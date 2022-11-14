Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Related
U.S. House Republicans make investigation of Biden a top priority
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - After winning control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans said on Thursday that investigating President Joe Biden and his family's business dealings will be their top oversight priority when they formally take power next year.
Nancy Pelosi Swears She Won’t Be ‘the Mother-in-Law in the Kitchen’
In just a few weeks, Nancy Pelosi will not hold the title of Speaker of the House, House Minority Leader, or even Minority Whip.For the first time in two decades, Pelosi will simply be a member of Congress, trading in her regal Capitol office complex for a cubbyhole office across the street in one of the ministerial House office buildings.On Thursday, the Speaker announced that she would not seek another term as the leader of House Democrats when they return to the minority next year. But she will remain in the position she has held since 1987 and was just...
Putin held phone call with Turkey's Erdogan, Kremlin says
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said on Friday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that an announcement would be published shortly, without providing details.
The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change
We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
Russia not ruling out more talks with U.S., foreign ministry says
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russia is not ruling out further high-level meetings with the United States on "strategic stability", Moscow's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday, as an upcoming meeting between the two powers in Cairo on nuclear proliferation nears.
Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House, steps down from leadership
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who became the first woman in history to hold the gavel, shepherding landmark bills across four presidencies, announced Thursday she’ll step aside from leadership though she’ll remain in Congress. “With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she […] The post Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House, steps down from leadership appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Russia-Ukraine war live: remains of explosives found at Nord Stream pipeline blast site; 10m Ukrainians without power, says Zelenskiy
Swedish prosecutor does not name suspects but confirms sabotage; nearly one in four Ukrainians cut off from grid as first snow falls
Elon Musk’s Twitter Cannot Handle the Vortex of Misinformation During an International Crisis
Two Polish farmers were killed earlier this week by what was described by some as a “Russian missile strike”—an event that triggered instant speculation that this “attack” would draw NATO into full-scale war with Russia.Perhaps nowhere was this panic more acute than on Twitter. Almost immediately after the news broke, #WWIII began trending on the platform, buoyed by a bevy of Gen Z doomer memes, the conspiratorial missives of alt-right YouTubers, misspelled rants of Russian and Ukrainian bots, hysterical warnings from Ukrainian government officials, and more measured assessments from security experts in the U.S. and Poland.Normally, this would be business...
Comments / 0