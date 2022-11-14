ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93.9 WKYS

Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The 2022 Soul Train Awards

By Shamika Sanders
93.9 WKYS
93.9 WKYS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43B8H2_0jAgeyyk00

The 2022 Soul Train Awards are always a good time. They always capture the rising R&B stars in the game, while celebrating our beloved entertainers and serving us good fashion moments to talk about the next day, of course. This year’s ceremony honored the iconic 90s group Xscape, who brought glamour to the carpet in looks that fit their individual personalities.

Hosted by Deon Cole, the evening consisted of performances by all the girls. Coco Jones, Ari Lennox, Tank, Chante Moore, and Muni Long took to the stage. Xscape took home the Lady Of Soul award.

From fun and flirty looks to sexy Hollywood glam, get into the stand-out looks from the 2022 Soul Train Awards .

1. Xscape

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8Kj5_0jAgeyyk00
Source:Getty

Xscape — Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle and LaTocha Scott –made sure to stand out on the red carpet as honorees of the night. LaTocha wore a gown by MNM Couture. Tamika “Tiny” Scott wore Matopeda. Tamika Scott wore Yousef Aljasmi. Kandi Burruss wore Labour Joisie.

2. Candiace Dillard-Bassett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVLID_0jAgeyyk00
Source:Getty

‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ star Candiace Dillard-Bassett put her best foot forward in a genie ponytail, Aquazzura knee-high boots, and Karen Sabang dress with thigh high split.

3. Reginae Carter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JECUj_0jAgeyyk00 Source:Getty

Reginae Carter kept it fun and flirty in a purple look by Area.

4. Co Co Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCJEV_0jAgeyyk00 Source:Getty

Coco Jones served old Hollywood glam on the carpet in a black two-piece number by Anna Kiki.

5. Queen Naija

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vr5Nt_0jAgeyyk00
Source:Getty

Queen Naija dazzled in a sexy cutout gown and Judith Leiber clutch.

6. Ari Lennox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SUgps_0jAgeyyk00 Source:Getty

Ari Lennox applied that pressure in a gold Laquan Smith gown.

7. LeToya Luckett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t6MA6_0jAgeyyk00
Source:Getty

LeToya Luckett served in this Jovani Fashions dress.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

A$AP Rocky Goes Grunge in Denim Skirt & Sneakers with Rihanna at ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

A$AP Rocky brought high fashion grunge to the world premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. Arriving with Rihanna at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in an oversized denim set by Rick Owens. His ensemble featured wide-leg jeans, paired with a draped asymmetric skirt that flowed onto the ground; both pale blue pieces featured frayed stitching, overlaid with a stone-washed texture that rendered each in beige and cram hues.
Footwear News

Teyana Taylor Suits Up In Vintage Janet Jackson T-Shirt With Cargo Pants & Invisible Heels at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event

Teyana Taylor took an edgy approach to sharp suiting and paid tribute to Janet Jackson in the process during her latest appearance. The multi-hyphenate superstar attended Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Billie Eilish Brings Cozycore Dressing to the Red Carpet In Gucci Pajamas and Sleep Mask at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford gleamed on the red carpet in custom Gucci ensembles at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5. Eilish wore a floor-grazing lingerie slip dress with lace trims along the neck and hemline. Atop the slip dress, Eilish opted for a long-sleeve silk overlay. The Gucci eyewear model was sartorially playful, accessorizing with a monogrammed sleep mask and blanket. For footwear, Eilish opted for platform Gucci slide sandals.
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Janet Jackson Goes Dark in Jet-Black Jumpsuit and Platform Boots at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2022

Janet Jackson brought power dressing to the stage at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Arriving at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the Grammy Award-winning star wore a power-pose-worthy jumpsuit. Her black silk piece included a high neckline, buttoned bodice and pointed collar, giving it an elevated suiting effect. Long sleeves and padded shoulders, as well as flowing legs and a set of thin gold square hoop earrings, finished her attire for the special occasion. The attire wasn’t just seen on red carpet, however; Jackson also wore the dynamic ensemble while inducting Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis with their Musical Excellence award onstage.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Queen Latifah Pumps Up the Volume in Thom Browne Dress With Dramatic Ruffles at The Grio Awards 2022

Queen Latifah attended The Grio Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday in a dramatic look.  The Grammy-winning artist wore a Thom Browne ensemble from the designer’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured a voluminous ruffled embellishments that resembled the shape of flowers and a long, billowing train. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsInside God's Love We Deliver 2022 Golden Heart AwardsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals To accessorize the look, Latifah wore matching gloves and pearl earrings. Her makeup was simple, opting for pink lipstick. Latifah’s usual stylist is Jason Rembert, who has worked for...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Zoe Saldaña Slips On Louboutin Pumps & Leather Dress for ‘From Scratch’ Special Screening

Zoe Saldaña made a sleek choice to attend Netflix’s “From Scratch” special screening in Los Angeles yesterday. The “Avatar” actress modeled a skin-toned hue leather dress from Fendi’s fall 2022 couture collection. The fitted dress featured a sweetheart neckline and an A-line skirt. She accessorized with a set of EF Collection mini huggie earrings featuring 0.26 carats of diamond and covered in 14k gold. Saldaña also added a couple more sparkling details with an assortment of gold rings from the diamond company Vrai. The actress kept it monochrome with her footwear. Saldaña wore brown Christain Louboutin pumps to complete her look. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Rita Ora Makes a Sheer Statement in Strappy Jacquemus Dress at Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards

Rita Ora arrived on the red carpet for Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday, wearing her approach to the classic black dress to receive the Entertainer Award. The singer selected a sheer black dress from Jacquemus with a cowl-neck and spaghetti straps styled off the shoulder. Underneath the dress, its delicate fabric revealed she wore black underwear.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Ora accessorized with several bangles, including one on her right arm and two on...
WWD

Amanda Seyfried Wears Michael Kors Bodysuit With Palazzo Pants for CFDA Awards

Amanda Seyfried attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday in New York wearing a black Michael Kors Collection look. The silhouette incorporated an asymmetric bodysuit and linen-gauze palazzo pants. A belt was wrapped at the waist with one of the straps hanging just below her knee.More from WWDCFDA Award 2022 ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Seyfried’s footwear choice for the evening featured black ankle-strap sandals that coordinated with her dress’ dark tone. She added nodes of brightness to her look, accessorizing with a silver metallic statement cuff bracelet,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Clashes Patterns in 8-Inch Pleaser Heels at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2022

Gwen Stefani was ready to rock at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Arriving at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the “Voice” judge wore an asymmetric multicolored dress by Junya Watanabe. In collaboration with Versace, the mixed-media piece featured a knotted front silhouette in paneled leopard print, red plaid and pink leopard faux fur, topped with a graphic Sex Pistols T-shirt base overlaid with a bleached denim vest. Stefani accented her punk attire with black fishnet tights and a gold chain link necklace, finished with layered rings, bracelets and a leopard-patterned crystal clutch by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Rocked A Striped Sweater With Jeans While Out In NYC & You Can Shop Her Fall Top For Under $170

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. Selena Gomez just showed us what our go-to fall outfit will be and the best part is, you can shop her cozy sweater for under $200. The 30-year-old was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19, when she rocked a baggy, black and white turtleneck sweater with light-wash jeans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Taylor Swift ‘Makes The Whole Place Shimmer’ in Sparkling Polo Dress & Metallic Platforms Onstage at MTV EMAs 2022

Taylor Swift attended the 2022 MTV European Music Awards and, just like in her new viral song “Bejeweled”, she made the whole place shimmer. The “Midnights” musician attended the musical event on Sunday in Duesseldorf, Germany. She accepted the Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Longform Video Awards throughout the night. After making an entrance on the red carpet, she made a quick change for the award show from one jeweled look to the next.
Footwear News

Mariah Carey Hits ‘Tonight Show’ in Sleek Black Dress and Peep-Toe Platforms After Suiting Up in Velvet and Louboutins for Christmas Skit

Mariah Carey geared up for the holiday season with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” yesterday. The Grammy Award-winner sat down with the talk show host to tease her upcoming Christmas show and promote her new children’s book entitled “The Christmas Princess.” Among other things, the unofficial “Queen of Christmas” spoke about a possible collaboration with her friend and “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown.
Footwear News

Dolly Parton and P!nk Match in Sparkly Stripes and Platforms at Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2022

Dolly Parton shared a matching moment with P!nk while backstage at the 2022 Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Posing at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night, Parton wore a long-sleeved dress with a fringed floor-length hem, crafted from rows of black and silver sequins. Completing her outfit were silver diamond drop earrings. P!nk, meanwhile, opted for an edgy long-sleeved gown with a thigh-high slit; her ensemble coordinated with Parton’s, featuring black and silver crystals arranged in zebra stripes, finished with a set of silver Givenchy drop earrings. Both stars’ outfits highlighted their respective aesthetics, while remaining glamorous and maximalist for the occasion.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Tamera Mowry Pops in Pink Accordion Dress & Sparkling Pumps on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Tamera Mowry appeared on an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” which aired yesterday. The “Sister, Sister” actress sat down with Hudson to discuss her new book “You Should Sit Down for This,” along with her new festive film “Inventing the Christmas Prince” which airs Nov. 18 on the Hallmark Channel. Mowry’s arrival on the show saw the star clad in a fuchsia Acler dress. The author’s look consisted of a maxi dress with oversized accordion sleeves that matched the lengthy billowing accordion skirt. The garment was altered with a shining silver and pink belt in the middle. She accessorized with...
93.9 WKYS

93.9 WKYS

81
Followers
1K+
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The most hip hop and R&B in the DMV!

 https://kysdc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy