Radnor Township, PA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Vanderbilt at Temple odds, picks and predictions

The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-2) and Temple Owls (1-1) are lined up for a Tuesday evening non-conference test in Philadelphia. The opening tip at Liacouras Center will be at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Vanderbilt vs. Templeodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Schools receives A on state report card

Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced in a letter the district earned an "A" rating for the 2021-22 school year. The Louisiana Department of Education released the statewide district and school performance data. "This academic performance data does not define us, but it does give us insight into the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Nov. 7-11

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Nov. 7-11. Efrain Urbina, 44444 Melancon St. Sorrento, LA., age 41, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 6 months in the Parish Jail with credit for time served.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

