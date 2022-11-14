A little warmth before the seasonal chill sparks throughout the city this coming week. cinéSPEAK screens some of its favorite short films, the Mijkalena Smith Quartet makes a triumphant improvisational debut, and Astral Artists hosts a roster of Latin American composers’ music. Then, get your learn on with Blue Stoop this season (and the next!), take a deep dive into Mediterranean history at the Penn Museum, and venture out on a spooky walk along the Manayunk Canal.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO