Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
After crypto exchange FTX collapsed, Washington policymakers debate how to respond
After the spectacular collapse of the crypto exchange FTX, a growing chorus of people in Washington, D.C., are asking Congress for more clarity on how to regulate crypto. Could the collapse of FTX finally prompt Congress to better regulate cryptocurrency? One of the world's leading crypto exchanges fell apart in a matter of days. NPR's David Gura reports on what could be done.
NPR
FTX investors are unable to access their money, shaking crypto investors' confidence
The collapse of FTX, one of the most prominent platforms for crypto exchange, left investors unable to access their money. And it's shaking crypto investors' confidence more broadly. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. More than a million people may have lost their money in the spectacular collapse of the cryptocurrency trading company...
NPR
Twitter CEO Elon Musk gives staff an ultimatum, and many people are choosing to go
Audio will be available later today. This was another wild week at Twitter after CEO Elon Musk gave staff an ultimatum to stay or go, and it seems many people are choosing the latter. What's the future of the social network?
Defense & National Security — Latest North Korean missile sparks new concerns
North Korea’s latest missile launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) drew fresh concerns Friday after U.S. ally Japan said it had the potential range to reach the U.S. mainland from Asia if launched with that intent. We’ll share the details of the launch and why the timing matters,...
NPR
White House climate advisor addresses the unresolved questions left after COP27
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with White House climate advisor Ali Zaidi about the U.S. role in addressing global climate change as the U.N. climate conference draws to a close. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. What is the U.S. role in addressing climate change? At this year's U.N. climate conference, known...
JD.com (JD) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
JD earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
Comments / 0