FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Difference makers: Tyrese Hunter scores 26 points to help No. 11 Texas bury No. 2 Gonzaga
The former Iowa State player listed Gonzaga as one of six potential transfer options this offseason, and Mark Few could’ve used him in a Bulldogs uniform on Wednesday. Hunter scored a game-high 26 points and made a game-high five 3-pointers on eight attempts, while making 9 of 14 from the field. Hunter, who won Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors last season, also had three rebounds and two assists.
Turnovers, defensive issues send Gonzaga to lopsided loss against No. 11 Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – Late in the first half, Gonzaga was shooting 53% from the field, had knocked down 5 of 7 3-pointers and was winning the rebounding battle. That deficit underscored the numerous defensive lapses and careless turnovers that piled up for the second-ranked Zags and didn’t seem to stop until the final buzzer sounded.
Spokane County launches homeless shelter vacancy dashboard
(The Center Square) – A group of government entities in Spokane County have created a public website to show where overnight homeless shelter space is available. “This is another major improvement for our regional shelter system that potentially saves lives,” said Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward in a statement. “This online reporting tool of nightly occupancy rates at shelters and other useful information is extremely timely as we are well on our way to what’s predicted to be a harsh winter.”
