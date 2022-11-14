Read full article on original website
Dayton at UNLV odds, picks and predictions
The No. 23 Dayton Flyers (2-0) and UNLV Rebels (2-0) tangle Tuesday in Las Vegas. The opening tip at Thomas & Mack Center will be at 11 p.m. ET (CBSSN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Dayton vs. UNLVodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Hunters share their tips for bagging deer on state game lands
With Pennsylvania's rifle deer season approaching, now is the time to find the ideal spot to watch for deer. Last year, the Pennsylvania Game Commission sold 857,964 general hunting licenses, and hunters bagged 376,810 deer. With that many hunters, it may seem challenging to find a good place to sit for deer where there aren't other hunters. But two sportsmen, Ron Horvath and Bob Frye, report they have had plenty of success hunting on public lands in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania's WCO of the year looks forward to meeting boaters, anglers
Pennsylvania’s law enforcement officer of the year wants to help boaters and anglers have their best days on the water. Waterways Conservation Officer Mark Sweppenhiser has been named the 2021 Boating Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for Pennsylvania by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators. “It’s...
Effort to impeach Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner advances to Pa. Senate
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Wednesday passed articles of impeachment against Philadelphia’s district attorney, proceedings pushed by the chamber’s GOP majority in response to what they argue is the local official’s dereliction of duty. The articles, which cleared the House by a 107-85 vote, will now...
