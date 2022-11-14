Read full article on original website
KOMU
City of Columbia seeks community input on proposed trash collection changes
COLUMBIA - Columbia's utility department will host a community input meeting Thursday night to hear feedback on proposed changes to the city's trash collection system. The change would see the city remove the requirement for residents to use city logo trash bags. If the change is made, residents will be able to use their own trash bags starting Jan. 2. All refuse would still be required to be placed in a bag, with each bag weighing less than 50 pounds.
KOMU
Applications, donations now accepted for Columbia's youth toy drive
COLUMBIA - Applications and donations are now being accepted for Columbia's annual youth toy drive. Applications are open to Columbia residents who meet income guidelines and do not receive toy assistance from other agencies. Children 12 and under can receive toys. Individuals can apply online until Dec. 5. Paper copies...
KOMU
Mid-Missouri veterinarians offer free animal services to unhoused families
COLUMBIA - The Pet Wellness Alliance partnered with The Street Dog Coalition on Thursday to bring free animal services to unhoused families. The Pet Wellness Alliance is a nonprofit, veterinary clinic in Columbia founded in 2021, which offers wellness, outpatient and behavioral services to animals in Mid-Missouri. The Pet Wellness...
KOMU
Hickman student detained after shooting threat written on bathroom stall
COLUMBIA − A Hickman High School student has been detained following a shooting threat written on a bathroom stall at the school, according to district Superintendent Brian Yearwood and the Columbia Police Department. CPD said the juvenile was detained Thursday afternoon for "first-degree making a terrorist threat." Yearwood sent...
KOMU
Anti-death penalty organization hosts rally at Capitol to oppose the execution of Kevin Johnson
JEFFERSON CITY - Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (MADP) met with the state NAACP and local civil rights leaders to plead for the life of Kevin 'KJ' Johnson Tuesday. The group argued Johnson's execution is unjust and the case's circumstances do not warrant the death penalty. Johnson is...
KOMU
UM System Board of Curators votes to increase housing and dining rates
COLUMBIA - The UM System Board of Curators voted to increase the dining and housing plan rates for its four campuses Thursday. Curators, including MU Chancellor Mun Choi, voted to increase both dining and housing plans effective summer of 2023. The table below shows the current rates and the proposed...
KOMU
MoDOT asks for public input on unfunded transportation needs
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to voice their opinions on unfunded transportation needs across the state. Meetings will be held across the state from Nov. 28 to Dec. 7, including at the following mid-Missouri locations:. Audrain County Courthouse on Nov. 30 from...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Nov. 16
Public can now give feedback on Secretary of State's book restriction proposal. Members of the public can now comment on Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's proposed administrative rule to require state-funded libraries to restrict access to certain books for minors or risk losing funding. Tuesday marks the beginning of the...
KOMU
Hickman principal finds 'no credible threat' after threat spreads on social media
COLUMBIA — Additional law enforcement officials will be at Hickman High School Thursday after a threat spread on social media Wednesday afternoon. In an email sent to parents shortly after 7 p.m., Principal Mary Grupe assured parents that the district is taking the incident seriously, but found no credible threat to students' safety.
KOMU
Some CPS lunch programs paused due to lack of staff, delinquent accounts
COLUMBIA − Columbia Public Schools reviewed its Nutrition Services Program Monday night and is making an effort to bring back some food programs. During the 2021-2022 school year, CPS served over 1.7 million lunches and more than 900,000 breakfasts. A few programs that provide these meals for students were...
KOMU
Amtrak extends limited Missouri River Runner trains past Thanksgiving
JEFFERSON CITY - Trains 311 and 316 on the Missouri River Runner line will not be back on the tracks until Dec. 5 or later. Originally, Amtrak said the trains would return on Nov. 17. The Missouri River Runner usually runs four trains a day, two eastbound and two westbound....
KOMU
Columbia allows bow hunting in Bonnie View to cull deer population
Since September, bow hunters looking for deer have had access to the Bonnie View Nature Sanctuary, thanks to the efforts of the Columbia Audubon Society. The sanctuary joined eight other places within city limits where bow hunting is allowed until the season ends in January. The Audubon Society, a local...
KOMU
Columbia Police respond to incident at apartment complex
COLUMBIA - There was a heavy police presence outside of the 2500 block of Old Highway 63 South Thursday evening. Just after 9:00 p.m., the Columbia Police Department received a call about a potential break-in. The police located the suspect, who then fled from the police after being spotted. Police...
KOMU
Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified
COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
KOMU
Columbia youth mountain biking team offers community and competition
Youth mountain biking is growing across Missouri and the country, and Columbia is no exception to the trend. Columbia’s COMO Composite Raptors were founded in 2020 and have offered a unique sporting opportunity to middle and high schoolers since. Columbia mountain bikers Mike Burden, Mike Stambaugh and Ben Nagy...
KOMU
JC hospital offers holiday food distribution, support food insecure community
JEFFERSON CITY - SSM Health is continuing a 150-year legacy tradition Wednesday. St. Mary's in Jefferson City is celebrating its Mission and Heritage Week by distributing bread to its employees. Bobby Reed, the chaplain with the Catholic nonprofit, said the tradition, "Legend of the Loaf of Bread," allows the hospital...
KOMU
Local Food Bank prepares for winter months ahead
COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is preparing for the winter months ahead. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food prices this year are predicted to increase between 11% and 12%. The increase in food prices is causing more people to rely on the Food Bank.
KOMU
Suspect in north Columbia homicide appears in court
COLUMBIA — A homicide suspect virtually appeared in court Wednesday after his arrest following a shooting in north Columbia that left a woman dead on Sunday night. Montez Williams, 31, appeared virtually without an attorney. He is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, firing a gun from a vehicle at someone, unlawful use of a weapon, child endangerment and resisting arrest.
KOMU
Public Works to perform traffic study on Forum Boulevard
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia Public Works will conduct a traffic study on Forum Boulevard on Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting. The study is one of the first steps for the city's improvement project to Forum Boulevard between Chapel Hill Road and Woodrail Avenue. It's part of a voter-approved project from an August 2015 capital improvement sales tax extension.
KOMU
Online scammers are becoming more creative
COLUMBIA - Online scams have increased, especially scams using online paying apps such as CashApp and Zell. The Better Business Bureau said they see scammers posing as utility workers and various government agencies. Some scammers have demanded that the consumer turn over information for them or make a payment online. Some have provided a link to an authentic-looking website that isn't real.
