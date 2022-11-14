ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors' Steph Curry named Western Conference Player of the Week

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the Golden State Warriors’ cold start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the reigning NBA Finals Most Valuable Player has picked up where he left off.

Through 13 games, Steph Curry has already cemented himself in the early MVP conversation. On Monday, Curry’s recent performance was validated with a Western Conference Player of the Week award. It is his first award of the 2022-23 season and the 19th Player of the Week award in his decorated career.

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid was named Player of the Week for the Eastern Conference.

While helping snap the Warriors’ five-game slide, Curry recorded a pair of games with 40 or more points this past week.

Curry recorded a new season high last Monday against the Sacramento Kings, scoring 47 points on 17-of-24 shooting from the field with eight made 3-pointers. Curry caught fire in the fourth quarter, scoring 17 of his points in the final frame to close out the Kings.

Curry doubled down against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, scoring 40 points on 15-of-23 shooting from the floor with six made 3s to go along with five assists and four rebounds in 34 minutes.

On Sunday, the eight-time All-Star guard ended the week with 27 points in a loss to the Kings in Sacramento.

Curry is averaging 32.8 points on 52.6% shooting from the field and 43.4 from beyond the arc in 12 games to start the season.

