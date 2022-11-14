ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brooke Shields Elevates Holiday Style With Gold Stilettos & Sparkling Maroon Skirt at ‘Spirited’ Premiere

Brooke Shields brought holiday party dressing to the New York premiere of “Spirited.” The Apple TV+ holiday film, a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” stars Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer, will premiere on Nov. 11. While hitting the red carpet at Lincoln Center in New York, Shields wore a sparkling red dress. Styled by Jared Depriest Gilbert, her knee-length St. John ensemble featured a red bodice and maroon skirt covered in sequins. A metallic gold bar clutch, hoop earrings and diamond rings — as well as a chic set of black-rimmed glasses — completed Shields’ ensemble. The...
Monica Rich Kosann Teamed Up with Bridgerton to Create a Beautiful Jewelry Collection Inspired by the Show

Shondaland, the production company from Shonda Rhimes, has announced a new program called Seat at the Table that partners artists with creators from various shows to release special products that are representative of both the production and designers' work. For the first iteration of this initiative, Monica Rich Kosann, the fine jewelry designer committed to creating pieces that empower women, has partnered with Emmy-holder Ellen Mirojnick, the costume designer for Shondaland's Bridgerton, to create a collection of fine jewelry evocative of the show's romantic aesthetic.

