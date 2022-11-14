ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CityLimits.org

City’s Immigrant Families Saw Higher Rates of Rent Burden, Overcrowded Homes in 2021: Report

Among immigrant-headed households with children, 52 percent experienced rent burden in 2021, a new study describes, compared to 48 percent of households with kids headed by native-born New Yorkers. Non-citizen immigrants specifically saw the highest rates of rent burdened households: 55 percent for those without children and 59 percent of those with children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Adams takes major steps to access quicker high-quality housing

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced a package of major new housing reforms that will help New Yorkers exit the shelter system — or avoid it entirely — and move more quickly into permanent affordable housing, including in higher-income neighborhoods that have long been out of reach for lower income families.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Riders advocate for NYC transit service every six minutes

NEW YORK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Waiting only six minutes every time you catch your bus or train is a dream to most New Yorkers, but transit advocates say it can be a reality. They’re pushing for big dollars in the state budget and calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to make it happen. “We need six-minute […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
R.A. Heim

New York City households to get payments up to $1,050

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

March for higher New York minimum wage comes to City Hall

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York workers, business owners, and legislators will unite Tuesday at City Hall to continue the push for a higher minimum wage at the state level. The group, organized by the “Raise Up New York” coalition, came together following the introduction of legislation outlining annual minimum wage increases. If approved, the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wastetodaymagazine.com

NYC hires hundreds of sanitation workers for ‘Get Stuff Clean’ program

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that several city agencies, including the Department of Sanitation (DSNY), the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the NYC Parks Department, will collaborate on a $14.5 million project called “Get Stuff Clean.”. The initiative, which aims to “beautify” New York City, began...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PLANetizen

New York’s Small Landlords Protest for the Right to Exclude

An increasingly vocal new political identity is emerging among New York City property owners, writes Molly Osberg in Curbed: the “underdog landlord,” the small-scale property owners who feel cheated by renter protections and ignored by the city. “In the nearly three years since the start of the COVID-19...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Adams administration to expand eligibility to housing voucher program

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Adams administration announced significant reforms to New York City’s housing voucher program Monday, ensuring that more New Yorkers are eligible to receive vouchers. The Adams administration is making changes to the City Family Homelessness and Eviction Prevention Supplement (CityFHEPS) housing voucher program. CityFHEPS is a rental assistance supplement to help […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

How will Hochul respond to New York’s housing crisis?

While running for reelection, Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged to jumpstart the construction of 500,000 to 1 million new homes to deal with a housing crisis that stretches from New York City to the suburbs, and even upstate. But first, in the two months before she’ll lay out her priorities in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum sentencing

A campaign launched across New York State Thursday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced and an end to mandatory minimum sentencing. New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum …. A campaign launched across New York State Thursday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

New York City’s budget just grew to $104 billion. Here’s what you need to know.

New York City Mayor Adams and his “fiscal discipline”-minded administration released mid-year modifications to the budget on Tuesday, announcing $2.5 billion in savings over the next three and a half years, through fiscal year 2026. The revised plan increases this fiscal year’s budget from $101 billion in the adopted budget in July to roughly $104 billion now, but keeps it balanced.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New law raises punishment for stealing packages

This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. Push grows in New York to end mandatory minimum sentencing. Advocates on Wednesday launched a statewide campaign to revamp sentencing laws and empower judges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

