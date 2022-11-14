ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 9

Terri Miller
3d ago

The hysteria over books has gotten way out of hand. Schools are one thing as far as banning books (fascist move) but libraries are for all ages. Libraries have operated for decades and decades without any significant deficiencies or problems until the book hysteria was launched by the republican party. Libraries should not be overseen or dictated by any political party or changes made should be put to a vote for the citizens of the state have a say so. These hysterical republicans have stirred up so much drama from nothing.

Reply(2)
8
Dale Dawife316
3d ago

funny how some parents want other families to be forced to be like them ... well if the fictional Bible isn't on the list then no book should be banned ... as a parent it is your responsibility to know what your kid is reading.. just because you don't like a book doesn't mean others should be blocked from it ...as usual the gop wants to control everyone's lives.

Reply
6
Nelson Woods
3d ago

This kind of stupidity only draws attention to the books he wants to ban and makes them more popular

Reply
3
Related
Missouri Independent

Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children

When she was 13, Dakota Hommes felt scared and alone. She was having a crisis, didn’t feel she could talk to her parents about it and worried about her future. “At 13, I wasn’t sure that I would make it,” she said. Then, at a library, she found the novels “Parrot Fish” by Ellen Wittlinger […] The post Opposition growing to Missouri Secretary of State rules on library materials for children appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Four years after riot, Missouri moving inmates back into prison

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri prison officials have reopened a shuttered prison as they reshuffle plans for a new staff training facility. The Missouri Department of Corrections moved inmates into the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron last week, leaving behind a neighboring prison that will someday become an academy for correctional officers, said agency spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Missouri Department of Health proposes new rule regarding abortions

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is proposing a new rule that would impact doctors who perform abortions to save the lives of pregnant women. The proposed rule change would require that doctors certify to the state that a medical emergency of the pregnant women existed, necessitating the need for an abortion. Under Missouri law, abortions are only allowed to save the life of a woman, but critics complain the law is not specific.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Judge dismisses St. Louis lawsuit arguing Missouri 'police bill of rights' is unconstitutional

A Missouri judge Monday dismissed the City of St. Louis’ effort to block a 2021 law bolstering protections for police under investigation for misconduct. The city sued in December asking Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem to toss out the “Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights,” a list of new requirements that includes giving officers written notice of the allegation before an investigation begins and putting a 90-day limit on misconduct investigations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Feds launch investigation into Missouri’s treatment of mental health disabilities

ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday announced an investigation into Missouri’s use of skilled nursing facilities to house people with mental illnesses. The department will investigate possible violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act to determine if the state “unnecessarily institutionalizes adults with serious mental illness” by placing them in nursing homes, according to the announcement.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, November 17th, 2022

(Statewide) -- Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley and incoming U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt are not saying whether they back former President Donald Trump’s run for president in 2024. Missourinet has contacted their offices to ask for a response. Hawley and Schmitt have been Trump supporters but there’s growing support for other Republicans to run in 2024, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Hawley has also been mentioned as a possible Republican contender.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Mo. man awarded $441K after chair collapses in state office

A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
SIKESTON, MO
KCTV 5

DOJ to investigate whether Missouri ‘unnecessarily institutionalizes’ those with serious mental illnesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The United States Department Justice has opened an investigation into whether Missouri “unnecessarily institutionalizes adults with serious mental illness in skilled nursing facilities.”. The investigation is going to take place under the Americans with Disabilities Act, the DOJ announced Wednesday. The DOJ said they...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri’s flu cases are on the rise

(Missourinet) – Missouri’s flu cases are on the rise. Information from the Missouri Department of Health shows lab-positive flu cases jumped to more than 1,700 in the latest week’s data, compared to the previous week’s roughly 900 recorded flu cases. Most cases are in eastern and northwest Missouri. The flu is particularly hitting the demographic of babies to those who are 24 years old.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy