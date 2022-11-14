ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The landscape of Newsom’s next term

THE BUZZ: Winning reelection may have been the easy part. Gov. Gavin Newsom is coming hot off a week of gigantic political gains — his margin of victory over Sen. Brian Dahle was so huge the race was called only about a minute after polls closed. Proposition 1, the abortion amendment he championed, passed with historic success, and Proposition 30, which he slammed as a “Trojan Horse” for greedy corporate interests, was resoundingly rejected by voters.
The 'Murder House' In American Horror Story Is Real & The California Mansion Is Actually Haunted

It's been more than a decade since the first season of American Horror Story: Murder House hit the screen in 2011, captivating and horrifying audiences across the globe. The season highlights the troubling events at a California mansion plagued by the sinister spirits of its former residents and the chilling woes of the home's new owners, the Harmon family.
Harvey Weinstein’s Defense Questions Jennifer Siebel Newsom on Emails, Political Donations During Combative Cross-Examination

Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys took out a binder of emails when questioning Jennifer Siebel Newsom regarding her testimony about being sexually assaulted by the fallen movie producer. The First Partner of California is a key witness in Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial, having accused Weinstein of rape. Throughout contentious and combative cross-examination, Weinstein’s attorney, Mark Werksman, spent at least two hours displaying dozens of emails for the jury that showcased Siebel Newsom arranging business meetings with Weinstein, asking him for producing advice and seeking political donations for her husband, Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom. Weinstein’s defense argued that the emails between Siebel Newsom and Weinstein...
Melinda Gates Reportedly Has New Boyfriend, First Since Bill Gates Split

Melinda Gates is reportedly dating former Fox News correspondent Jon Du Pre in her first romance since splitting from her ex-husband Bill Gates. TMZ reported on the relationship on Wednesday, but it's not clear exactly how long it's been going on. The two have been photographed together at public events going back to at least April.

