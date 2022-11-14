The annual search for the next honoree for the Packers FAN Hall of Fame has begun. Starting today, fans are asked to nominate themselves, a relative or friend for the honor of being the 25th member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame with an essay of 500 words or less, describing the merits of the nominee. Each nomination should be accompanied by a photo. The nomination period will remain open until Friday, Dec. 16.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO