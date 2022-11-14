ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers.com

LeRoy Butler announces documentary film in development

On Thursday evening, November 17, 2022, before a national television audience on Thursday Night Football, the Packers will unveil the name Butler in the team's "Ring of Excellence" as they honor his recent Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. LeRoy Butler's legacy will now stand permanently alongside the NFL's most renowned and revered icons – the historic bedrock of professional football lore.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers fall to Titans, 27-17

GREEN BAY – The Packers failed to build on any momentum from last Sunday's win and dropped a 27-17 decision to the Titans on Thursday night at Lambeau Field. Green Bay's record fell to 4-7 on the season. The Titans improved to 7-3. After the Packers' defense got a crucial stop on fourth-and-1 from the Green Bay 5-yard line in the second quarter, stuffing RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee's offense got rolling and scored touchdowns on three straight possessions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers look to ride momentum into Thursday showdown with Titans

GREEN BAY – Less than 48 hours removed from their emotional overtime victory over Dallas, the Packers were back on the practice field in preparation for Thursday night's matchup with Tennessee. As treacherous as short turnarounds can be, both the team and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have enjoyed a fair...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers salute James Eastman for 'Operation Fan Mail'

The Green Bay Packers and WPS Health Solutions paid special tribute to U.S. Navy veteran James Eastman during Thursday's game against the Titans for 'Operation Fan Mail'. Operation Fan Mail, the program that recognizes military families and veterans at each Packers home game, is marking its 16th season this year.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Vote for Packers WR Christian Watson for NFL Rookie of the Week 10

GREEN BAY – Packers receiver Christian Watson has been nominated for the NFL Rookie of Week 10 after catching four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys. Fans are encouraged to vote for Watson here. Voting ends on Wednesday. Watson's...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Inbox: He's a freight train in shoulder pads

Sleep went better, food tasted better, the sun was brighter, and the November air smelled fresher. Now rinse and repeat please. GPG. A credit to those coaches and players, the Packers stared down adversity and said, "No. Not this time." The Pack is back in the win column. Good morning!
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers release WR Amari Rodgers, RB Kylin Hill

The Green Bay Packers released WR Amari Rodgers and RB Kylin Hill. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Tuesday. Rodgers was originally selected by the Packers in the third round (No. 85 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft and played in 26 regular-season games with one start and one postseason contest.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Running backs take center stage in Packers-Titans clash

GREEN BAY – The Packers have rushed for more than 200 yards in two of their last three games. The Titans' Derrick Henry just had his streak of 100-yard rushing games snapped at five. Under the Lambeau Field lights on a mid-November Thursday night with temperatures in the 20s,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers rule out two, list two questionable vs. Titans | Week 11 Injury Report

GREEN BAY – The Packers have listed tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and guard/tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee) as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans. Green Bay also ruled out linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) and receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle). Cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) is doubtful. Of the five...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Inbox: Willpower is required to conquer a short week

Morning II, I love the icy white jerseys. Just beat the Titans. I'm thrilled to see the white-out uniforms return. It's a clean look under the lights. It's a different, but respectful, take on the Packers' iconic brand. The Packers are 3-1 in the ole color-rush unis. Let's see if they can get No. 4.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers activate WR Randall Cobb off injured reserve

The Green Bay Packers have activated WR Randall Cobb off injured reserve and elevated LB La'Darius Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Thursday.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Lambeau Field ready for Packers-Titans game Thursday

Lambeau Field is set for Thursday's Packers-Titans game, which will highlight Pro Football Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler at halftime. Butler's name will be unveiled on the Lambeau Field façade in honor of his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction this year, and he will be presented with his Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers sign RB Patrick Taylor to active roster

The Green Bay Packers have signed RB Patrick Taylor to the active roster from the practice squad and signed LB Tim Ward and WR Dede Westbrook to the practice squad. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Tuesday. Taylor has spent the season on the Packers' practice squad and active...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers seeking 25th FAN Hall of Fame honoree

The annual search for the next honoree for the Packers FAN Hall of Fame has begun. Starting today, fans are asked to nominate themselves, a relative or friend for the honor of being the 25th member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame with an essay of 500 words or less, describing the merits of the nominee. Each nomination should be accompanied by a photo. The nomination period will remain open until Friday, Dec. 16.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Mike's Mid-Week Chat: Anything more important than limiting Derrick Henry?

Hey everybody, welcome back. Thanks for logging on and hope all is well. Go ahead and start sending questions in and we'll get rolling here. I think Jarran Reed is playing as good as anyone right now, not just against the Cowboys. Good pick up by Packers. He's been a...
Packers.com

What You Might've Missed: Building toward his big play

GREEN BAY – Packers defensive lineman Jarran Reed, like many at his position, is a grunt-work player. On the season, he's in a close race with Kenny Clark and Dean Lowry for the most tackles among the team's D-linemen on the season, and he's only got one sack. But...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers welcoming Tony Moll, Erik Walden as featured alumni this week

The Green Bay Packers are welcoming back featured alumni Tony Moll and Erik Walden for the Packers-Titans game on Thursday, Nov. 17. Leading up to the game, the alumni will be signing autographs and visiting with fans at the Lambeau Field Atrium on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to noon.
GREEN BAY, WI

