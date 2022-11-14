With Pennsylvania's rifle deer season approaching, now is the time to find the ideal spot to watch for deer. Last year, the Pennsylvania Game Commission sold 857,964 general hunting licenses, and hunters bagged 376,810 deer. With that many hunters, it may seem challenging to find a good place to sit for deer where there aren't other hunters. But two sportsmen, Ron Horvath and Bob Frye, report they have had plenty of success hunting on public lands in Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO