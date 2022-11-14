ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
105.3 RNB

Exclusive: Mount Westmore Talks Debut Group Album And Hip-Hop History Month

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
105.3 RNB
105.3 RNB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CUF6b_0jAgUSdg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DX4Cb_0jAgUSdg00

Source: General / Radio One


Snoop Dogg, E-40, Too $hort and Ice Cube could each rightfully claim the title as King of West Coast Rap. Instead, they decided to form a supergroup and reign on the throne together under the mountainous moniker, Mount Westmore.

Formed in 2020 during the pandemic, all four rap pioneers have finally made it around to dropping their debut group album, aptly titled Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort. The projected release date is set for December 9th.

We got a chance to preview a few songs off the upcoming LP during a virtual Q&A, which unfortunately didn’t include Uncle Snoop as he was stuck on location shooting a movie. Still, even being in the digital presence of Cube, E-40 and Too $hort while all together gave off enough energy to set the tone for what’s sure to be an epic meeting of the masters on wax.


RELATED: Snoop Dogg Presents ‘The Algorithm’ – His First Project As Executive At Def Jam | WATCH

The songs previewed on the call were “Lace You Up,” “Motto” “Up & Down,” previously-heard lead single “Too Big” and explicit-heavy standout “Have A Nice Day.” Each track incorporates the G-Funk sound that’s become synonymous with West Coast hip-hop, but they still come off as fresh production-wise in regards to 2022 standards. However, this is just the beginning of what Cube confirmed will be an ongoing effort from all parties involved. In short, Mount Westmore is here to stay!

Being that we are still in Hip-Hop History Month, it was only right to ask the fellas a question that relates to the occasion at hand: In forming a supergroup consisting of certified hip-hop pioneers, what’s the greatest advancement each of these men have seen in the rap game since individually starting?

Take a look below to see what Cube, 40 and Short had to say on the evolution of hip-hop from the perspective of three certified rap pioneers, and check for their debut album as Mount Westmore to arrive on December 9:

1. ICE CUBE ON THE BIGGEST ADVANCEMENT IN HIP-HOP:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Se90q_0jAgUSdg00 Source:Getty

“The entrepreneurial spirit that [hip-hop] provokes in the people that participate in it, and hopefully just the people that watch it and are fans. Before it was all about, ‘Grow up, go to college; get a job. Grow up, go to college; get a job’ — I think hip-hop, in general, has shown that you don’t always have to do it like that to be successful. You can be an entrepreneur.

You don’t have to go into hip-hop. Whatever you do, be a boss. That’s one of the jewels that’s given to our people. Everybody want to be a boss and not just go be a worker. [Hip-hop] is the start of us digging ourselves out [the mold] by figuring out what we do best and what’s our talent. It might be a service or a skill, but whatever it is just try to own it, make money and be your own boss with it.

I think [entrepreneurship] is a real good thing that hip-hop has brought to our people since day 1 when we saw people putting out independent records. E-40, Too $hort —they were bosses before they were superstars.

…they were bosses before they were superstars — I’ll say that again!”

[sic]

2. E-40 ON THE GREATEST QUALITY HE SEES IN TODAY’S HIP-HOP:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fdLFK_0jAgUSdg00 Source:Getty

“A lot of times, it’s a catch-23 instead of a catch-22 the first time you sign to a major as an independent artist. No matter what kind of deal you sign — 360, joint venture, distribution, 64/40 or whatever it is — if that major label puts the house behind you and you come with that big hit, and you’re young, it can help. You [begin getting] side hustle money, from shows and endorsements to everybody throwing money at you for commercials. Independently, you can go through Distrokid , CDBaby , TuneCore and so many different other places nowadays.

When we made “Captain Save a Hoe,” we had no idea that it was able to be on the radio. We just made it as an anthem for the streets, but the radio stations came to us like, ‘Y’all need to make a clean version!’ Say less — I called it, “Captain Save Them Thoe.” You can have a ghetto anthem out there and turn it into a radio song quick! Overall, I like how the youngsters [in hip-hop] know their worth. They playing boss positions now.”

[sic]

3. TOO $HORT ON HOW HIP-HOP HISTORY INCORPORATES INTO THE NEW MOUNT WESTMORE ALBUM:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cQmmi_0jAgUSdg00 Source:Getty

“If you play the album in its entirety, it kind of goes along with all of our careers. Each one of us has a different style, even if it’s just different subjects we touch on or production. Fans will tell you they learned a lot listening to E-40 all of their lives, as well as [listening to] Too $hort and Ice Cube, or bumping Snoop Dogg. Just like all of our careers, the album as a whole will teach you a few things, remind you of a few and even educate while motivating.”

[sic]

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Blesses Hairstylist With Loads Of Money

Lil Baby gifted the hairstylist with an undisclosed amount of money. Lil Baby is the gift that keeps on giving.Because of his new album It’s Only Me, the Atlanta rapper has been everywhere. Known for his giving back to his community, Baby continues to up the ante with every encounter. Earlier this week, a woman went viral after revealing that the 28-year old star blessed her with some cash. The hairdresser shared that he paid her a significant amount of money for styling him and his team.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Nas Suggests JAY-Z Tried To Overshadow 'King's Disease 3' Rollout With Grammys Photo

Nas and JAY-Z have been compared at almost every step of their careers, and Escobar even referenced his past beef with Hov on his new album King’s Disease 3. “No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’ / Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N-gga, this ain’t over,’ laughing,” he rapped on “Thun.”
TMZ.com

Kodak Black Calls Out 21 Savage For Nas, Album Sales Disrespect

Kodak Black and 21 Savage are setting the stage for either one helluva Verzuz showdown ... or a petty social media beef, with the string of tough talk centering around 21 dismissing Nas as irrelevant. After taking a break from Instagram, Kodak says 21 made him mad enough to return...
hotnewhiphop.com

André 3000 Attends Nas’ “King’s Disease III” Release Party

André 3000 met up with Nas at the release party for “King’s Disease III.”. Nas linked up with André 3000 at the release party for his new album, King’s Disease III, in NYC on Friday. The legendary Outkast rapper was spotted in a photo with Nas on social media at the exclusive party.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled

The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nas Addresses Jay-Z Reference On “King’s Disease III”

Nas discussed his lyrics referencing Jay-Z while appearing on “The Daily Show.”. Nas has spoken about his lyrics from King’s Disease III that reference his longtime rival Jay-Z. Appearing on The Daily Show, Nas remarked that the legendary rapper posted a picture of his Grammys in response to the album.
Distractify

Rapper GloRilla Has, for the Most Part, Kept Her Private Life Exactly That

If there has been one breakout rap star to watch over the last year, it has been GloRilla. The Memphis native has taken the music world by storm as of late with hit songs such as "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" and "Tomorrow 2," which features Cardi B. Now, she's nominated at the 2023 Grammys and things seem to be going up from here.
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Rapaport Rips Into 21 Savage In Defense Of Nas: “You’re Like ‘Cat In The Hat'”

Michael Rapaport says 21 Savage’s entire catalog can’t compete with Nas’s verse on Main Source’s “Live From The BBQ.”. 21 Savage continues to face backlash over comments he made about Nasty Nas this week. The latest to come at the Atlanta rapper’s neck is Michael Rapaport, who dedicated a 20-minute YouTube video to his love for Nas.
XXL Mag

Cardi B Breaks Silence Following Takeoff’s Death, Releases Statement

Cardi B paid tribute to Takeoff hours after attending the late rapper's star-studded funeral. On Friday (Nov. 11), Cardi B broke her silence since Takeoff's tragic death and released a statement on her Instagram page where she honored the fallen Migos rapper. In her post, the Bronx, N.Y. rhymer expressed the "pain and sorrow" Takeoff's death has left on family and friends.
Vibe

Nas Addresses Jay-Z Sharing Grammy Picture The Day He Dropped ‘KD3’ Tracklist

Nas has addressed Jay-Z sharing a picture of his Grammys after he revealed his King’s Disease III tracklist.  During an interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show on Monday night (Nov. 14), Esco talked about Hov’s recent picture of his Grammy’s. This prompted Noah to ask the Magic emcee about his song “Thun” and the bars regarding his Brooklyn competitor. More from VIBE.comBeyoncé And Jay-Z Tied For Most Grammy Nominations Of All Time2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To Know21 Savage Clarifies Statement On Nas' Relevance: "I Would Never Disrespect" However, Nas, née Nasir Jones, revealed that the lyrics were all love for his rival.  “When...
hotnewhiphop.com

Twitter Reacts To Lil Durk & Mariah Carey Collab Rumors

Video footage captured Durk and Mariah having dinner together. It’s not uncommon for hip-hop artists and R&B singers to work together. In fact, some of the best songs in history have come from mixing genres. On the other hand, the thought of Lil Durk and Mariah Carey working together has social media users asking questions.
hiphop-n-more.com

Nas ‘King’s Disease 3’ & GloRilla ‘Anyway, Life’s Great’ First Week Sales Projections

Nas released the third installment of his King’s Disease album series this past Friday which is getting a great response from fans and critics. The album features no guest appearances and is produced entirely by Hit-Boy once again. Today, we have the first week sales projections for the project. HDD reports that KD3 is projected to move 27.5k copies in the first seven days which will give it a spot just outside top 10 of Billboard 200 this week.
105.3 RNB

105.3 RNB

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

The best throwbacks and today's R&B!

 https://1053rnb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy