force for just 10 months when she was fatally shot protecting a little girl during a domestic dispute in December 2010.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Keller ISD could put armed employees at all campuses

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – School district employees in the Keller ISD may be allowed to carry guns in schools, at meetings and at school events.The board of trustees was scheduled to preview the policy change Monday night, which would potentially put armed employees at all 42 of the district's campuses.Volunteers for the program would have to be licensed to carry a handgun, according to the proposed policy. They would also need to complete training in crisis intervention, hostage management, and only be allowed to use district approved firearms and ammunition.The policy change is different from what administrators recommended in a...
KELLER, TX
Local Profile

Medical City Plano Is The First Texan Hospital To Adopt Surgical Robot

As reported previously by Local Profile, Collin County is becoming a hub for technology and its effects are reaching not just the industry, but also residents. Roughly two months after McKinney public library became the first library in Texas to use automatic robots on the public floor, Momentis Surgical, a medical device company, announced on Monday that Medical City Plano will be the first medical facility to adopt a surgical robot arm for transvaginal gynecological procedures.
PLANO, TX
dmagazine.com

Michelle Mackey Painted the Barrow Family Gas Station

Clyde Barrow’s family once owned a service station in West Dallas, at 1221 Singleton Blvd., in a neighborhood called the Devil’s Back Porch. That structure stood until April, when it was hastily bulldozed before the city’s Landmark Commission could intervene. Given the long lead times of a...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas dancer won't let a rare nerve disorder hold her back

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A college student from Dallas suffers from a rare medical condition that at times had her questioning whether she wanted to go on living. She's among the 200,000 people in the U.S. diagnosed with a crippling syndrome. When she was a little kid, Miller Kerr played just about every sport you could name. "My family is very competitive, so I love to compete I like to win," says Kerr. It was during a basketball game, when at the age of 10, her life changed. She was hit in the thigh by another player's knee. "I kind of stumbled back and I kind of...
DALLAS, TX
secretdallas.com

An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington

Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
ARLINGTON, TX

