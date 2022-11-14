ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

After crypto exchange FTX collapsed, Washington policymakers debate how to respond

After the spectacular collapse of the crypto exchange FTX, a growing chorus of people in Washington, D.C., are asking Congress for more clarity on how to regulate crypto. Could the collapse of FTX finally prompt Congress to better regulate cryptocurrency? One of the world's leading crypto exchanges fell apart in a matter of days. NPR's David Gura reports on what could be done.
FTX investors are unable to access their money, shaking crypto investors' confidence

The collapse of FTX, one of the most prominent platforms for crypto exchange, left investors unable to access their money. And it's shaking crypto investors' confidence more broadly. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. More than a million people may have lost their money in the spectacular collapse of the cryptocurrency trading company...
White House climate advisor addresses the unresolved questions left after COP27

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with White House climate advisor Ali Zaidi about the U.S. role in addressing global climate change as the U.N. climate conference draws to a close. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. What is the U.S. role in addressing climate change? At this year's U.N. climate conference, known...

