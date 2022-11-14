The hysteria over books has gotten way out of hand. Schools are one thing as far as banning books (fascist move) but libraries are for all ages. Libraries have operated for decades and decades without any significant deficiencies or problems until the book hysteria was launched by the republican party. Libraries should not be overseen or dictated by any political party or changes made should be put to a vote for the citizens of the state have a say so. These hysterical republicans have stirred up so much drama from nothing.
funny how some parents want other families to be forced to be like them ... well if the fictional Bible isn't on the list then no book should be banned ... as a parent it is your responsibility to know what your kid is reading.. just because you don't like a book doesn't mean others should be blocked from it ...as usual the gop wants to control everyone's lives.
This kind of stupidity only draws attention to the books he wants to ban and makes them more popular
