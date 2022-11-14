Read full article on original website
At least One Died In A Fatal Vehicle Crash In Lake Havasu City (Lake Havasu City, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a fatal vehicle crash that claimed at least one life. The crash happened on Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m. on State Route 95, near milepost 201, north of Lake Havasu City.
LHC Transit announces start of second pilot program￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu City Transit is announcing the start of its second pilot route on The Bridge called The Express. The service began this morning Monday, November 14, at 9:00 a.m. The Express will service bus stop locations at Pima Wash Bus stop, Arizona State University (ASU) Lake Havasu City campus, and Walmart.
Sheriff’s vehicle strikes, kills, pedestrian in Parker
A man was killed when a Sheriff’s deputy struck him while he was attempting to cross the street in the town of Parker. An investigation will be led by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. On November 10th at around 6:30 pm, Jose Sanchez was struck and killed while...
