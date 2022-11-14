COLUMBIA - Columbia's utility department will host a community input meeting Thursday night to hear feedback on proposed changes to the city's trash collection system. The change would see the city remove the requirement for residents to use city logo trash bags. If the change is made, residents will be able to use their own trash bags starting Jan. 2. All refuse would still be required to be placed in a bag, with each bag weighing less than 50 pounds.

