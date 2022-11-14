Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys took out a binder of emails when questioning Jennifer Siebel Newsom regarding her testimony about being sexually assaulted by the fallen movie producer. The First Partner of California is a key witness in Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial, having accused Weinstein of rape. Throughout contentious and combative cross-examination, Weinstein’s attorney, Mark Werksman, spent at least two hours displaying dozens of emails for the jury that showcased Siebel Newsom arranging business meetings with Weinstein, asking him for producing advice and seeking political donations for her husband, Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom. Weinstein’s defense argued that the emails between Siebel Newsom and Weinstein...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO