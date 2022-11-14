ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Fallout from the GOP's poor showing in midterms continues on Capitol Hill

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., says he will challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell following a disappointing GOP showing in the 2022 midterm elections. The fallout for Republicans' poor showing in the midterm elections continues on Capitol Hill. Florida Republican Rick Scott is now challenging Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for his leadership job.
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

Donald Trump is officially running for president in 2024

Donald Trump, who tried to overthrow the 2020 presidential election results and inspired a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, announced Tuesday night that he has launched a 2024 presidential bid. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Former President Trump announced another campaign last night. He played up his actions during his last...
WISCONSIN STATE
NPR

Trump announces 2024 presidential run

Former President Trump announced his White House campaign Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago club and home in Palm Beach, Fla. Donald Trump, who tried to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election and inspired a deadly riot at the Capitol in a desperate attempt to keep himself in power, announced he is running again for president in 2024.
PALM BEACH, FL
NPR

The midterms lead to a number of firsts for transgender lawmakers

For the first time in U.S. history, this election season, at least one LGBTQ candidate has run for office in every state and Washington, D.C. And that has led to a number of other firsts, including the first out trans man ever elected to a state legislature, James Roesener of New Hampshire, and the election victory of Zooey Zephyr, the first out trans lawmaker elected to office in Montana. All of this at a time when legislation targeting the rights of LGBTQ people is being drafted and passed all around the country. Here today are James Roesener and Zooey Zephyr. Welcome and congratulations.
MONTANA STATE
NPR

California unveils a plan to zero out greenhouse gas emissions by 2045

California released a plan Wednesday to reduce the state's dependence on fossil fuels and zero out greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. California is out today with a new, ambitious climate change plan aimed at reducing the state's dependence on fossil fuels. From member station KQED, Kevin Stark reports. KEVIN STARK,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

Consider This from NPR

Pretending to die is not typically part of a correctional officer's job, unless they're part of the team that has to carry out an execution. Before we continue, a warning that we're going to be describing how an execution is carried out, which might disturb some listeners. Catarino Escobar was a correctional officer for the Nevada state prison system, and he recalls taking part in a rehearsal ahead of a scheduled execution.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy