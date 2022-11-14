Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Related
CityLimits.org
City’s Immigrant Families Saw Higher Rates of Rent Burden, Overcrowded Homes in 2021: Report
Among immigrant-headed households with children, 52 percent experienced rent burden in 2021, a new study describes, compared to 48 percent of households with kids headed by native-born New Yorkers. Non-citizen immigrants specifically saw the highest rates of rent burdened households: 55 percent for those without children and 59 percent of those with children.
News 12
BronxCare nurses, advocates call for hospitals to address nurse shortages
All over the country, there's been a nationwide shortage of nurses. It's an issue that’s affecting hospitals in New York City as well as the Bronx where nurses rallied outside of BronxCare over what they say are unfair contracts. This isn't the first time the New York Nurses Association...
Park Hill Apartments tenants protest poor living conditions: ‘We have had enough’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- “We have had enough” were words echoed by numerous Park Hill tenants during a protest against poor living conditions, which they said have been ongoing for several years. The tenants, along with members of grassroots organization Citizen Action of New York, gathered outside the...
caribbeanlife.com
Adams takes major steps to access quicker high-quality housing
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced a package of major new housing reforms that will help New Yorkers exit the shelter system — or avoid it entirely — and move more quickly into permanent affordable housing, including in higher-income neighborhoods that have long been out of reach for lower income families.
New York City proposes $23.82 minimum hourly wage for restaurant delivery workers
New York City is proposing a minimum wage of $23.82 an hour for restaurant delivery workers.
Riders advocate for NYC transit service every six minutes
NEW YORK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Waiting only six minutes every time you catch your bus or train is a dream to most New Yorkers, but transit advocates say it can be a reality. They’re pushing for big dollars in the state budget and calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to make it happen. “We need six-minute […]
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
March for higher New York minimum wage comes to City Hall
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York workers, business owners, and legislators will unite Tuesday at City Hall to continue the push for a higher minimum wage at the state level. The group, organized by the “Raise Up New York” coalition, came together following the introduction of legislation outlining annual minimum wage increases. If approved, the […]
Major NYC climate law in jeopardy as 400 people virtually crash buildings meeting
The sun rises behind Hudson Yards and the Empire State Building on November 3, 2022, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey. Draft rules proposed by the Adams administration include loopholes that could allow wealthy building owners to pay their way out of making the necessary retrofits for energy efficiency. [ more › ]
wastetodaymagazine.com
NYC hires hundreds of sanitation workers for ‘Get Stuff Clean’ program
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that several city agencies, including the Department of Sanitation (DSNY), the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the NYC Parks Department, will collaborate on a $14.5 million project called “Get Stuff Clean.”. The initiative, which aims to “beautify” New York City, began...
PLANetizen
New York’s Small Landlords Protest for the Right to Exclude
An increasingly vocal new political identity is emerging among New York City property owners, writes Molly Osberg in Curbed: the “underdog landlord,” the small-scale property owners who feel cheated by renter protections and ignored by the city. “In the nearly three years since the start of the COVID-19...
Can You Afford to Live in New York City? Here's How to Find Out
Living in New York City can be extraordinarily expensive, but it doesn't have to be.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery launches for 77 apartments in East Williamsburg
Housing lottery applications are open for 77 newly constructed apartments at 269 Wallabout St. in East Williamsburg. Rents start at $770 a month for a one bedroom. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn $29,760 to $202,515, depending on the size of the household. The stabilized apartments are one, two,...
Adams administration to expand eligibility to housing voucher program
NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Adams administration announced significant reforms to New York City’s housing voucher program Monday, ensuring that more New Yorkers are eligible to receive vouchers. The Adams administration is making changes to the City Family Homelessness and Eviction Prevention Supplement (CityFHEPS) housing voucher program. CityFHEPS is a rental assistance supplement to help […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
How will Hochul respond to New York’s housing crisis?
While running for reelection, Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged to jumpstart the construction of 500,000 to 1 million new homes to deal with a housing crisis that stretches from New York City to the suburbs, and even upstate. But first, in the two months before she’ll lay out her priorities in...
pix11.com
New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum sentencing
A campaign launched across New York State Thursday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced and an end to mandatory minimum sentencing. New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum …. A campaign launched across New York State Thursday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced...
cityandstateny.com
New York City’s budget just grew to $104 billion. Here’s what you need to know.
New York City Mayor Adams and his “fiscal discipline”-minded administration released mid-year modifications to the budget on Tuesday, announcing $2.5 billion in savings over the next three and a half years, through fiscal year 2026. The revised plan increases this fiscal year’s budget from $101 billion in the adopted budget in July to roughly $104 billion now, but keeps it balanced.
bkreader.com
A Free Resource Event For Newly Arrived Immigrants, Asylum Seekers Taking Place Nov. 19 in East NY
This upcoming Saturday, Nov. 19, a free resource event for newly arrived immigrants and asylum seekers will take place at the United Community Centers in Brooklyn. The event will be offering an extensive range of various services to in-need immigrants and asylum seekers that recently arrived in the borough. Among...
pix11.com
New law raises punishment for stealing packages
This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. Push grows in New York to end mandatory minimum sentencing. Advocates on Wednesday launched a statewide campaign to revamp sentencing laws and empower judges...
nychealthandhospitals.org
Two NYC Health + Hospital Facilities Receive “A” Safety Grades From Independent, National Hospital Safety Organization
NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens and North Central Bronx are two of 5 New York City hospitals that received an “A” for patient safety. Approximately 3,000 hospitals nationwide are graded. NYC Health + Hospital/Queens’ Therapy Pony (Joy) and Therapy Dog (Sophie) congratulate hospital employees for receiving. an “A”...
Comments / 0