Shondaland, the production company from Shonda Rhimes, has announced a new program called Seat at the Table that partners artists with creators from various shows to release special products that are representative of both the production and designers' work. For the first iteration of this initiative, Monica Rich Kosann, the fine jewelry designer committed to creating pieces that empower women, has partnered with Emmy-holder Ellen Mirojnick, the costume designer for Shondaland's Bridgerton, to create a collection of fine jewelry evocative of the show's romantic aesthetic.

1 DAY AGO