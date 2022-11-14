Read full article on original website
2022 California Gubernatorial Race: Gov. Newsom Has Lowest Democrat Percentage Since 2010
Results of the 2022 California gubernatorial race were updated on Friday, showing Governor Gavin Newsom leading State Senator Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) 57.8% to 42.2% with 56% of the votes in, signaling the weakest performance by a Democrat in the race since 2010. In 2010, the last Gubernatorial race before the...
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California governor Gavin Newsom, took the stand at the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein and in tearful and dramatic testimony described the movie mogul raping her in 2005
The landscape of Newsom’s next term
THE BUZZ: Winning reelection may have been the easy part. Gov. Gavin Newsom is coming hot off a week of gigantic political gains — his margin of victory over Sen. Brian Dahle was so huge the race was called only about a minute after polls closed. Proposition 1, the abortion amendment he championed, passed with historic success, and Proposition 30, which he slammed as a “Trojan Horse” for greedy corporate interests, was resoundingly rejected by voters.
Californians fear the economic worst + Newsom gets new second-term staff + Dahle concedes
MOST CALIFORNIANS ARE PESSIMISTIC ABOUT THE ECONOMY. The Public Policy Institute of California is out with its latest survey, which found that two out of three Californians are gloomy about the state’s economic prospects in the coming year. Nearly 80% of Californians surveyed said that the availability of well-paying...
Weinstein trial: defense demands graphic details from Jennifer Siebel Newsom
Harvey Weinstein’s most prominent accuser faced a grueling cross-examination on Tuesday, as Weinstein’s defense attorney hammered her on details, casting doubt on her memory and demanding clarification on the most graphic details of the alleged rape. It was the second day of testimony from Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a...
Jennifer Siebel Newsom takes stand at Harvey Weinstein trial
"He's staring at me": Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, burst into tears a few minutes into her testimony Monday when asked to identify Harvey Weinstein from the witness stand at his trial.
Gavin Newsom praises wife’s Harvey Weinstein testimony, has ‘a lot to share’ about trial
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proud of the “grit” his wife has shown during her days of testimony in the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial and said he will have more to share following the legal proceedings. Newsom on Thursday addressed First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s emotional Los...
Harvey Weinstein’s Defense Questions Jennifer Siebel Newsom on Emails, Political Donations During Combative Cross-Examination
Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys took out a binder of emails when questioning Jennifer Siebel Newsom regarding her testimony about being sexually assaulted by the fallen movie producer. The First Partner of California is a key witness in Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial, having accused Weinstein of rape. Throughout contentious and combative cross-examination, Weinstein’s attorney, Mark Werksman, spent at least two hours displaying dozens of emails for the jury that showcased Siebel Newsom arranging business meetings with Weinstein, asking him for producing advice and seeking political donations for her husband, Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom. Weinstein’s defense argued that the emails between Siebel Newsom and Weinstein...
Horvath Grabs Slim Lead Over Hertzberg for Open LA County Supervisor Seat
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - State Sen. Bob Hertzberg and West Hollywood City Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath remain locked in a virtual dead heat Friday in their battle for an open seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, a small but powerful board struggling to find solutions for a rampant homelessness problem and public safety concerns.
